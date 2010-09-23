Freshwater Ecology
2nd Edition
Concepts and Environmental Applications of Limnology
Why Study Continental Aquatic Systems? ; Properties of Water; Movement of Light, Heat, and Chemicals in Water; Hydrology and Physiography of Groundwater Habitats; Hydrology and Physiography of Wetland Habitats; Physiography of Flowing Water; Lakes and Reservoirs: Physiography; Types of Aquatic Organisms; Microbes and Plants Chapter 10. Multicellular Animals ; Evolution and Biodiversity of Freshwaters; Aquatic Chemistry Controlling Nutrient Cycling: Redox and O2; Nitrogen, Sulfur, Phosphorus, and Other Nutrients; Response to Stress, Toxic Chemicals and Other Pollutants on Aquatic Ecosystems; Unusual or Extreme Habitats and Related Human Stressors; Remineralization; Trophic State and Eutrophication; Behavior and Interactions Among Microorganisms and Invertebrates; Predation and Food Webs; Nonpredatory Interspecific Interactions Among Plants and Animals in Freshwater Communities; Complex Community Interactions ; Fish Ecology And Fisheries ; Freshwater Ecosystem; Conclusions ; Glossary; Appendix: Experimental Design in Aquatic Ecology
Freshwater Ecology, Second Edition, is a broad, up-to-date treatment of everything from the basic chemical and physical properties of water to advanced unifying concepts of the community ecology and ecosystem relationships as found in continental waters.
With 40% new and expanded coverage, this text covers applied and basic aspects of limnology, now with more emphasis on wetlands and reservoirs than in the previous edition. It features 80 new and updated figures, including a section of color plates, and 500 new and updated references. The authors take a synthetic approach to ecological problems, teaching students how to handle the challenges faced by contemporary aquatic scientists.
This text is designed for undergraduate students taking courses in Freshwater Ecology and Limnology; and introductory graduate students taking courses in Freshwater Ecology and Limnology.
- Expanded revision of Dodds' successful text.
- New boxed sections provide more advanced material within the introductory, modular format of the first edition.
- Basic scientific concepts and environmental applications featured throughout.
- Added coverage of climate change, ecosystem function, hypertrophic habitats and secondary production.
- Expanded coverage of physical limnology, groundwater and wetland habitats.
- Expanded coverage of the toxic effects of pharmaceuticals and endocrine disrupters as freshwater pollutants
- More on aquatic invertebrates, with more images and pictures of a broader range of organisms
- Expanded coverage of the functional roles of filterer feeding, scraping, and shredding organisms, and a new section on omnivores.
- Expanded appendix on standard statistical techniques.
Undergraduate students taking courses in Freshwater Ecology and Limnology Introductory graduate students taking courses in Freshwater Ecology and Limnology
"[A] very good text, especially in terms of the biotic ecological processes that it covers. In many ways, this textbook provides a really refreshing blend of ecological concepts as they apply to aquatic ecology, in addition to the basic knowledge of freshwater ecosystem organisms that a student would need to apply the concepts… We think that it is a successful, innovative and, for the most part, modern view of the study of inland waters. As seems to be the case with many current texts, this one makes full use of a variety of presentation methods: boxes, biographies, methods boxes and sidebars (which, incidentally, are not on the side). Some are more successful than others. Each chapter also ends with summary points to guide students but, more interestingly, with a series of questions. We found that most of these questions were quite useful and thought-provoking. As in much of ecology, they were often open to a variety of answers and we felt that they would be useful for promoting discussion amongst students. The authors are both primarily stream ecologists and one can often sense greater enthusiasm from them when lotic processes and organisms are discussed. Certain concepts (e.g. disturbance, fish and invertebrate ecology) are explored in greater detail, probably reflecting the authors’ backgrounds and interests. However, that said, the discussion of lentic environments is not short-changed and this text would serve any general undergraduate limnology course very well. In fact, in some ways this bias has enabled the authors to provide a refreshing and balanced look at the field, as many older texts have a lake-centric focus." - Limnology and Oceanography Bulletin, March 2011
Walter. K. Dodds received his Ph.D. in Biology in 1986 from the University of Oregon. From 1987 to 1990 he was a post doctoral fellow in the Department of Biology at Montana State University. In 1990 he accepted an Assistant Professor position in the Division of Biology at Kansas State University, in 1995 he was promoted to Associate Professor and in 2002 to full Professor. Over the years, Dodds has taught Limnology, Advanced Aquatic Ecology, Microbial Ecology, Principles of Biology, Conservation Biology, Environmental Problems, Origins of Life, Herbivory, Presentations in Ecology, Aquatic Ecology, Stream Ecology, Algal Identification, Algal Ecology, Bacteriology and Freshwater Biology. He has professional memberships in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Society of Limnology and Oceanography, the American Society of Microbiology, the North American Benthological Society, the Phycological Society of America and Sigma Xi. Dodds has grants from agencies including the National Science Foundation, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States Geological Survey, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. He has been involved in the Konza Prairie Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) program and provides leadership for the Konza LTER Aquatic and Hydrological Group and the Konza LTER Research Experience for Undergraduates program.
Dodds’ recent research has focused on Aquatic Ecology on Konza Prairie, Nitrogen Uptake Retention and Cycling in Stream Ecosystems, Quality and Quantity of Suspended Solids in Kansas Rivers, and Nutrients and Algae in Streams. Dodds has been invited to present seminars at over 20 US agencies and universities, as well as agencies and universities in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. He has presented at numerous national and international scientific conferences and has produced over 80 peer reviewed publications.
Division of Biology, Kansas State University
Soil and Water Sciences Department, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL