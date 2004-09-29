Free Electron Lasers 2003

Preface Committees Exhibitors Sponsor FEL 2003 prize winner Conference photos

Section 1. FEL Prize and New Lasing Viability of infrared FEL facilities, H.A. Schwettman FELs, nice toys or efficient tools?, A.F.G. van der Meer First lasing at the high-power free electron laser at Siberian center for photochemistry research, E.A. Antokhin, R.R. Akberdin, V.S. Arbuzov, M.A. Bokov, V.P. Bolotin, D.B. Burenkov, A.A. Bushuev, V.F. Veremeenko, N.A. Vinokurov, P.D. Vobly, N.G. Gavrilov, E.I. Gorniker, K.M. Gorchakov, V.N. Grigoryev, B.A. Gudkov, A.V. Davydov, O.I. Deichuli, E.N. Dementyev, B.A. Dovzhenko, A.N. Dubrovin, Yu.A. Evtushenko, E.I. Zagorodnikov, N.S. Zaigraeva, E.M. Zakutov, A.I. Erokhin, D.A. Kayran, O.B. Kiselev, B.A. Knyazev, V.R. Kozak, V.V. Kolmogorov, E.I. Kolobanov, A.A. Kondakov, N.L. Kondakova, S.A. Krutikhin, A.M. Kryuchkov, V.V. Kubarev, G.N. Kulipanov, E.A. Kuper, I.V. Kuptsov, G.Ya. Kurkin, E.A. Labutskaya, L.G. Leontyevskaya, V.Yu. Loskutov, A.N. Matveenko, L.E. Medvedev, A.S. Medvedko, S.V. Miginsky, L.A. Mironenko, S.V. Motygin, A.D. Oreshkov, V.K. Ovchar, V.N. Osipov, B.Z. Persov, S.P. Petrov, V.M. Petrov, A.M. Pilan, I.V. Poletaev, A.V. Polyanskiy, V.M. Popik, A.M. Popov, E.A. Rotov, T.V. Salikova, I.K. Sedliarov, P.A. Selivanov, S.S. Serednyakov, A.N. Skrinsky, S.V. Tararyshkin, L.A. Timoshina, A.G. Tribendis, M.A. Kholopov, V.P. Cherepanov, O.A. Shevchenko, A.R. Shteinke, E.I. Shubin and M.A. Scheglov First lasing of the IR upgrade FEL at Jefferson lab, C. Behre, S. Benson, G. Biallas, J. Boyce, C. Curtis, D. Douglas, H.F. Dylla, L. Dillon-Townes, R. Evans, A. Grippo, J. Gubeli, D. Hardy, J. Heckman, C. Hernandez-Garcia, T. Hiatt, K. Jordan, L. Merminga, G. Neil, J. Preble, H. Rutt, M. Shinn, T. Siggins, H. Toyokawa, D.W. Waldman, R. Walker, N. Wilson, B. Yunn and S. Zhang Radiation measurements in the new tandem accelerator FEL, A. Gover, A. Faingersh, A. Eliran, M. Volshonok, H. Kleinman, S. Wolowelsky, Y. Yakover, B. Kapilevich, Y. Lasser, Z. Seidov, M. Kanter, A. Zinigrad, M. Einat, Y. Lurie, A. Abramovich, A. Yahalom, Y. Pinhasi, E. Weisman and J. Shiloh

Section 2. FEL Theory Femtosecond X-ray pulses from a frequency-chirped SASE FEL, Z. Huang and S. Krinsky Analysis of an FEL oscillator at zero detuning length of an optical cavity, N. Nishimori A deeper analytical insight into the longitudinal dynamics of a storage-ring free-electron laser, G. De Ninno and D. Fanelli Nonlinear harmonic generation in free-electron laser oscillators, H.P. Freund, P.G. O'Shea and S.G. Biedron Fluctuation-induced linewidth in oscillator FEL, O.A. Shevchenko and N.A. Vinokurov Saturation of a high-gain single-pass FEL, S. Krinsky The stability of electron orbits due to the wiggler field amplitude in free-electron laser, S.-K. Nam, K.-B. Kim and E.-K. Paik Study of radiation spectrum in a free-electron laser oscillator from noise to saturation, Y. Pinhasi, Y. Lurie and A. Yahalom Regime of non-resonant trapping in a Bragg-cavity FEM oscillator, I.V. Bandurkin, N.Yu. Peskov, A.D.R. Phelps and A.V. Savilov

Section 3. High-Power, Long Wavelength FELs Overview of the 100mA average-current RF photoinjector, D.C. Nguyen, P.L. Colestock, S.S. Kurennoy, D.E. Rees, A.H. Regan, S. Russell, D.L. Schrage, R.L. Wood, L.M. Young, T. Schultheiss, V. Christina, M. Cole, J. Rathke, J. Shaw, C. Eddy, R. Holm, R. Henry and J. Yater On the mechanism of high selectivity of two-dimensional coaxial Bragg resonators, N.S. Ginzburg, N.Yu. Peskov, A.S. Sergeev, I.V. Konoplev, K. Ronald, A.D.R. Phelps and A.W. Cross New results of the 'CLIO' infrared FEL, R. Prazeres, F. Glotin and J.M. Ortega