Frontiers in Colorectal Disease presents a compilation of articles from the international conference titled ‘Frontiers in Colorectal Disease’. It discusses the aspects of functional disorders, neoplastic disease and inflammatory bowel disease. It addresses the practical management of a variety of disorders of the colon, rectum, and anus. Some of the topics covered in the book are the basis of functional intestinal symptoms; nervous control of the gut; physiological reactions of the gastrointestinal tract to stress; visceral pain; mechanisms of flatulence and diarrhoea; pathophysiology of constipation; Arbuthnot Lane’s disease; and megacolon in adults. The results of surgical treatment of constipation are fully covered. The anorectal incontinence of electrophysiological tests is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the risk factors in childbirth causing damage to the pelvic floor innervation. A retrospective study of the results of post-anal repair is presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the gracilis muscle transposition for anal incontinence. Another section focuses on the magnitude of risk for cancer in patients with colorectal adenomas. The book can provide useful information to doctors, surgeons, students, and researchers.
Functional Disorders
Symposium I—The Basis of Functional Intestinal Symptoms
Nervous Control of the Gut
Physiological Reactions of the Gastrointestinal Tract To Stress
Visceral Pain
Mechanisms of Flatulence and Diarrhea
Symposium II—Constipation
Pathophysiology of Constipation
Arbuthnot Lane's Disease: Chronic Intestinal Stasis
Megacolon in Adults
Constipation: Results of Surgical Treatment
Symposium III—Anorectal Incontinence
Anorectal Incontinence: Electrophysiological Tests
Risk Factors in Childbirth Causing Damage to the Pelvic Floor Innervation
Results of Postanal Repair: A Retrospective Study
Sphincter Injuries: Indications For, and Results of Sphincter Repair
Gracilis Muscle Transposition For Anal Incontinence: Late Results
Neoplastic Disease
Symposium IV—Adenoma Surveillance
Magnitude of Risk For Cancer in Patients with Colorectal Adenomas
Polyp Follow-Up: How, Who For and How Often?
Follow-Up After Removal of Colorectal Adenomas and Radical Surgery For Colorectal Carcinomas
Symposium V—Adenomatous Polyposis
The Rectum in Adenomatous Polyposis: The St. Mark's Policy
Familial Polyposis
HLA and Genetic Marker Studies in Adenomatous Polyposis
Symposium VI—Carcinogenesis
Experimental Intestinal Carcinogenesis
Cancer of the Large Bowel: Human Carcinogenesis
Genetic Aspects of Carcinogenesis
Symposium VII—Tumour Markers
Antibody Markers
Radioimmunoscintigraphy of Cancer
Carcinoembryonic Antigen and Recurrent Colorectal Cancer
Symposium VIII—Staging of Colorectal Cancer
Clinicopathological Staging of Colorectal Cancer: Has The Time Arrived?
Imaging
Clinical Local Staging of Rectal Cancer
Symposium IX—Local Excision For Colorectal Cancer
Histological Criteria For Local Excision
Indications For Local Excision of Rectal Cancer
Techniques of Local Surgical Excision For Rectal Carcinoma
Symposium X—Radiotherapy in Rectal Cancer
Adjuvant Radiotherapy in Rectal Cancer: The MRC Trials
Pre-Operative Radiotherapy in Operable Rectal Cancer: Interim Report of A Trial Carried Out By The Rectal Cancer Group
Radiation Therapy and Rectal Carcinoma: The Princess Margaret Hospital Experience
Symposium XI—Screening in Colorectal Cancer
Faecal Occult Blood Testing: Sensitivity and Specificity
A Control Trial of Faecal Occult Blood Screening For Colorectal Cancer: 2-Year Results
The Feasibility of Large Scale Population Screening
Dark Red Bleeding As A Marker For Large Bowel Neoplasms: A Pilot Study
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Symposium XII—Ulcerative Colitis: Sphincter-Saving Operations
Ileorectal Anastomosis
Restorative Proctocolectomy with Ileal Reservoir
Ileal 'J' Pouch-Anal Anastomosis
Symposium XIII—Ulcerative Colitis: Dysplasia and Cancer Risk
Dysplasia and Cancer in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
The Cancer Risk in Ulcerative Colitis: Surveillance Or Surgery
Symposium XIV—Crohn's Disease: Special Problems
Crohn's Disease in Childhood
Crohn's Disease in Young People
The Short Bowel
The Management of Internal Fistulae in Crohn's Disease
Anal Lesions in Crohn's Disease
Original Papers
Epidermoid Cancer of the Anus
Continuing Experience with Single Layer Appositional Anastomosis in The Large Bowel
Effect of Adjuvant Chemo- Or Immunotherapy On The Prognosis of Colorectal Cancer Operated For Cure
Evacuation Proctography in Obstructed Defaecation and Rectal Intussuception
Intrarectal Ultrasound and Computed Tomography in Pre- and Postoperative Assessment of Patients with Rectal Cancer
Abstracts for Free Papers
Abstracts for Posters
Index
- 160
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- 7th March 1986
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483192079