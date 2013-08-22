From the Files of a Security Expert Witness
1st Edition
Description
From the Files of a Security Expert Witness guides the reader through the experience of testifying in court on security issues in civil litigation. Written by one of the security profession's best-known expert witnesses, the book explores 36 cases that reflect the high drama of true crime, including kidnapping, rape, and murder. Many of these cases led to premises liability lawsuits based on claims of negligence, inadequate security, false arrest and imprisonment, excessive use of force, and others. Effective security specialists, whether or not they are considering becoming expert witnesses, should be familiar with the facts of these cases, their theories of liability and theories of defense.
Encompassing aspects of criminal and tort law, all within the context of forensic security consulting, this book offers valuable insights from an experienced security professional.
Key Features
- Understand the role of a security expert witness through his involvement in actual civil lawsuits driven by criminal acts
- Explore the expert witness’s role in liability litigation, from forming opinions to being able to intelligently present beliefs to the legal community as well as to juries
- Learn practical, in-depth guidelines for becoming an expert witness through the firsthand experiences of a court-recognized authority
Readership
Security managers, security consultants, security professionals, undergraduate and graduate students, lawyers, expert witnesses
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1. Greene v. Holy Spirit Hospital
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
When did it happen?
How did it happen?
Assessment of the security program
Assessment of crime statistics in the community
The results of my assessment
Postscript
Chapter 2. Yamamoto v. Harbor View Homeowners’ Association
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
When did it happen?
How did it happen?
Assessment of the plaintiff’s theory
Assessment of the security officers’ conduct
Pretrial meeting and trial
Postscript
Chapter 3. Fiske v. Silver Mine Hotel and Casino
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
When did it happen?
How did it happen?
Assessment of the history of crime on premises
Assessment of the security department’s program
The results of my assessment
Chapter 4. Marcello v. Queen of Clubs
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
When did it happen?
How did it happen?
Assessment of the plaintiff’s case
Assessment of the security program
My deposition
The trial
Chapter 5. Chatálet, et al. v. FantasyForest, Inc.
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
When did it happen?
How did it happen?
Assessment of the security department and its investigation
My assessment of the security department’s strategy
Chapter 6. McCortney v. Sky-High Casino
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
Where did it happen?
When did it happen?
How did it happen?
Assessment of the plaintiff’s theory of liability
Chapter 7. Crane v. Major Stores, Inc.
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
Where did it happen?
How did it happen?
Assessment of security policies and procedures
My assessment
The verdict
Chapter 8. White v. Mid-American Inns
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
When did it happen?
How did it happen?
Assessment of the hotel’s security program
My assessment of the event
Chapter 9. McCall v. Giant Stores
What happened?
Who was being sued, and why?
Who was involved?
When did it happen?
How did it happen?
Documentation of what actually transpired
The trial
Chapter 10. A Summarization of Cases Based on the Theory of Liability, False Arrest/False Imprisonment, or Excessive Use of Force
Faratoom v. City University
James v. Quickway Markets
Garcia v. Grand Lion Hotel and Casino
Hickham v. The Municipal Zoo
Johnson v. Dandy Markets
Washington v. Clouse and Fine’s Department Stores
Chapter 11. A Summarization of Cases Predicated on Negligence as the Theory of Liability
Miller v. Jason Cartwright and Greater Legion Hall
Brown v. Ace Alarm Company
Fujimoto v. Mid-Pacific Island Princess Hotel
Kenworth v. Patriot’s Plaza
Hernandez v. June Department Stores
Brown v. Elanta Department Stores
Washington v. Crestview Country Club
Chapter 12. A Summarization of Cases Based on Inadequate Security and/or Breach of Duty as the Theory of Liability
Mullins v. City Library
James v. Silver Discount Stores
Holloman v. American Gas Stations
Jones v. Highlight Casino and Hotel
Franchetti v. Sunset Hotel Casino
Chetikoff v. City Bowl
Chapter 13. A Summarization of Lawsuits That Were Rejected or Failed for Unusual Reasons
Castenada v. American Avocado Growers
Hunt v. J. J. Stores
Jackson v. National Discounters
Universal Insurance Co. v. Gold Shield Security Services
Henderson v. Valley Mall
Olea v. The Cleveland Hotel
Heston v. Big Grand Stores
Senior Citizen’s Claim, Letter of Demand
Epilogue
Appendix. A Fair Warning: Avoid Victimization
Suggestions to discourage, reduce, or prevent crimes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 22nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124116269
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124116252
About the Author
Charles Sennewald
Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based
Reviews
"This book guides the reader through the experience of testifying in court on security issues in civil litigation…Encompassing aspects of criminal and tort law, all within the context of forensic security consulting, this book offers valuable insights from an experienced security professional."--SecurityPark online, December 16, 2013