Laboratory-scale wide-band FIR user facility based on a compact FEL, Y.U. Jeong, G.M. Kazakevitch, B.C. Lee, S.H. Park and H.J. Cha Recent research activities at BFEL laboratory, G. Wu, J.P. Dai, M.K. Wang, J.Q. Xu, J.B. Zhu and X.P. Yang Possible ways of improvement of FEM oscillator with Bragg resonator, A.V. Elzhov, N.S. Ginzburg, A.K. Kaminsky, S.V. Kuzikov, E.A. Perelstein, N.Yu. Peskov, S.N. Sedykh, A.P. Sergeev and A.S. Sergeev Experimental and computational studies of novel coaxial 2D Bragg structures for a high-power FEM, I.V. Konoplev, A.D.R. Phelps, A.W. Cross, K. Ronald, P. McGrane, W. He, C.G. Whyte, N.S. Ginzburg, N.Yu. Peskov, A.S. Sergeev and M. Thumm High-power infrared free electron laser driven by a 352 MHz superconducting accelerator with energy recovery, B.C. Lee, Y.U. Jeong, S.H. Park, Y.G. Lim and S. Miginsky Study of millimeter wave high-power gyrotron for long pulse operation, A. Kasugai, K. Sakamoto, R. Minami, K. Takahashi and T. Imai Stabilization of the microtron-injector for a wide-band compact FIR FEL, G.M. Kazakevitch, Y.U. Jeong, V.M. Pavlov and B.C. Lee Measurements of pulse modulation in an ECM, K. Ronald, A.W. Cross, A.D.R. Phelps, W. He, C.G. Whyte, J. Thomson, E. Rafferty and I.V. Konoplev Generation of coherent far infra-red radiation utilising a planar undulator at the 4GLS prototype, C. Gerth and B. McNeil High-intensity far-infrared light source using the coherent transition radiation from a short electron bunch, S. Okuda, T. Kojima, R. Taniguchi and S.-K. Nam Simulations of beam-beam interaction in an energy recovery linac, K. Masuda, S. Matsumura, T. Kii, K. Nagasaki, H. Ohgaki, K. Yoshikawa and T. Yamazaki Study of partial-waveguide rf-linac FELs for intense THz-pulse generation, M. Tecimer, D. Oepts, R. Wuensch and A. Gover Variable height slot-outcoupling for the compact UH THz-FEL, M. Tecimer, H. Jiang, S. Hallman and L. Elias Generation of short-pulse far-infrared light from electrons undergoing half-cyclotron rotation, M.R. Asakawa, T. Marusaki, M. Hata, Y. Tsunawaki and K. Imasaki Temporal structure of resonator output in a millimeter-wave prebunched FEL, Y. Shibata, K. Ishi, T. Takahashi and T. Matsuyama A prebunched FEL using coherent transition radiation in the millimeter wave region, Y. Shibata, K. Ishi, T. Takahashi, T. Matsuyama, F. Hinode and Y. Kondo Single-mode simulations of a short Rayleigh length FEL, W.B. Colson, J. Blau, R.L. Armstead and P.P. Crooker

Section 4. FEL Technologies Consideration on the BPM alignment tolerance in X-ray FELs, T. Tanaka, H. Kitamura and T. Shintake On-line SASE FEL gain optimization using COTRI imaging, A.H. Lumpkin, J.W. Lewellen, W.J. Berg, Y.-C. Chae, R.J. Dejus, M. Erdmann, Y. Li, S.V. Milton and D.W. Rule A method for ultra-short pulse-shape measurements using far infrared coherent radiation from an undulator, G. Geloni, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller and M.V. Yurkov Longitudinal phase space tomography at the SLAC gun test facility and the BNL DUV-FEL, H. Loos, P.R. Bolton, J.E. Clendenin, D.H. Dowell, S.M. Gierman, C.G. Limborg, J.F. Schmerge, T.V. Shaftan and B. Sheehy First observations of COTR due to a microbunched beam in the VUV at 157 nm, A.H. Lumpkin, M. Erdmann, J.W. Lewellen, Y.