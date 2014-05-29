Friction Stir Superplasticity for Unitized Structures
1st Edition
A volume in the Friction Stir Welding and Processing Book Series
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Friction Stir Microstructure for Superplasticity
- Chapter 3. High-Strain-Rate Superplasticity
- 3.1 Superplastic Behavior
- 3.2 Microstructural Evolution During Superplastic Deformation
- Chapter 4. Low-Temperature Superplasticity
- 4.1 LTSP of FSP Al–Zn–Mg–Sc
- 4.2 LTSP of FSP Al–Mg–Zr
- Chapter 5. Superplasticity of Cast Alloy—An Example
- Chapter 6. Superplastic Deformation Mechanism
- 6.1 High Strain Rate Superplasticity
- 6.2 Low Temperature Superplasticity
- 6.3 Enhanced Deformation Kinetics
- 6.4 Superplastic Mechanism Map for FSP Aluminum Alloys
- Chapter 7. Cavitation During Superplasticity
- 7.1 Cavity Formation and Growth
- 7.2 Factor Influencing Cavity Formation and Growth
- 7.3 Cavity Growth Mechanism and Critical Strain
- 7.4 Comparison Between Cavitation Behaviors of FSP and TMP Aluminum Alloys
- Chapter 8. Superplastic Forming of Friction Stir Processed Plates
- Chapter 9. Potential of Extending Superplasticity to Thick Sections
- Chapter 10. Potential of Superplastic Forming of Low-Cost Cast Plate
- Chapter 11. Superplastic Punch Forming and Superplastic Forging
- Chapter 12. Friction Stir Welding and Superplastic Forming for Multisheet Structures
- Chapter 13. Summary
- References
Description
This book describes the fundamentals and potential applications of ‘friction stir superplasticity for unitized structures’. Conventional superplastic forming of sheets is limited to the thickness of 3 mm because the fine grained starting material is produced by rolling. Friction stir superplasticity has grown rapidly in the last decade because of the effectiveness of microstructural refinement. The thickness of the material remains almost constant, and that allows for forming of thick sheets/plates, which was not possible before. The field has reached a point where designers have opportunities to expand the extent of unitized structures, which are structures in which the traditional primary part and any supporting structures are fabricated as a single unit. With advanced optimization and material considerations, this class of structures can be lighter weight and more efficient, making them less costly, as well as mechanically less complex, reducing areas of possible failure.
Key Features
- Discusses how friction stir processing allows selective microstructural refinement without thickness change
- Demonstrates how higher thickness sheets and plates can be superplastically formed
- Examples are presented for aluminum, magnesium and titanium alloys
- Covers the production of low-cost unitized structures by selectively processing cast sheets/plates
Readership
Researchers, design engineers, materials processing engineers, welding engineers and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 29th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200135
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124200067
About the Authors
Zongyi Ma Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenyang, China
Rajiv Mishra Author
Rajiv S. Mishra is a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and Site Director, NSF IUCRC for Friction Stir Processing, at the University of North Texas. Dr. Mishra’s publication record includes 255 papers with an h-index of 39. Out of these, 10 of his papers have more than 100 citations. He has many ‘firsts’ in the field of friction stir welding and processing. He co-authored the first review paper (2005), co-edited the first book on the subject (2007), edited/co-edited seven TMS symposium proceedings, and served as guest editor for Viewpoint Set in Scripta Materialia (2008). He also has three patents in this field. He published the first paper on friction stir processing (2000) as a microstructural modification tool.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Materials Science and Engineering and NSF IUCRC for Friction Stir Processing, University of North Texas, Denton, TX, USA