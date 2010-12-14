Frailty, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724523

Frailty, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 27-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jeremy Walston
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724523
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2010
Page Count: 128
Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edited by James Watson, MD, will feature such article topics as: Frailty and Late Life Decline; The Epidemiology of Frailty and Late Life Vulnerability; The Physiology of Frailty; Frailty and Muscle Mass Decline; Frailty and Anemia; Immune System Alterations in Frailty; CMV/ Viral Infections and Frailty; Frailty and Chronic Disease; Aging Biology and Frailty; Genetic Precursors to Frailty; Frailty Interventions: Exercise; Nutritional Interventions: Vitamin D. 

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724523

About the Authors

Jeremy Walston Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore, MD

