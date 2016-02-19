FREUDIANISM:A MARXIST CRITIQUE
1st Edition
Freudianism: A Marxist Critique investigates Freud's theory and method, that Freud's use of "the unconscious" in psychoanalysis is questionable. The book discusses that the unconscious is an aspect of "the conscious" something like an "unofficial conscious" different from the normal, everyday "official conscious." The conscious is assumed as an "inner speech" with the properties of language, and because the unconscious is an aspect of the conscious, hence the unconscious is also linguistic in nature. Humans, according to Freud's theory, are inherently false, individualistic, asocial, existing in an ahistorical setting. The strength of the book comes from its concept of discourse that binds humans together in their social contexts of action and history through language. The book notes that the "cosmism" of Steiner's anthroposophy, Bergson's biologism, and Frued's psychobiologism and sexualism have endowed with their own features the physiognomy of the modern "Kulturmensch." In this culture, the Steinerians, the Bergsonians, and the Freudians have raised the three altars of Frued's belief—magic, instinct, and sex. Psychiatrists, psycho-analysts, psychologists, philosophers, as well as students of psychology and its related branches will find this book very challenging.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Guide to Transliteration
Translator's Introduction
Part I Freudianism and Modern Trends in Philosophy and Psychology (Ctritical Orientation)
Chapter 1 The Basic Ideological Motif of Freudianism
Chapter 2 Two Trends in Modern Psychology
Part II An Exposition of Freudianism
Chapter 3 The Unconscious and the Dynamics of the Psyche
Chapter 4 The Content of the Unconscious
Chapter 5 The Psychoanalytical Method
Chapter 6 Freudian Philosophy of Culture
Part III A Critical Analysis of Freudianism
Chapter 7 Freudianism as a Variant of Subjective Psychology
Chapter 8 The Dynamics of the Psyche as a Struggle of Ideological Motives and Not of Natural Forces
Chapter 9 The Content of Consciousness as Ideology
Appendix I Discourse in Life and Discourse in Art (Concerning Sociological Poetics)
Appendix II V. N. Vološinov and the Structure of Language in Freudianism
Index
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th August 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296791