-C. Chae, R.J. Dejus, P. Den Hartog, Y. Li, S.V. Milton, D.W. Rule and G. Wiemerslage Optical resonator of powerful free-electron laser, V.V. Kubarev, B.Z. Persov, N.A. Vinokurov and A.V. Davidov Development of the edge-focusing wiggler for SASE, S. Kashiwagi, A. Mihara, R. Kato, G. Isoyama, S. Yamamoto and K. Tsuchiya Development of a high-resolution measurement technique of the interval between bunches in a linac with coherent transition radiation, T. Takahashi, T. Matsuyama, Y. Shibata and K. Ishi A composite open resonator for a compact X-ray source, E.G. Bessonov and R.M. Fechtchenko Coherent diffraction radiation diagnostics for charged particle beams, H.K. Avetissian, G.F. Mkrtchian, M.G. Poghosyan and Kh.V. Sedrakian Waveguide-coupled cavities for energy recovery linacs, S.S. Kurennoy, D.C. Nguyen and L.M. Young Test facility for investigation of heating of 30 GHz accelerating structure imitator for the CLIC project, A.V. Elzhov, N.S. Ginzburg, A.K. Kaminsky, S.V. Kuzikov, E.A. Perelstein, N.Yu. Peskov, M.I. Petelin, S.N. Sedykh, A.P. Sergeev, A.S. Sergeev, I. Syratchev and N.I. Zaitsev Optical resonator optimization of JAERI ERL-FEL, R. Nagai, R. Hajima, M. Sawamura, N. Nishimori, N. Kikuzawa and E. Minehara Simulation of the resonator with inserted scraper output coupler for the CAEP far-infrared FEL, Y. Dou, X. Shu and Y. Wang Improvement of the PFN control system for the klystron pulse modulator at LEBRA, K. Yokoyama, I. Sato, K. Hayakawa, T. Tanaka, Y. Hayakawa, K. Kanno, T. Sakai, K. Ishiwata and K. Nakao Stability analysis of the RF linac based on an AR model, R. Kato, S. Isaka, H. Sakaki, S. Kashiwagi and G. Isoyama Design of a dimple mirror system for uniform illumination from an MIR-FEL, M. Heya, T. Saiki, K. Tsubakimoto, K. Awazu and M. Nakatsuka Development of MCP-based photon diagnostics at the TESLA Test Facility at DESY, A. Bytchkov, A.A. Fateev, J. Feldhaus, U. Hahn, M. Hesse, U. Jastrow, V. Kocharyan, N.I. Lebedev, E.A. Matyushevskiy, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller, A.V. Shabunov, K.P. Sytchev, K. Tiedtke, R. Treusch and M.V. Yurkov Tolerance studies for the BESSY FEL undulators, B. Kuske, M. Abo-Bakr, J. Bahrdt, A. Meseck, G. Mishra and M. Scheer

Section 5. Storage Ring FELs Stabilization of the naturally pulsed zones of the Super-ACO Storage Ring Free Electron Laser, M.E. Couprie, C. Bruni, G.L. Orlandi, D. Garzella and S. Bielawski Lasing below 200 nm in the NIJI-IV compact storage-ring-based free electron laser, K. Yamada, N. Sei, H. Ogawa, M. Yasumoto and T. Mikado Chaotic nature of the super-ACO FEL, C. Bruni, D. Garzella, G.L. Orlandi and M.E. Couprie Q-switching regime of the ELETTRA storage-ring free-electron laser, G. De Ninno, M. Trovò, M. Danailov, M. Marsi and B. Diviacco Observation of a giant pulse time structure produced by a storage ring FEL, I.V. Pinayev, V.N. Litvinenko, K. Chalut, E.C. Longhi and S. Roychowdhury Control of the electron beam vertical instability using the super-ACO free electron laser, M.E. Couprie, C. Bruni, G.L. Orlandi, D. Garzella and G. Dattoli Upgrade of the UVSOR storage ring FEL, M. Hosaka, M. Katoh, A. Mochihashi, J. Yamazaki, K. Hayashi and Y. Takashima Simulation for spectral evolution of a storage ring free electron laser in a macropulse zone, N. Sei, K. Yamada, M. Yasumoto, H. Ogawa and T. Mikado Simulation study on the coherent harmonic generation at the NIJI-IV FEL with a hole-coupled resonator, H. Ogawa, K. Yamada, N. Sei, M. Yasumoto and T. Mikado

Section 6. High-Brightness Electron Beams Superconducting RF guns for FELs, D. Janssen, H. Büttig, P. Evtushenko, U. Lehnert, P. Michel, K. Möller, C. Schneider, J. Stephan, J. Teichert, S. Kruchkov, O. Myskin, A. Tribendis, V. Volkov, W. Sandner, I. Will, T. Quast, K. Goldammer, F. Marhauser and P. Ylä-Oijala CeB6 electron gun for the soft X-ray FEL project at SPring-8, K. Togawa, H. Baba, K. Onoe, T. Inagaki, T. Shintake and H. Matsumoto A two-Frequency RF Photocathode Gun, D.H. Dowell, M. Ferrario, T. Kimura, J. Lewellen, C. Limborg, P. Raimondi, J.F. Schmerge, L. Serafini, T. Smith and L. Young Experimental investigations of DC-SC photoinjector at Peking University, R. Xiang, Y. Ding, K. Zhao, X. Lu, S. Quan, B. Zhang, L. Wang, S. Huang, L. Lin