Free and Ennobled

1st Edition

Source Readings in the Development of Victorian Feminism

Editors: Carol Bauer Lawrence Ritt
eBook ISBN: 9781483279190
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 332
Description

Free and Ennobled: Source Readings in the Development of Victorian Feminism covers the knowledge gap in the field of Victorian feminist studies. This book is the outgrowth of a college course on the Victorian Woman. This book is composed of ten chapters, and begins with an introduction to womanhood. The succeeding chapters deal with the emergence of feminism and the introduction of the Victorian Feminism movement as part of social adjustment. Other chapters are devoted to controversial issues in women's right, including education, emancipation, work, and political rights. The final chapters discuss the achievements of the Victorian Feminism movement.
This book will prove useful to sociologists.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Preface

I. "The Stainless Sceptre of Womanhood"

II. The Perpetuation of the Stereotype: Science, Law, and the Church

III: The Emergence of Feminism

IV. Feminists and the Victorian Social Conscience

V. Education and Emancipation

VI. Women and Work

VII. "Criminals, Idiots, Women, and Minors"

VIII. "Votes for Women, Votes for Donkeys, Votes for Dogs!"

IX. The Opposition

X. Counter-Thrust

Bibliography

Index

