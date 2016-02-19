Free and Ennobled: Source Readings in the Development of Victorian Feminism covers the knowledge gap in the field of Victorian feminist studies. This book is the outgrowth of a college course on the Victorian Woman. This book is composed of ten chapters, and begins with an introduction to womanhood. The succeeding chapters deal with the emergence of feminism and the introduction of the Victorian Feminism movement as part of social adjustment. Other chapters are devoted to controversial issues in women's right, including education, emancipation, work, and political rights. The final chapters discuss the achievements of the Victorian Feminism movement.

This book will prove useful to sociologists.