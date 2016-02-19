From Memex To Hypertext - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125232708, 9780080571188

From Memex To Hypertext

1st Edition

Authors: James M. Nyce Paul Kahn
eBook ISBN: 9780080571188
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125232708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th December 1991
Page Count: 367
Description

Vannevar Bush, the engineer who designed the world's most powerful analog computer, predicted the development of a new kind of computing machine he called Memex. For many computer and information scientists, Bush's Memex has been the prototype for a machine to help people think. This book contains Bush's essays, and original essays by academic and commerical researchers relating the state of art in personal computing, hypertext and information retrieval software to bush's ideas and Memex.

Table of Contents

The Creation of Memex. The Extension of Memex. The Legacy of Memex.

About the Author

James M. Nyce

Emporia State University, KS, USA

Paul Kahn