and J. Chen Temporal properties of coherent synchrotron radiation produced by an electron bunch moving along an arc of a circle, G. Geloni, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller and M.V. Yurkov Application of constrained deconvolution technique for reconstruction of electron bunch profile with strongly non-Gaussian shape, G. Geloni, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller and M.V. Yurkov Emittance compensation in a return arc of an energy-recovery linac, R. Hajima A full-DC injector for an energy-recovery linac, R. Hajima, E.J. Minehara and R. Nagai Impact of beam energy modulation on rf zero-phasing microbunch measurements, Z. Huang and T. Shaftan Sensitivity studies for the LCLS photoinjector beamline, C. Limborg, P. Bolton, D.H. Dowell, S. Gierman and J.F. Schmerge Longitudinal space charge-driven microbunching instability in the TESLA Test Facility linac, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller and M.V. Yurkov Characterization of the electron source at the photo injector test facility at DESY Zeuthen, K. Abrahamyan, W. Ackermann, J. Bähr, I. Bohnet, J.P. Carneiro, R. Cee, K. Flöttmann, U. Gensch, H.-J. Grabosch, J.H. Han, M.V. Hartrott, E. Jaeschke, D. Krämer, M. Krasilnikov, D. Lipka, P. Michelato, V. Miltchev, W.F.O. Müller, A. Oppelt, C. Pagani, B. Petrossyan, J. Rossbach, W. Sandner, S. Schreiber, D. Sertore, S. Setzer, L. Staykov, F. Stephan, I. Tsakov, T. Weiland and I. Will Measurements of the beam quality on KU-FEL linac, H. Ohgaki, S. Hayashi, A. Miyasako, T. Takamatsu, K. Masuda, T. Kii, K. Yoshikawa and T. Yamazaki 3-D simulation study for a thermionic RF gun using an FDTD method, H. Hama, F. Hinode, K. Shinto, A. Miyamoto and T. Tanaka Cherenkov interaction and post-acceleration experiments of high brightness electron beams from a pseudospark discharge, H. Yin, A.W. Cross, A.D.R. Phelps, W. He and K. Ronald Photocathode RF gun using cartridge-type electric tubes, J. Sasabe, H. Hanaki, T. Asaka, H. Dewa, T. Kobayashi, A. Mizuno, S. Suzuki, T. Taniuchi, H. Tomizawa, K. Yanagida and M. Uesaka Three-dimensional simulation code for SPring-8 RF gun system, A. Mizuno, T. Asaka, H. Dewa, T. Kobayashi, S. Suzuki, T. Taniuchi, H. Tomizawa, K. Yanagida, H. Hanaki and M. Uesaka Development of photoinjector RF cavity for high-power CW FEL, S.S. Kurennoy, D.L. Schrage, R.L. Wood, L.M. Young, T. Schultheiss, V. Christina and J. Rathke Experiments with electron beam modulation at the DUVFEL accelerator, T. Shaftan, Z. Huang, L. Carr, A. Doyuran, W.S. Graves, C. Limborg, H. Loos, J. Rose, B. Sheehy, Z. Wu and L.H. Yu Development of far-infrared FEL with needle photo-RF-gun, T. Inoue, S. Miyamoto, S. Amano and T. Mochizuki Improvement of beam macropulse properties using slim thermionic cathode in IAE RF gun, T. Kii, A. Miyasako, S. Hayashi, K. Masuda, H. Ohgaki, K. Yoshikawa and T. Yamazaki Photo-injector study for the ELETTRA linac FEL, V.A. Verzilov, R.J. Bakker, C.J. Bocchetta, P. Craievich, M. Danailov, G. D'Auria, G. De Ninno, S. Di Mitri, B. Diviacco, M. Ferianis, A. Gambitta, F. Mazzolini, G. Pangon, L. Rumiz, L. Tosi and D. Zangrando Design and optimization of IR SASE FEL at Peking University, Y. Ding, S. Huang, J. Zhuang, Y. Wang, K. Zhao and J. Chen Bunch compressor for the SPring-8 compact SASE source (SCSS) project, Y. Kim, T. Shintake, H. Kitamura, H. Matsumoto, D. Son and Y. Kim Start-To-End (S2E) simulations on microbunching instability in TESLA Test Facility Phase 2 (TTF2) project, Y. Kim, D. Son and Y. Kim Performance simulation and design of the magnetic bunch compressor for the infrared free-electron laser at the Pohang light source test linac, E.-S. Kim

