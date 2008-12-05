FRET and FLIM Techniques, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Förster Resonance Energy transfer –FRET what is it, why do it, and how it’s done. Robert M. Clegg
Chapter 2.Frequency domain FLIM theory, Instrumentation and data analysis. Peter J. Verveer and Quentin Hanley.
Chapter 3. Time Domain FLIM; Theory, Instrumentation. Hans C. Gerritsen, A.V. Agronskaia, A.N. Bader, A. Esposito.
Chapter 4. Multidimensional fluorescence imaging. James James McGinty, Christopher Dunsby, Egidijus Auksorius, Pieter De Beule, Daniel S. Elson, Neil Galletly, Oliver Hoffman, Gordon Kennedy, Peter M. P. Lanigan, Ian Munro, Björn Önfelt, Jose Requejo-Isidro, Klaus Suhling, Clifford B. Talbot, M. John Lever, Andrew J. deMello, Gordon S. Stamp, Mark A. A. Neil and Paul M. W. French
Chapter 5.Visible fluorescent proteins for FRET. Gert-Jan Kremers and Joachim Goedhart.
Chapter 6. Small Molecule-based FRET probes. Amanda Cobos Correa, Oliver Wichmann and Carsten Schultz.
Chapter 7. Filter FRET: quantitative imaging of sensitized emission. Kees Jalink and Jacco van Rheenen.
Chapter 8. Spectral Imaging and its use in the measurement of Förster Resonance Energy Transfer in living cells. Steven S. Vogel, Paul. S. Blank, Srinagesh V. Koushik and Christopher Thaler.
Chapter 9. Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy. Theodorus W.J. Gadella Jr.
Chapter 10. FRET and FLIM applications in plants. Riyaz A. Bhat.
Chapter 11. Biomedical FRET-FLIM applications. Phill B. Jones, Brian J. Bacskai, Bradley T. Hyman.
Chapter 12. Reflections on FRET imaging: formalism, probes and implementation. Elizabeth A. Jares-Erijman and Thomas M. Jovin.
Description
This volume reviews the techniques Förster Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET) and Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy (FLIM) providing researchers with step by step protocols and handy hints and tips. Both have become staple techniques in many biological and biophysical fields.
Readership
Cell biologists, biochemists, inorganic chemists, chemical engineers, material scientists, physicists and electrical engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 5th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915128
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080549583
About the Series Volume Editors
Theodorus Gadella Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Swammerdam Institute for Life Sciences, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
About the Editors
Theodorus Gadella Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Swammerdam Institute for Life Sciences, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands