From A to Z: Wearables in Modern Medicine is written by leading engineering and clinical experts. This book provides you with a pragmatic A to Z guide on the design, deployment and use of wearable technologies for laboratory and remote patient assessment. This is the first book to show how and why engineering theory is used to solve real-world clinical applications, considering the knowledge and lessons gathered during many international projects. This title aligns the shared interests of diverse professions to meet with a common goal of translating engineering theory to modern clinical practice. It offers multidisciplinary experiences to guide engineers where no clinically advice and expertise may be available. This affords engineers and computer scientists a chance to broaden their work to solve clinical problems in modern medicine. Entering the domain of wearables in healthcare is notoriously difficult, projects and ideas often fail to deliver due to the lack of clinical understanding, i.e. what do healthcare professionals and patients really need? This book provides engineers and computer scientists with the clinical guidance to ensure their novel work successfully translates to inform real-world clinical diagnosis, treatment and management. This reference offers:Lessons from large international, multidisciplinary projects Advice and experiences from clinicians (healthcare professionals) who have worked with engineers on large projects Pseudocode and work slow diagrams to help convey the journey of engineering theory to real-world application.