Section 7. High-Gain, Short-Wavelength FELs Ultraviolet high-gain harmonic-generation free-electron laser at BNL, L.H. Yu, A. Doyuran, L. DiMauro, W.S. Graves, E.D. Johnson, R. Heese, S. Krinsky, H. Loos, J.B. Murphy, G. Rakowsky, J. Rose, T. Shaftan, B. Sheehy, J. Skaritka, X.J. Wang and Z. Wu Evolution of transverse modes in a high-gain free-electron laser, S.G. Biedron, H.P. Freund, S.V. Milton, G. Dattoli, A. Renieri and P.L. Ottaviani Start-to-end simulations of SASE FEL at the TESLA Test Facility, Phase I: comparison with experimental results, M. Dohlus, K. Flöttmann, O.S. Kozlov, T. Limberg, Ph. Piot, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller and M.V. Yurkov Two-color FEL amplifier for femtosecond-resolution pump-probe experiments with GW-scale X-ray and optical pulses, J. Feldhaus, M. Körfer, T. Möller, J. Pflüger, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller, S. Schreiber and M.V. Yurkov Femtosecond X-ray pulses from a spatially chirped electron bunch in a SASE FEL, P. Emma and Z. Huang Chirped pulse amplification at VISA-FEL, R. Agustsson, G. Andonian, M. Babzien, I. Ben-Zvi, P. Frigola, J. Huang, A. Murokh, L. Palumbo, C. Pellegrini, S. Reiche, J. Rosenzweig, G. Travish, C. Vicario and V. Yakimenko Chirped pulse amplification of HGHG-FEL at DUV-FEL facility at BNL, A. Doyuran, L. DiMauro, W. Graves, R. Heese, E.D. Johnson, S. Krinsky, H. Loos, J.B. Murphy, G. Rakowsky, J. Rose, T. Shaftan, B. Sheehy, Y. Shen, J. Skaritka, X. Wang, Z. Wu and L.H. Yu Efficient frequency doubler for the soft X-ray SASE FEL at the TESLA Test Facility, J. Feldhaus, M. Körfer, T. Möller, J. Pflüger, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller and M.V. Yurkov Start to end simulations for the BESSY FEL project, M. Abo-Bakr, M.v. Hartrott, J. Knobloch, D. Krämer, B. Kuske, F. Marhauser and A. Meseck Accurate synchronization between short laser pulse and electron bunch using HGHG output at 266 nm as photocathode laser for RF-gun, L.H. Yu and H. Yi Observation of SASE in LEBRA FEL system, T. Tanaka, K. Hayakawa, I. Sato, Y. Hayakawa and K. Yokoyama

Section 8. New Concepts and Proposals High-gain ring FEL as a master oscillator for X-ray generation, N.A. Vinokurov and O.A. Shevchenko Future concept for compact FEL using a field emission micro-cathode, H. Mimura, H. Ishizuka and K. Yokoo Using VUV high-order harmonics generated in gas as a seed for single pass FEL, D. Garzella, T. Hara, B. Carré, P. Salières, T. Shintake, H. Kitamura and M.E. Couprie New concept of the gamma-ray source: coherent stimulated annihilation of relativistic electrons and positrons in a strong laser field, I.V. Smetanin and K. Nakajima Methods of electron beam bunching, E.G. Bessonov Experiment on gamma-ray generation and application, D. Li, K. Imasaki, M. Aoki, S. Miyamoto, S. Amano, K. Aoki, K. Hosono and T. Mochizuki On limitations of Schwinger formulae for coherent synchrotron radiation produced by an electron bunch moving along an arc of a circle, G. Geloni, E.L. Saldin, E.A. Schneidmiller and M.V. Yurkov Free-electron lasers as pumps for high-energy solid-state lasers, G. Travish, J.K. Crane and A. Tremaine X-ray laser on the relativistic ion and pump laser beams, H.K. Avetissian and G.F. Mkrtchian Superradiant X-ray laser on the channeled in a crystal ion beam, H.K. Avetissian and G.F. Mkrtchian Evolution of the energy and momentum distribution of electron beam in the gamma-ray laser synchrotron sources, I.V. Smetanin and K. Nakajima FEL-like interaction regime in the up-shifted scattering of radiation by the laser-plasma wake, I.V. Smetanin, T.Zh. Esirkepov and S.V. Bulanov Novel scheme of the long wavelength FEL amplifier with a transverse electron current, N.S. Ginzburg, R.M. Rozental, A.V. Arzhannikov and S.L. Sinitsky The MIT bates X-ray laser