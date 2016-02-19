Frontiers of Fluid Mechanics
1st Edition
Proceedings of The Beijing International Conference on Fluid Mechanics, Beijing, People's Republic of China 1—4 July 1987
Description
Frontiers of Fluid Mechanics documents the proceedings of the Beijing International Conference on Fluid Mechanics, held in Beijing, People's Republic of China, 1-4 July 1987. The aims of the conference were to provide a forum for a cross-sectional review of the state-of-the-art and new advances in various branches of fluid mechanics, and to promote the exchange of ideas by experts from different parts of the world. The contributions made by researchers at the conference are organized into 18 parts. Part 1 presents invited lectures covering topics such as separated flow, porous flow, and turbulence modeling. Part 2 contains papers dealing with turbulence. Parts 3, 4, and 5 include studies on flow stability and transition, transonic flow, and boundary layer flows and shock waves, respectively. Part 6 is devoted to aerodynamics and gas dynamics. Part 7 examines water waves while Part 8 is devoted to hydrodynamics and hydraulics. The papers in Part 9 examine bubbles and drops. Part 10 deals with experiments involving vortices, jets, wakes, and cavities. Part 11 contains studies on geophysical and astrophysical fluid mechanics. Parts 12 and 13 investigate two-phase flow and flow through porous media, and non-Newtonian flow, respectively. Part 14 takes up magneto-hydrodynamics and physic-chemical flow. Part 15 covers biofluid mechanics. Part 16 contains papers on industrial and environmental fluid mechanics while Part 17 deals with heat transfer. Part 18 contains papers that were received after the conference.
Table of Contents
Invited Lectures
Fundamentals Concerning Wave Loading on Offshore Structures
Advances in the Study of Separated Flows
The Fascination of Long Perturbation Series
Modern Aspects of Transonic Research
On Some New Problems of Porous Flow
The Roughness of the Sea Surface
The State of the Art in Turbulence Modeling
Turbulence
The Application of the Pseudo-Similarity Condition in Turbulence Modeling Theory
Asymptotic Analysis of Turbulent Free Shear Layers
Effects of Anisotropie Free-Stream Turbulence on Turbulent Boundary Layer Behavior
The Invariant Functions of the Turbulence Bispectrum
Low-Resolution Simulations of Transitional and Turbulent Channel Flow
Measurements of Velocity-Vorticity Correlations in a Turbulent Boundary Layer with a Multi-sensor Hot-Wire Probe
Model and Procedure for the Indirect Determination of the Wall Shear Stress Vector in Pressure Driven Three-Dimensional Turbulent Boundary Layers
Numerical Simulation of Nonisotropic Turbulent Buoyant Recirculating Flows by an Algebraic Stress Model
On Turbulence Structure of Near-Wall Flow in a Streamwise Corner
Optics of Inhomogeneous Shear Layers
Structure of a Horse-Shoe Vortex Artificially Induced in a Turbulent Boundary Layer
The Structure of the Unsteady Turbulent Boundary Layer
Turbulence and Mixing in Stably Stratified Fluids
Turbulent Boundary Layer Development around a 180° Bend of Square Cross Section
Turbulent Interfacial Layer and Wind Wave Interaction
Turbulent Mixing in Buoyant Flows
Two Dimensional Turbulence and Vortex Dynamics in a Stratified Fluid
Utilization of Novel Digital Signal Processing Techniques to Analyze Transition to Turbulence Data
Flow Stability and Transition
Boundary-Layer Transition on a Swept Cylinder
Codimension-Two Hopf Bifurcations in a Model for Langmuir Calculations
The Development of Disturbances in Nonuniform Supersonic Flows
Experimental Determination of Critical Taylor Number for Couette Flow between Rotating Cylinders with Porous Lining
Fine Structure of the Transition Region of a Two-Dimensional Jet
Flow Instability and Turbulence (ONERA Water Tunnel Visualizations)
Global Stability Theory of Steady Rotation of Gyroscopes with Liquid filled Cavity about the Center of Mass
Gravity and Surface Tension Effects on Stability of a Viscous Liquid Column (Jet)
The Hydrodynamic Stability of Flows over Simple Non-Isotropic Compliant Surfaces
Influence of Suction and Curvature on Görtier Instability on an Airfoil
Instability of a Nonparallel Flow
Instability of a Thin Liquid Sheet in the Gravitational Field
