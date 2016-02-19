Fragrance Chemistry

This book has been prepared as an introduction to the chemistry of odorous molecules. While there exist a number of works of an encyclopedic nature which cover this field, there is none which treats the subjectin an instructional fashion. To fill this gap, a group of scientists, types from the chemical point of view, to present to the reader the panorama of those molecules that stimulate the sense of smell. To make the picture complete, the chapters that are strictly chemical in content are preceded by several that introduce the topics of the physiology of the olfactory system, the current hypotheses on the mechanism of the sense of smell, and the structure-odor relationships in odorous molecules. There is also a treatment of analytical techniques which have become important to fragrance chemical research and testing.