Freshwater Fishes of the Eastern Himalayas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128233917

Freshwater Fishes of the Eastern Himalayas

1st Edition

Author: Vishwanath Waikhom
Paperback ISBN: 9780128233917
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 400
Description

Freshwater Fishes of the Eastern Himalayas is a guide to describe the internationally accepted methods used in the accurate identification of fishes, morphometry, i.e., body proportions; meristics, i.e., counts of countable characters, viz., scales, fin rays, pores, vertebrae etc; characters of bones wherever necessary; special characters, viz., serrations of fin spines, axillary lobes, lobes, colour patterns etc. All the available taxa of the region are covered. This is an essential reference that provides the original description of genera and species, and any additional references showing the current status of a species, and data on the materials examined of species for research study. The diagnostic characters can be easily examined by an unaided eye or by a binocular dissecting microscope with transmitted light. The characters will be based on materials examined.

Key Features

  • Provides diagnostic characters which are unique for a species or a combination of characters to differentiate each species from its congeners
  • Includes both verbal and technical aspects with color illustrations of the particular part of the fish showing the distinguishing character
  • Presents diagnostic characters, illustrations or images of the fish and of its parts showing the unique character and distribution to make it easy for species identification

Readership

Primary resource of researchers in Fish (Ichthyologists) and Fisheries for correct identification of species. Molecular biologists for identification of species before proceeding to DNA barcoding. Conservationists for identification of conservation dependent species. Entrepreneurs and organizations involved in ornamental fish trade. Law and policy makers for implementation of fishery law

Table of Contents

1. Introduction/Ecosystem
2. Freshwater Aquatic Biodiversity
3. Morphological features
4. Systematic Account of Species
5. Systematic Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128233917

About the Author

Vishwanath Waikhom

The author has been working in the field of freshwater fish taxonomy since 1980, published more than 100 research papers, authored/co-authored 7 books, discovered more than 90 new species, redescribed some species and solved taxonomic problems of several species.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Life Sciences, Manipur University

