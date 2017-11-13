Frontiers and Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Frontiers and Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy once again brings together the most eminent scientists from around the world to describe their work at the cutting-edge of molecular spectroscopy. Much of what we know about atoms, molecules and the nature of matter has been obtained using spectroscopy over the last one hundred years or so. Going far beyond the topics discussed in Jaan Laane’s earlier book on the subject, these chapters describe new methodologies and applications, instrumental developments and theory, which are taking spectroscopy into still new frontiers. The robust range of topics once again demonstrates the wide utility of spectroscopic techniques.
New topics include ultrafast spectroscopy of the transition state, SERS/far-uv spectroscopy, femtosecond coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy, high-resolution laser induced fluorescence spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy and biosensors, vibrational optical activity, ultrafast two-dimensional spectroscopy, biology with x-ray lasers, isomerization dynamics and hydrogen bonding, single molecule imaging, spectra of intermediates, matrix isolation spectroscopy and more.
- Covers spectroscopic investigations on the cutting edge of science
- Written and edited by leading experts in their respective fields
- Allows researchers to access a broad range of essential modern spectroscopy content from a single source rather than wading through hundreds of scattered journal articles
1. Stark-Induced Adiabatic Passage Processes to Selectively Prepare Vibrationally Excited Single and Superposition of Quantum States
2. Advances in Two-Dimensional Correlation Spectroscopy (2DCOS)
3. Applications of 2D-IR Spectroscopy to Probe the Structural Dynamics of DNA
4. Vibrational Potential Energy Surfaces in Ground and Excited Electronic States
5. Structures and Dipole Moments of Molecules in Their Electronically Excited States
6. Two-Color Pulsed-Field Ionization-Photoelectron Spectroscopy: A Quest to Benchmark State-of-the-Art ab initio Quantum Electronic Structure Calculations of Spectroscopic and Energetic Properties for Transition Metal-Containing Species
7. Advances in Far-Ultraviolet Spectroscopy in the Solid and Liquid States
8. Development of Sub-10 fs Visible-NIR, UV, and DUV Pulses and Their Applications to Ultrafast Spectroscopy
9. Biomedical Applications of Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering Spectroscopy
10. SERS Biomedical Applications: Diagnostics, Forensics, and Metabolomics
11. Quantitative Spectrometry of Complex Molecular Systems by Hypothetical Addition Multivariate Analysis With Numerical Differentiation (HAMAND)
12. Progress in FAST CARS Toward Quantum Biophotonics
13. Coherent Raman Generation in Solid-State Materials Using Spatial and Temporal Laser Field Shaping
14. Vibrational Optical Activity: From Small Chiral Molecules to Protein Pharmaceuticals and Beyond
15. High-Resolution Laboratory Terahertz Spectroscopy and Applications to Astrophysics
16. Studying Interaction, Ion-Pair Formation, and Mixing Behavior of Protic Ionic Liquids by Means of Far-Infrared Spectroscopy
17. Advancements in Microwave Spectroscopy
18. Nitric Oxide Laser-Induced Fluorescence Imaging Methods and Their Application to Study High-Speed Flows
19. Photogeneration of Rare Molecules in Cryogenic Matrices: Spectroscopists’ Adventures in Wonderland
20. Matrix Isolation Spectroscopic Studies: Thermal and Soft Photochemical Bimolecular Reactions
21. Theory of Enantiomer-Specific Microwave Spectroscopy
Jaan Laane
Jaan Laane graduated high school as class valedictorian and then attended the University of Illinois as a Sloan Scholar and James Scholar. He graduated with Highest Distinction in Chemistry in 1964 receiving the Kendall Award as the top chemistry major. He then carried out graduate work at MIT with Richard C. Lord as a National Science Foundation and Woodrow Wilson Fellow, receiving his Ph.D. and the Kodak Award as the top graduate student in 1967.
Following a year at Tufts University, Jaan moved to Texas A&M University where he soon was promoted to Full Professor (1976). His research focused on the determination of vibrational potential energy surfaces in both ground and excited electronic states. He has contributed to the theoretical understanding of molecular vibrations and structures and to the experimental methodology in these areas. He has more than 300 publications and three books. He has been in the forefront of writing computer programs for analyzing potential energy surfaces. These have been widely distributed and utilized. Laane has supervised the research of more than 40 Ph.D. students, 60 undergraduates, and dozens of post-docs and visiting professors. He has received the Humboldt Award, a Texas A&M teaching award and the Lippincott Award among others. He was Chair of the Physical and Nuclear Chemistry Division for many years and Associate Dean of Science and Speaker of the Faculty Senate. Since 1994, Laane has been Editor for the Journal of Molecular Structure.
Department of Chemistry, Texas A&M University, USA
"Compared to other books about molecular spectroscopy, this book is brilliant when new approaches and developments are of interest. The book can be not compared with many other textbooks about molecular spectroscopy. It is more a collection of novel, sophisticated approaches, and methods. The concept to report about frontiers and advances is outstanding. ...In summary, I would like to congratulate the editor to provide the spectroscopy community with such an extraordinary oeuvre that will help to understand and to use modern methods of molecular spectroscopy." --Springer Nature
"Compared to other books about molecular spectroscopy, this book is brilliant when new approaches and developments are of interest. The book can be not compared with many other textbooks about molecular spectroscopy. ... The concept to report about frontiers and advances is outstanding. Although many different methods are described, different facets of the complex matter are well balanced." --Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry