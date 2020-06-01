Fracture Management for Primary Care and Emergency Medicine
4th Edition
Authors: M. Patrice Eiff Robert Hatch
eBook ISBN: 9780323568937
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents
- Fracture Management in Primary Care and Emergency Medicine Settings
2. General Principles of Fracture Care
3. Finger Fractures
4. Metacarpal Fractures
5. Carpal Fractures
6. Radius and Ulna Fractures
7. Elbow Fractures
8. Humerus Fractures
9. Clavicle and Scapula Fractures
10. Spine Fractures
11. Femur and Pelvis Fractures
12. Patellar, Tibial, and Fibular Fractures
13. Ankle Fractures
14. Calcaneus and Other Tarsal Fractures
15. Metatarsal Fractures
16. Toe Fractures
17. Facial and Skull Fractures
18. Rib Fractures
Appendix (Casting and Splinting)
About the Author
M. Patrice Eiff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR
Robert Hatch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Department of Community Health and Family Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
