FREUDIANISM:A MARXIST CRITIQUE - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127232508, 9781483296791

FREUDIANISM:A MARXIST CRITIQUE

1st Edition

Authors: COLE
eBook ISBN: 9781483296791
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1976
Page Count: 170
Description

Freudianism: A Marxist Critique investigates Freud's theory and method, that Freud's use of "the unconscious" in psychoanalysis is questionable. The book discusses that the unconscious is an aspect of "the conscious" something like an "unofficial conscious" different from the normal, everyday "official conscious." The conscious is assumed as an "inner speech" with the properties of language, and because the unconscious is an aspect of the conscious, hence the unconscious is also linguistic in nature. Humans, according to Freud's theory, are inherently false, individualistic, asocial, existing in an ahistorical setting. The strength of the book comes from its concept of discourse that binds humans together in their social contexts of action and history through language. The book notes that the "cosmism" of Steiner's anthroposophy, Bergson's biologism, and Frued's psychobiologism and sexualism have endowed with their own features the physiognomy of the modern "Kulturmensch." In this culture, the Steinerians, the Bergsonians, and the Freudians have raised the three altars of Frued's belief—magic, instinct, and sex. Psychiatrists, psycho-analysts, psychologists, philosophers, as well as students of psychology and its related branches will find this book very challenging.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Guide to Transliteration

Translator's Introduction

Part I Freudianism and Modern Trends in Philosophy and Psychology (Ctritical Orientation)

Chapter 1 The Basic Ideological Motif of Freudianism

Chapter 2 Two Trends in Modern Psychology

Part II An Exposition of Freudianism

Chapter 3 The Unconscious and the Dynamics of the Psyche

Chapter 4 The Content of the Unconscious

Chapter 5 The Psychoanalytical Method

Chapter 6 Freudian Philosophy of Culture

Part III A Critical Analysis of Freudianism

Chapter 7 Freudianism as a Variant of Subjective Psychology

Chapter 8 The Dynamics of the Psyche as a Struggle of Ideological Motives and Not of Natural Forces

Chapter 9 The Content of Consciousness as Ideology

Appendix I Discourse in Life and Discourse in Art (Concerning Sociological Poetics)

Appendix II V. N. Vološinov and the Structure of Language in Freudianism

Index

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

