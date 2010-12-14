Frailty, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 27-1
1st Edition
Authors: Jeremy Walston
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724523
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2010
Page Count: 128
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edited by James Watson, MD, will feature such article topics as: Frailty and Late Life Decline; The Epidemiology of Frailty and Late Life Vulnerability; The Physiology of Frailty; Frailty and Muscle Mass Decline; Frailty and Anemia; Immune System Alterations in Frailty; CMV/ Viral Infections and Frailty; Frailty and Chronic Disease; Aging Biology and Frailty; Genetic Precursors to Frailty; Frailty Interventions: Exercise; Nutritional Interventions: Vitamin D.
About the Authors
Jeremy Walston Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore, MD
