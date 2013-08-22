From the Files of a Security Expert Witness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124116252, 9780124116269

From the Files of a Security Expert Witness

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Sennewald
eBook ISBN: 9780124116269
Paperback ISBN: 9780124116252
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd August 2013
Page Count: 198
Description

From the Files of a Security Expert Witness guides the reader through the experience of testifying in court on security issues in civil litigation. Written by one of the security profession's best-known expert witnesses, the book explores 36 cases that reflect the high drama of true crime, including kidnapping, rape, and murder. Many of these cases led to premises liability lawsuits based on claims of negligence, inadequate security, false arrest and imprisonment, excessive use of force, and others. Effective security specialists, whether or not they are considering becoming expert witnesses, should be familiar with the facts of these cases, their theories of liability and theories of defense.

Encompassing aspects of criminal and tort law, all within the context of forensic security consulting, this book offers valuable insights from an experienced security professional.

Key Features

  • Understand the role of a security expert witness through his involvement in actual civil lawsuits driven by criminal acts
  • Explore the expert witness’s role in liability litigation, from forming opinions to being able to intelligently present beliefs to the legal community as well as to juries
  • Learn practical, in-depth guidelines for becoming an expert witness through the firsthand experiences of a court-recognized authority

Readership

Security managers, security consultants, security professionals, undergraduate and graduate students, lawyers, expert witnesses

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1. Greene v. Holy Spirit Hospital

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

When did it happen?

How did it happen?

Assessment of the security program

Assessment of crime statistics in the community

The results of my assessment

Postscript

Chapter 2. Yamamoto v. Harbor View Homeowners’ Association

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

When did it happen?

How did it happen?

Assessment of the plaintiff’s theory

Assessment of the security officers’ conduct

Pretrial meeting and trial

Postscript

Chapter 3. Fiske v. Silver Mine Hotel and Casino

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

When did it happen?

How did it happen?

Assessment of the history of crime on premises

Assessment of the security department’s program

The results of my assessment

Chapter 4. Marcello v. Queen of Clubs

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

When did it happen?

How did it happen?

Assessment of the plaintiff’s case

Assessment of the security program

My deposition

The trial

Chapter 5. Chatálet, et al. v. FantasyForest, Inc.

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

When did it happen?

How did it happen?

Assessment of the security department and its investigation

My assessment of the security department’s strategy

Chapter 6. McCortney v. Sky-High Casino

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

Where did it happen?

When did it happen?

How did it happen?

Assessment of the plaintiff’s theory of liability

Chapter 7. Crane v. Major Stores, Inc.

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

Where did it happen?

How did it happen?

Assessment of security policies and procedures

My assessment

The verdict

Chapter 8. White v. Mid-American Inns

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

When did it happen?

How did it happen?

Assessment of the hotel’s security program

My assessment of the event

Chapter 9. McCall v. Giant Stores

What happened?

Who was being sued, and why?

Who was involved?

When did it happen?

How did it happen?

Documentation of what actually transpired

The trial

Chapter 10. A Summarization of Cases Based on the Theory of Liability, False Arrest/False Imprisonment, or Excessive Use of Force

Faratoom v. City University

James v. Quickway Markets

Garcia v. Grand Lion Hotel and Casino

Hickham v. The Municipal Zoo

Johnson v. Dandy Markets

Washington v. Clouse and Fine’s Department Stores

Chapter 11. A Summarization of Cases Predicated on Negligence as the Theory of Liability

Miller v. Jason Cartwright and Greater Legion Hall

Brown v. Ace Alarm Company

Fujimoto v. Mid-Pacific Island Princess Hotel

Kenworth v. Patriot’s Plaza

Hernandez v. June Department Stores

Brown v. Elanta Department Stores

Washington v. Crestview Country Club

Chapter 12. A Summarization of Cases Based on Inadequate Security and/or Breach of Duty as the Theory of Liability

Mullins v. City Library

James v. Silver Discount Stores

Holloman v. American Gas Stations

Jones v. Highlight Casino and Hotel

Franchetti v. Sunset Hotel Casino

Chetikoff v. City Bowl

Chapter 13. A Summarization of Lawsuits That Were Rejected or Failed for Unusual Reasons

Castenada v. American Avocado Growers

Hunt v. J. J. Stores

Jackson v. National Discounters

Universal Insurance Co. v. Gold Shield Security Services

Henderson v. Valley Mall

Olea v. The Cleveland Hotel

Heston v. Big Grand Stores

Senior Citizen’s Claim, Letter of Demand

Epilogue

Appendix. A Fair Warning: Avoid Victimization

Suggestions to discourage, reduce, or prevent crimes

Index

About the Author

Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.

Reviews

"This book guides the reader through the experience of testifying in court on security issues in civil litigation…Encompassing aspects of criminal and tort law, all within the context of forensic security consulting, this book offers valuable insights from an experienced security professional."--SecurityPark online, December 16, 2013