project, M. Farkhondeh, W.S. Graves, F.X. Kaertner, R. Milner, D.E. Moncton, C. Tschalaer, J.B. van der Laan, F. Wang, A. Zolfaghari and T. Zwart A French proposal for an innovative accelerators based coherent UV-X-ray source, M.E. Couprie, M. Belakhovsky, B. Gilquin, D. Garzella, M. Jablonka, F. Méot, P. Monot, A. Mosnier, L. Nahon and A. Rousse Spontaneous coherent cyclotron emission from a short laser-kicked electron bunch, A.V. Savilov and D.A. Jaroszynski Two-color infrared FEL facility at the Saga synchrotron light source in 2003, T. Tomimasu, S. Koda, Y. Iwasaki, M. Yasumoto, T. Kitsuka, Y. Yamatsu, T. Mitsutake, M. Mori and Y. Ochiai Design consideration for Tohoku light source storage ring equipped with UV free electron laser, H. Hama, F. Hinode, K. Shinto, A. Miyamoto and T. Tanaka BESSY soft X-ray FEL, A. Meseck, M. Abo-Bakr, D. Krämer, B. Kuske and S. Reiche 0.3-nm SASE-FEL at PAL, J.S. Oh, D.E. Kim, E.S. Kim, S.J. Park, H.S. Kang, T.Y. Lee, T.Y. Koo, S.S. Chang, C.W. Chung, S.H. Nam and W. Namkung Status of the SPARC project, D. Alesini, S. Bertolucci, M.E. Biagini, C. Biscari, R. Boni, M. Boscolo, M. Castellano, A. Clozza, G. Di Pirro, A. Drago, A. Esposito, M. Ferrario, V. Fusco, A. Gallo, A. Ghigo, S. Guiducci, M. Incurvati, C. Ligi, F. Marcellini, M. Migliorati, C. Milardi, A. Mostacci, L. Palumbo, L. Pellegrino, M. Preger, P. Raimondi, R. Ricci, C. Sanelli, M. Serio, F. Sgamma, B. Spataro, A. Stecchi, A. Stella, F. Tazzioli, C. Vaccarezza, M. Vescovi, C. Vicario, M. Zobov, F. Alessandria, A. Bacci, I. Boscolo, F. Broggi, S. Cialdi, C. DeMartinis, D. Giove, C. Maroli, M. Mauri, V. Petrillo, M. Romè, L. Serafini, D. Levi, M. Mattioli, G. Medici, L. Catani, E. Chiadroni, S. Tazzari, R. Bartolini, F. Ciocci, G. Dattoli, A. Doria, F. Flora, G.P. Gallerano, L. Giannessi, E. Giovenale, G. Messina, L. Mezi, P.L. Ottaviani, S. Pagnutti, L. Picardi, M. Quattromini, A. Renieri, C. Ronsivalle, A. Cianchi, A.D. Angelo, R. Di Salvo, A. Fantini, D. Moricciani, C. Schaerf and J.B. Rosenzweig The Shanghai high-gain harmonic generation DUV free-electron laser, Z.T. Zhao, Z.M. Dai, X.F. Zhao, D.K. Liu, Q.G. Zhou, D.H. He, Q.K. Jia, S.Y. Chen and J.P. Dai Performance simulation of infrared free electron laser at the Pohang Light Source test linac, E.-S. Kim Design study of the Compton backscattering photon beam facility at the Pohang light source, J.K. Ahn and E.-S. Kim

Section 9. Applications of FELs Picosecond visible/IR pump-probe dynamics of photoactive yellow protein, A. Xie, L. Kelemen, B. Redlich, L. van der Meer and R. Austin An improvement of matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization mass spectrometry using an infrared tunable free electron laser, Y. Naito, S. Yoshihashi-Suzuki, K. Ishii and K. Awazu The effects of FEL irradiation against a phosphorylated peptide and the infrared spectrographic identification method for a phosphate group, K. Ishii, S. Suzuki-Yoshihashi, K. Chihara and K. Awazu Isomer separation of bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene by use of mid-infrared free electron laser, K. Nomaru, S.R. Gorelik, H. Kuroda and K. Nakai Study of electron dynamics in n-type GaN using the Osaka free electron laser, T. Takahashi, T. Kambayashi, H. Kubo, N. Mori, N. Tsubouchi, L. Eaves and C.T. Foxon The investigation of excited states of Xe atoms and dimers by synchronization of FEL and SR pulses at UVSOR, T. Gejo, E. Shigemasa, E. Nakamura, M. Hosaka, S. Koda, A. Mochihashi, M. Katoh, J.-i. Yamazaki, K. Hayashi, Y. Takashima and H. Hama Application of a portable pulsed magnet to magneto-spectroscopy using FEL, Y.H. Matsuda, Y. Ueda and H. Nojiri Exploring vibrational coherence of molecular systems with simultaneous excitation of close frequencies using the CLIO-FEL, C. Crépin, M. Broquier, A. Cuisset, H. Dubost, J.P. Galaup and J.M. Ortéga

