From A to Z: Wearables in Modern Medicine
1st Edition
Description
From A to Z: Wearables in Modern Medicine is written by leading engineering and clinical experts. This book provides you with a pragmatic A to Z guide on the design, deployment and use of wearable technologies for laboratory and remote patient assessment. This is the first book to show how and why engineering theory is used to solve real-world clinical applications, considering the knowledge and lessons gathered during many international projects. This title aligns the shared interests of diverse professions to meet with a common goal of translating engineering theory to modern clinical practice. It offers multidisciplinary experiences to guide engineers where no clinically advice and expertise may be available. This affords engineers and computer scientists a chance to broaden their work to solve clinical problems in modern medicine. Entering the domain of wearables in healthcare is notoriously difficult, projects and ideas often fail to deliver due to the lack of clinical understanding, i.e. what do healthcare professionals and patients really need? This book provides engineers and computer scientists with the clinical guidance to ensure their novel work successfully translates to inform real-world clinical diagnosis, treatment and management. This reference offers:Lessons from large international, multidisciplinary projects Advice and experiences from clinicians (healthcare professionals) who have worked with engineers on large projects Pseudocode and work slow diagrams to help convey the journey of engineering theory to real-world application.
Key Features
- The first A to Z guide for wearable technologies presented in a multidisciplinary and translational manner
- Helps engineers design real-world applications, better understanding theory to drive pragmatic clinical solutions
- Combines the expertise of engineers and clinicians in one go-to guide, accessible to all
Readership
Academic and industrial engineers/researchers/students from multi-disciplinary fields such as biomedical, electrical, computer and mechanical engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction, wearables in modern medicine
2. Algorithms: Understanding the language of numbers and data
3. Big data, data mining and predictive analytics
4. Cloud computing and the Internet of Things
5. Design and development, spanning generations and needs
6. Ethics, privacy and wearable cybersecurity
7. Frameworks: integration to digital networks and beyond
8. Games and exercise: Exergames
9. Hardware: sensors, sensors everywhere
10. Instrumentation: from the traditional to the future
11. Jewellery and fashion: wearables as everyday item
12. Kits: exploring a world of ideas and opportunities
13. Lab-on-a-chip: Wearables as a one stop shop for free-living assessments
14. Machine learning and all things artificial
15. Near field communication (NFC): up close but far away
16. Operating systems and software integration: talk to me!
17. Point of care technologies (PoCT): right here, right now
18. Quantified-self: it’s all about me
19. Reality, from virtual to augmented
20. Sports medicine: bespoke player management
21. Telemedicine
22. Ubiquitous computing
23. Validation, verification, reliability
24. Ward, rehabilitation and clinic based wearable devices
25. X-Games: wearables for disabled sport
26. Youth Applications
27. Zeitgeist and future of wearables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189146
About the Editors
Alan Godfrey
Alan Godfrey is a biomedical engineer and computer scientist, whose academic research focuses on healthcare technology and algorithm development, aiming to advance patient diagnosis, assessment and treatment. His work includes UK and EU projects for remote monitoring with wearables to capture free-living, habitual data in large cohorts. He also hold an MBA, specialising in project management and digital innovation. Dr. Godfrey has published extensively within his field, which has led him to be Editor and Associate Editor for the journals Maturitas and Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation, respectively. He is also an International Advisory Board member for Physiological Measurement, a journal for the Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine, and has led as editor for special issues (thematic series) on each of those three journals. He is a full member of the EPSRC peer review college.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computer and Information Science, Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK
Sam Stuart
Dr. Sam Stuart is a physiotherapist and a research Fellow within the Balance Disorders Laboratory, OHSU. His work focuses on vision, cognition and gait in neurological disorders, examining how technology-based interventions influence these factors. He has published extensively in world leading clinical and engineering journals focusing on a broad range of activities such as real-world data analytics, algorithm development for wearable technology and provided expert opinion on technology for concussion assessment for robust player management. He is currently a guest editor for special issues (sports medicine and transcranial direct current stimulation for motor rehabilitation) within Physiological Measurement and Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation, respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), Oregon, USA
Ratings and Reviews
