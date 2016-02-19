Fragrance Chemistry
1st Edition
The Science of the Sense of Smell
Description
This book has been prepared as an introduction to the chemistry of odorous molecules. While there exist a number of works of an encyclopedic nature which cover this field, there is none which treats the subjectin an instructional fashion. To fill this gap, a group of scientists, types from the chemical point of view, to present to the reader the panorama of those molecules that stimulate the sense of smell. To make the picture complete, the chapters that are strictly chemical in content are preceded by several that introduce the topics of the physiology of the olfactory system, the current hypotheses on the mechanism of the sense of smell, and the structure-odor relationships in odorous molecules. There is also a treatment of analytical techniques which have become important to fragrance chemical research and testing.
Readership
Scientists, and students.
Table of Contents
Physiology of Vertebrate Olfactory Chemoreception. Odor Theory and Odor Classification. Odor and Stimulant Structure. Acyclic Monoterpene Alcohols with a 2.6 Dimethyloctane Skeleton. Advances in the Chemistry of Some Interesting Cyclic Monoterpene Alcohols. Sesquiterpene alcohols. Benzene-Derived Cyclic Carbinols. Violet Fragrance Compounds. Syntheses of Vetiver Oil Components. The Fragrance of Jasmine. Chemistry of Sandalwood Fragrance. The Chemistry and Fragrance of Natural Musk Compounds. Chemistry of Synthetic Musks I. Nonbenzenoid Musks. Chemistry of Synthetic Musks II. Benzenoid Musks. The Fragrance of Ambergris. Analysis of Fragrance Materials. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 635
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th June 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138604