Part II. Extended Abstracts The dipole magnet system for the Jlab THz/IR/UV Light Source Facility, G.H. Biallas, D.R. Douglas, T. Hiatt and R. Wines Tunable hybrid helical wiggler with multiple-poles per period, Y. Tsunawaki, N. Ohigashi, M. Asakawa, M. Kusaba, K. Imasaki and K. Mima Control system upgrade of JAERI ERL-FEL, N. Kikuzawa Enhancement of laser Compton gamma-ray beam with F-P cavity in storage ring TERAS, H. Ohgaki, H. Toyokawa, K. Yamada, S. Hayashi, T. Kii and T. Yamazaki Design of FELICE, the third light source of the free electron laser facility FELIX, B.L. Militsyn, P.F.M. Delmee, D. Oepts and A.F.G. van der Meer Design considerations for a high-efficiency high-gain free-electron laser for power beaming, C. Muller and G. Travish Proposal and preliminary experiments of high-Tc bulk superconducting wigglers, H. Matsuzawa, T. Shibata, T. Okaya, T. Kibushi and E. Minehara Design for an infra-red oscillator FEL for the 4GLS Energy Recovery Linac Prototype, N.R. Thompson XUV generation at the BNL DUV-FEL facility, A. Doyuran, S. Hulbert, E. Johnson, H. Loos, W. Li, J.B. Murphy, G. Rakowsky, J. Rose, T. Shaftan, B. Sheehy, Y. Shen, J. Skaritka, A.G. Suits, X.J. Wang, Z. Wu and L.H. Yu Experimental verification of velocity bunching at the S-band photoinjector and linac, H. Iijima, M. Uesaka, L. Serafini, T. Ueda and N. Kumagai Phase shift induced by free electron laser interaction, N. Nishimori, R. Hajima and R. Nagai Enhance the output power of a high power FEL using a higher repetition rate, X. Shu and Y. Wang Space charge effects in a prebunched beam Free Electron Maser (FEM), M. Arbel, A.L. Eichenbaum, Y. Pinhasi, Y. Luire, H. Kleinman, I.M. Yakover and A. Gover The optical resonator of the IR-FEL at ELBE, W. Seidel, P. Evtushenko, P. Gippner, R. Jainsch, D. Oepts, M. Sobiella, D. Wohlfarth, A. Wolf, U. Wolf, R. Wünsch and B. Wustmann Electron beam diagnostics and undulator field adjustment of the ELBE IR-FEL, P. Evtushenko, P. Gippner, P. Michel, B. Wustmann, W. Seidel, D. Wohlfarth, A. Wolf, U. Wolf, R. Wünsch and C.A.J. van der Geer Study of HOM instability of the JAERI ERL-FEL, M. Sawamura, R. Hajima, N. Kikuzawa, E.J. Minehara, R. Nagai and N. Nishimori Low emittance X-band thermionic cathode RF gun for medical application, A. Fukasawa, K. Dobashi, T. Imai, F. Sakamoto, F. Ebina, H. Iijima, M. Uesaka, J. Urakawa, T. Higo, M. Akemoto, H. Hayano, K. Matsuo, H. Sakae and M. Yamamoto Measurement of the longitudinal phase space at the Photo Injector Test Facility at DESY Zeuthen, J. Bähr, I. Bohnet, K. Flöttmann, J.H. Han, M. Krasilnikov, D. Lipka, V. Miltchev, A. Oppelt and F. Stephan A plan of infrared FEL using PAL Test Linac, H.S. Kang, D.E. Kim, Y.J. Han, S.H. Nam, W. Namkung and S.G. Baik A 200keV gun with NEA-GaAs photocathode to produce low emittance electron beam, M. Yamamoto, K. Wada, N. Yamamoto, T. Nakanishi, S. Okumi, F. Furuta, T. Nishitani, M. Miyamoto, M. Kuwahara, K. Naniwa, Y. Takashima, H. Kobayakawa, M. Kuriki, H. Matsumoto and M. Yoshioka Future plans at the Photo Injector Test Facility at DESY Zeuthen, K. Flöttmann, J. Bähr, I. Bohnet, J.H. Han, M. Krasilnikov, D. Lipka, V. Miltchev, A. Oppelt, F. Stephan, R. Cee, Ph. Piot and V. Paramonov Upgrade of the L-band linac at ISIR, Osaka University for highly stable operation, R. Kato, G. Isoyama, S. Kashiwagi, T. Yamamoto, S. Suemine, Y. Yoshida, Y. Honda, T. Kozawa, S. Seki and S. Tagawa Measurement of the longitudinal wake field in the L-band linac at ISIR, T. Igo, R. Kato, S. Kashiwagi, A. Mihara, C. Okamoto, K. Kobayashi and G. Isoyama Emittance measurement using duo image pattern of Cherenkov radiation on DC-SC photo