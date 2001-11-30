From Fragments to Objects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505064, 9780080506951

From Fragments to Objects, Volume 130

1st Edition

Segmentation and Grouping in Vision

Editors: Thomas F. Shipley Philip J. Kellman
eBook ISBN: 9780080506951
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444505064
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th November 2001
Page Count: 622
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
149.00
126.65
193.64
164.59
16100.00
13685.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
115.00
97.75
185.00
157.25
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2001
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080506951
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444505064

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Thomas F. Shipley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Temple University

Philip J. Kellman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.