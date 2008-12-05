FRET and FLIM Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080549583, 9780080915128

FRET and FLIM Techniques, Volume 33

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Theodorus Gadella
Editors: Theodorus Gadella
eBook ISBN: 9780080915128
Paperback ISBN: 9780080549583
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th December 2008
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Förster Resonance Energy transfer –FRET what is it, why do it, and how it’s done. Robert M. Clegg

Chapter 2.Frequency domain FLIM theory, Instrumentation and data analysis. Peter J. Verveer and Quentin Hanley.

Chapter 3. Time Domain FLIM; Theory, Instrumentation. Hans C. Gerritsen, A.V. Agronskaia, A.N. Bader, A. Esposito.

Chapter 4. Multidimensional fluorescence imaging. James James McGinty, Christopher Dunsby, Egidijus Auksorius, Pieter De Beule, Daniel S. Elson, Neil Galletly, Oliver Hoffman, Gordon Kennedy, Peter M. P. Lanigan, Ian Munro, Björn Önfelt, Jose Requejo-Isidro, Klaus Suhling, Clifford B. Talbot, M. John Lever, Andrew J. deMello, Gordon S. Stamp, Mark A. A. Neil and Paul M. W. French

Chapter 5.Visible fluorescent proteins for FRET. Gert-Jan Kremers and Joachim Goedhart.

Chapter 6. Small Molecule-based FRET probes. Amanda Cobos Correa, Oliver Wichmann and Carsten Schultz.

Chapter 7. Filter FRET: quantitative imaging of sensitized emission. Kees Jalink and Jacco van Rheenen.

Chapter 8. Spectral Imaging and its use in the measurement of Förster Resonance Energy Transfer in living cells. Steven S. Vogel, Paul. S. Blank, Srinagesh V. Koushik and Christopher Thaler.

Chapter 9. Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy. Theodorus W.J. Gadella Jr.

Chapter 10. FRET and FLIM applications in plants. Riyaz A. Bhat.

Chapter 11. Biomedical FRET-FLIM applications. Phill B. Jones, Brian J. Bacskai, Bradley T. Hyman.

Chapter 12. Reflections on FRET imaging: formalism, probes and implementation. Elizabeth A. Jares-Erijman and Thomas M. Jovin.

Description

This volume reviews the techniques Förster Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET) and Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy (FLIM) providing researchers with step by step protocols and handy hints and tips. Both have become staple techniques in many biological and biophysical fields.

Readership

Cell biologists, biochemists, inorganic chemists, chemical engineers, material scientists, physicists and electrical engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080915128
Paperback ISBN:
9780080549583

About the Series Volume Editors

Theodorus Gadella Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Swammerdam Institute for Life Sciences, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About the Editors

Theodorus Gadella Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Swammerdam Institute for Life Sciences, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