injector, J. Chen, A. Gu, Y. Ding, K. Zhao, B. Zhang and S. Quan High temporal resolution, single-shot electron bunch-length measurements, G. Berden, B. Redlich, A.F.G. van der Meer, S.P. Jamison, A.M. Macleod and W.A. Gillespie Emittance measurement for 200keV-electron beam extracted from NEA-GaAs photocathode using a pepper pot method, N. Yamamoto, M. Yamamoto, T. Nakanishi, S. Okumi, F. Furuta, T. Nishitani, N. Miyamoto, M. Kuwahara, K. Naniwa, H. Kobayakawa, Y. Takashima, M. Kuriki, H. Matsumoto, J. Urakawa and M. Yoshioka Infrared photoconductivity in Te-doped Ge, H. Nakata, T. Hatou, K. Fujii, T. Ohyama and N. Tsubouchi Fragmentation in biological molecules by the irradiation of monochromatized soft X-rays, Y. Baba, T. Sekiguchi, I. Shimoyama and K.G. Nath Demonstration of material processing using JAERI-FEL, A. Nishimura, T. Yamauchi and E. Minehara Infrared photoinduced alignment change for columnar liquid crystals by using free electron laser, H. Monobe, K. Kiyohara, N. Terasawa, M. Heya, K. Awazu and Y. Shimizu Feasibility of megagauss-THz spectrometer combining FEL and single turn coil, H. Nojiri Absorption-spectra measurement system synchronized with a free electron laser, T. Kambayashi, T. Ookura, T. Takahashi, H. Kubo, N. Mori, M. Asakawa and N. Tsubouchi Design of synchronizing system of UV laser pulse and FEL micropulse for MALDI, S. Yoshihashi-Suzuki, Y. Naito, K. Ishii and K. Awazu Recent status of scanning type synchrotron radiation Mössbauer microscope at the BL11XU (JAERI) of SPring-8, T. Mitsui and M. Seto Fragmentation pathways caused by soft X-ray irradiation: The detection of desorption products using a rotatable time-of-flight mass-spectrometer combined with pulsed synchrotron radiation, T. Sekiguchi, Y. Baba, I. Shimoyama and K.G. Nath A study on decomposition of Dioxin analogues by FEL, T. Yamauchi, E. Minehara and S. Itoh Nuclear isomer research with FEL-Compton scattering photons, T. Shizuma and T. Hayakawa Modification of hydroxyapatite crystallization using IR laser, W. Guan, N. Hayashi, S. Ihara, S. Satoh, C. Yamabe, M. Goto, Y. Yamaguchi and A. Danjoh Linewidth narrowing and Etalon Fabry-Perot experiment at ELETTRA, D. Garzella, M. Trovò, C. Bruni, G. De Ninno, B. Diviacco, G.L. Orlandi, M. Marsi and M.E. Couprie Developments on the EUFELE project at ELETTRA, B. Diviacco, M. Trovò, G. De Ninno, M. Marsi, M. Danailov, F. Iazzourene, E. Karantzoulis, L. Tosi, S. Günster, A. Gatto, M.E. Couprie, D. Garzella, F. Sirotti, H. Cruguel, G. Dattoli, L. Giannessi, F. Sarto, M. Poole, J. Clarke and E. Seddon Start-to-end simulations for the FERMI project @ ELETTRA, S. Di Mitri, R.J. Bakker, P. Craievich, G. De Ninno, B. Diviacco, L. Tosi and V. Verzilov Upgrading optical klystron for HEFEI SRFEL, G. Li, P.-F. Zhang, N. Chen, D. He and S. Zhang Study of free electron laser and ultra-short pulse X-ray generation on NewSUBARU, S. Amano, S. Miyamoto, T. Inoue, Y. Shoji and T. Mochizuki Development of the far-infrared FEL and SASE at ISIR, Osaka University, G. Isoyama, R. Kato, S. Kashiwagi, S. Suemine, T. Igo, A. Mihara, C. Okamoto, T. Noda and K. Kobayashi Fermi@Elettra: Project update, R.J. Bakker, C.J. Bocchetta, P. Craievich, M.B. Danailov, G. D'Auria, B. Diviacco, S. Di Mitri, G. De Ninno, L. Tosi and V. Verzilov Start-end simulations for the LCLS X-ray free-electron laser, S. Reiche, P. Emma, H.-D. Nuhn and C. Pellegrini Start-end simulations for the LCLS X-ray Free-Electron Laser, S. Reiche, M. Borland, P. Emma, W. Fawley, C. Limborg, H.-D. Nuhn and C. Pellegrini Short wavelength free electron lasers in 2003, W.B. Colson Multimode simulations of a short-Rayleigh length FEL, J. Blau, G. Allgaier, S. Miller, T. Fontana, E. Mitchell, B. Williams, P.P. Crooker and W.B. Colson Author index