Linear Instability of Compound Capillary Jets
A Model Study of Stability of Couette Flow
Nonlinear Stability of Time-Dependent Circular Couette Flow
On the Generation of Tollmien-Schlichting Waves in the Boundary Layer of a Flat Plate by the Disturbances in the Free Stream
Shock Wave Instability
Stability and Flow Characteristics of Turbulent Wall Jets along Concave Surfaces
Stability of Rotating Liquid Floating Zone
Symmetry Breaking in a Circular Shear Flow
Transonic Flow
Application of Tomographic Holography to Three-Dimensional Transonic Flows
The Applications of Zonal-Grids for Transonic Potential Flows
Computational, Unsteady Transonic Aerodynamics and Aeroelasticity about Airfoils and Wings
Effects of Reynolds Number, Angle of Attack and Transition on the Performance of Airfoils in Transonic Flows
Implicit TVD Finite Volume Methods for 2D Inviscid Transonic Flow Calculations
A Method for Solving Inverse Aerodynamic Problem of Transonic Cascade
Recent Progress in Numerical Simulation of Unsteady Transonic Diffuser Flowfields
A Study of Unsteady Transonic Panel Methods for 3-D Harmonically Oscillating Wings
A Variable-Domain Variational Theory Using Clebsch Variables for Hybrid Problems of 2-D Transonic Rotational Flow: Part I—Planar Channel Design
Boundary Layer and Shock Wave
The Boundary Layer behind the Reflected Shock Wave in a Shock Tube
Compressible Dusty-Gas Boundary-Layer Flows in the Nonequilibrium Region
3-D Boundary Layer Measurements on an Ellipsoid at Angle of Attack
An Experimental Investigation of a Normal Shock Wave-Turbulent Boundary Layer Interaction at a Curved Wall
Interaction of Rarefaction Shock Wave with Other Waves
A New Method for the Laminar Boundary Layer Flows
Transition from Regular to Mach Reflection of Shock Waves in Pseudo-Stationary Flow
Aerodynamics and Gasdynamics
Aerodynamics of Rotors and Propellers in Hover and Forward Flights
Analysis of Three-Dimensional Separation by Using a Boundary Layer Approach
Asymmetric Flow over Cones at High Incidence
Attenuation of Sound Waves in Turbulent Pipe Flow
Computation of Separation Ahead of Blunt Fin in Supersonic Turbulent Flow
Computing the Flow around Airfoils and Wings at High Lift
An Efficient Implicit Multigrid Algorithm for the Euler Equations of Compressible Flow
An Engineering Approach for Nearly Shock-Free Wing Design
Experimental Investigation of 2-D Wall Interferences in Wind Tunnel Test Sections of Different Type
Experimental Investigation on an Ogive-Nosed Body at High Incidence and Different Reynolds Numbers
Kinetic Theory of Nonsteady Evaporation from a Plane Liquid Surface
On a Variational Approach to the Wave and Energy Equations for the Acoustics of High-Speed Potential Flows
On the Structure of Gas-Surface Interaction Classifier
Simulation of Boundary Conditions in Rarefied Gas Dynamics
Singular Aerodynamic Features of Low-Speed High-Angles-of-Attack Slender Bodies
A Straightforward Way of Calculating Diffusion Slip Velocity
A Study of the Interaction of Expansion Waves with Area Contractions in a Duct
Subsonic Unsteady Aerodynamics in the Laplace Domain
Water Waves
The Fission of a Solitary Wave in the Weakly Stratified Fluid
Interaction of Cnoidal Wave on Vertical Cylinder
Internal and Topographic Waves in the Lake of Lugano
Long Shallow Water Waves on a Porous Beach
Nonlinear Surface Water Waves in Reservoirs during Earthquakes
Nonlinear Wavemaking Problem of a Slender Body near Free Surface
On the Nonlinear Interaction of a Pair of Oblique Gravity Waves
Second Order Wave Loads on Large Structures
Solitary Wave Solution of an Initial-Boundary Value Problem of the Sine-Gordon Equation
Transmission of Obliquely Incident Water Waves through Small Apertures
Upstream Internal Solitons Generated by Moving Disturbances
Vortex Structures of the Wake and Internal Waves in a Density Stratified Fluid
Wave Interactions in Stratified Shear Flows
Hydrodynamics and Hydraulics
Application of Vortex-in-Cell Method in the Random Discrete Vortex Simulation for the Separated Flow around a Circular Cylinder
Block-Implicit Solution of Pressure-Linked Equations for Recirculating Flow
The Dipole-Like Flow Field as a Controlling Mechanism for Shedding of Karman Vortex
Flow past a Rotating Cylinder
The (ώ, Θ) Framework and Vorticity Dynamics
General Curvilinear Coordinate Transformation for Grid Generation in Flow Field
