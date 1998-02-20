Frontiers in Tissue Engineering is a carefully edited compilation of state-of-the-art contributions from an international authorship of experts in the diverse subjects that make up tissue engineering. A broad representation of the medical, scientific, industrial and regulatory community is detailed in the book. The work is an authoritative and comprehensive reference source for scientists and clinicians working in this emerging field.

The book is divided into three parts: fundamentals and methods of tissue engineering, tissue engineering applied to specialised tissues, and tissue engineering applied to organs. The text offers many novel approaches, including a detailed coverage of cell-tissue interactions at cellular and molecular levels; cell-tissue surface, biochemical, and mechanical environments; biomaterials; engineering design; tissue-organ function; new approaches to tissue-organ regeneration and replacement of function; ethical considerations of tissue engineering; and government regulation of tissue-engineered products.