Grade Structure Theory for the Basic Equations of Fluid Mechanics
Investigation of Flow over Grooved Circular Cylinders
Liquid Crystal Flow Within a Hele Shaw Cell
A Numerical Predicting Method of Unsteady Sheet Cavity Flow around a High Aspect Ratio Hydrofoil with Thickness
On the General Equations of Motion of a Ship in a Seaway
A Parametric Study of Flow past a Rectangular Obstacle in a Two-Dimensional Channel
The Radial Spreading of a Thin Oil Film over Water
Bubbles and Drops
The Axisymmetric Rise of a Bubble at the Exit of a Circular Orifice in the Presence of Insoluble Surfactant Caps
The Characteristics of Air Bubble Penetration into Water Carried by a Vertical Downward Water Jet
Deformation of a Liquid Droplet
Experiments on Real and Simulated Spherical-Cap Bubbles
The Stability of Nearly Spherical Bubble
Vortex, Jet, Wake and Cavity
Experimental Studies of Turbulent Water Jets
Experiments on the Natural Transition of an Unsteady Wake
Flow Visualization of Horizontally Discharged Buoyant Jets
Further Investigation on Starting Flow around a Flat Plate
Linear Stability Analysis and Nonlinear Numerical Simulation of Wake Flows
Phase Velocity Measurements Inside the near Wake of an Axisymmetric Bluff Body
Relation between the Quasi-Cylindrical Approximation and the Critical Classification for Swirling Flow
Stationary Cavitational Flow around the Body in the Presence of a Jet Going Towards the Flow; Exact and Asymptotic Relations for the Force and Geometry Characteristics
The Structures of Starting Vortex behind Two-Dimensional Flat Plate
A Study of Vortex Motion Induced by Oscillating Spoiler
Wake Measurements and Flow Visualizations of Bluff Bodies
Geophysical and Astrophysical Fluid Mechanics
Correlation of the Direct Observation Results about Fluid-Dynamic Properties of the Galaxy
Doubly Diffusive Waves
The Effects of Shelf Topography on the Boundary Current Instability
An Experimental Study of Baroclinic Flow Regimes with and without Two-Wave Bottom Topography
Laboratory Experiments on Two Crossing Fronts
The Sensitivity Study of the Offshore Ocean Current to the Physical Parameters
Two-Phase Flow
Comparison of Different Dispersion Models for Particles in Lagrangian and Eulerian Prediction Codes
Computation of the Trajectories of Solid Particles and the Impinging Action on Hydroturbine Runner Blades
Description of Two-Phase Flow in Evaporator by Means of Double Continuum
Discussion on the Basic Equations for Gas-Particle Flows in Various Models
Gas-Liquid Flow on Curved Surface
Numerical Solution of the Boundary Layer Equation of Pair-Distribution and the Rate of Gravitational Coagulation in a Dilute Polydisperse Suspension
A One Dimension Two Phase Flow Model Suitable for Nuclear Thermohydraulic Studies—Mechanical Aspects
On the Stability of Gaseous Nuclei in Liquid-Gas Solutions
Particle Turbulent Energy Transport Equation in Suspension Two-Phase Flows
Resuspension, Deposition, and Transport of Fine-Grained Sediments
Some Possibilities of Joint Physical and Computational Experiment in Studying High-temperature Dust-Laden Jets
Structure of Gas-Solid Two-Phase Supersonic Freejets
Turbulent Dispersion of a Small Solid Spherical Particle
Flow through Porous Media and Non-Newtonian Flow
Analytical and Numerical Analysis of Heavy-Oil Reservoirs
Constitutive Equation Theory and Stability of Extending Non-Newtonian Fluid Sheets
Cubic Spline Analysis of Substrate and Microorganisms Coupling Transport in Porous Media
Flow of Non-Newtonian Fluids through Porous Media
Instability of Multi-Layered Power Law Fluid Films
Non-Newtonian Laminar Flow through Arbitrarily Shaped Axisymmetric Contours
On Solving the Flow of Non-Newtonian Fluids in Tapered Dies Using the Method of Multiple Scales
Simulation of two Dimensional-Planar Flow of Viscoelastic Fluid
A Theory of Mixtures for Flow through Porous Media
MHD and Physico-Chemical Flow
A Class of Exact Solutions in Viscous Incompressible Magneto-Hydrodynamics
Fluid Motion near the Electrode Induced by an Electric Current
Interaction of Gas-Flow-Medium with Laser Radiation and Its Numerical Simulation
Low Frequency MHD Instability in a Hot Electron Plasma
MHD Solutions of Two Component Plasma in a Magnetic Field Under the Quasi-Ambipolar Diffusion Condition
On the Structure of the Flow Field Induced by the Propagating Laminar Flame
Optimum Gain Characteristics of an N2O Gasdynamic Laser
Premixed Laminar Flames in Counterflowing Streams
Biofluid-Mechanics
Chairman's Remarks on Biofluid Mechanics Sessions
Computer Simulation of Glucose Homeostatic Perturbation by Oral Glucose Infusion
Determining Turbulent Shear Stresses in Simulated Pulsatile Cardiovascular Flows
Flow Development in the Aorta
Flow through Large Curved Vessels and Heart Valves
Fluid Mechanics Effects Involving Artificial Heart Devices
Fluid Mechanics of the Lung
Fluid Mechanics of the Penn State Artificial Heart
Hemodynamic Shear Effects on the Lining of the Arterial Wall
High Flux Plasma Filtration with a Rotating Cylindrical Membrane
Interesting Problems in Intracardiac Flow Dynamics
An In Vivo Study of Flow and Shear Forces at Arterial Bifurcations
Laser Doppler and Color Doppler Flow Mapping of Mitral Heart Valve Prostheses
Mechanisms of Dynamic Gas Flow in the Airways of the Lungs
Modeling of Blood Flow in Arterial Segments of Animals and Humans
On the Transient Diffusion of Macromolecules through Leaky Junctions and Their Sub-Endothelial Spread—Model and Observations
On the Treatment of Velocity Disturbances in Pulsatile Flow
Pressure-Flow Relationships in the Coronary Circulation
The Relationship between Lymph Flow and Tissue Pressure
Some Analysis on the Collapsible Tube-Jet System
The Stokes Flow around the Rotating Double Spheres and Multiple Spheres
Study of Visco-Elastic Blood Flow in a Locally Constricted Tube
Transesophageal Pulsed Doppler Measurement of Hemodynamic Parameters
Industrial and Environmental Fluid Mechanics
The Aerodynamic Resistance of Vortex Chambers
Aerodynamic Shaping of Power Cars for the New German ICE Experimental High-Speed Train
Analysis of the Two-Phase-Flow in the Spray Cone of a Fan Type Nozzle for Water Atomization
Calculation of Flows in a System of Bifurcating Channels
Comparison of the Different Flow Situations in the Spray Cones of Different Types of Water Atomizers
Concentration Distributions of the Fine Solid Particles on the Turbulent Rotational Air Flow in the Vortex Chamber
Cross-Flow Induced Vibrations and Instabilities of Heat Exchanger Tube Arrays
Dynamic Stability Analysis and Characteristics Performance for Cruciform Parachutes
The Effect of Compressibility on Discharge through a Control Valve
An Efficient Method for the Analysis of Air Flow over Rough Terrain
Energy Losses in Condensing Supersonic Flows with and without Oblique Shock Waves
Flow Characteristics around Coniferous Trees
The Flow Characteristics of Cross Parachutes in Air and in Water
Flow Resistance through Tubes Bundle in the Power Condensers
Fluid Mechanics in Light Metals Industry
Forces on an Oscillating Cylinder in a Steady Stream
Nonlinear Aerodynamics and Equilibrium of a Heavy Membrane
Numerical Investigations of Flows in a Channel with a Built-In Vortex Generator
On Biastable Biased Flow behind Two Cylinders Arranged Side by Side
On the Flow around Twin Circular Cylinders at Sub- and Supercritical Regimes
The Significance of Aerodynamic Forces on Unsteadily-Moving Bluff Bodies, Such as Parachute Canopies
Stability of a Sail in a Flow
Use and Construction in China of Pulsa System Water Oscillation Hand Pumps: Technology Transfer
Wind Tunnel Tests on a Cable-Stayed Pipe Bridge Model
Heat Transfer
The Analysis of Thermal Instability and Heat Transfer Prediction in a Horizontal Fluid Layer Heated from below
Buoyancy and Surface-Tension Driven Instabilities in Presence of Random Vibrations
The Dynamical Behavior of a Closed Convection Loop
Heat and Mass Transfer in a Boundary Layer with Condensation Using an Air-Water Steam Mixture: Influence of the Sinusoidal Wall
Heat Transfer in Unsteady Flow
Numerical Modeling of Heat and Mass Transfer in Thin-Walled Vessel
Prandtl Number Effects on Laminar Fluid Convection in the Annuli of Rotating Cylinders
Contributed Papers
Anomalous Saffmann Taylor Fingering
Computational Study of the Free Oscillations of a Liquid Drop by Means of the Boundary Element Method
Low Dimensional Description of Complicated Phenomena
Coherent Mode Interactions in Developing Free Shear Flows
The Method of the Separating Section Shape Parameters on Flow State of Whole Dam-Burst
Variational Principles of Dynamical Instability in Geophysical Fluids
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147574