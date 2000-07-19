Fractals in Soil Science, Volume 27

Preface. Integrating processes in soils using fractal models (J.W. Crawford, Ya.A. Pachepsky, W.J. Rawls).

Conventional and fractal geometry in soil science (Ya.A. Pachepsky, D. Giménez, J. W. Crawford, W. J. Rawls).

Surface fractal characteristics of preferential flow patterns in field soils: evaluation and effect of image processing (S. Ogawa, P. Baveye, C.W. Boast, J-Y. Parlange, T. Steenhuis).

Generalizing the fractal model of soil structure: the pore—solid fractal approach (E. Perrier, N. Bird, M. Rieu).

Silty topsoil structure and its dynamics: the fractal approach (V. Gomendy, F. Bartoli, G. Burtin, M. Doirisse, R. Philippy, S. Niquet, H. Vivier).

Simulation and testing of self-similar structures for soil particle-size distributions using iterated function systems (F.J. Taguas, M.A. Martín, E. Perfect).

Scaling properties of saturated hydraulic conductivity in soil (D. Giménez, W.J. Rawls, J.G. Lauren).

Estimating soil mass fractal dimensions from water retention curves (E. Perfect).

Influence of humic acid on surface fractal dimension of kaolin: analysis of mercury porosimetry and water vapour adsorption data (Z. Sokolowska, S. Sokolowski).

Applications of light and X-ray scattering to characterize the fractal properties of soil organic matter (J.A. Rice, E. Tombácz, K. Malekani).

Fractal and the statistical analysis of spatial distributions of Fe—Mn concretions in soddy–podsolic soils (Yu.N. Blagoveschensky, V.P. Samsonova).

Fractal concepts in studies of soil fauna (C. Kampichler).

Fractal analysis in studies of mycelium in soil (L. Boddy, J.M. Wells, C. Culshaw, D.P. Donnelly).

The distribution of anoxic volume in a fractal model of soil (C. Rappoldt, J.W. Crawford).

Fractal analysis of spatial and temporal variability (B. Eghball, G.W. Hergert, G.W. Lesoing, R.B. Ferguson).

Bibliography on applications of fractals in soil science (Ya.A. Pachepsky, D. Giménez, J.W. Crawford, W.J. Rawls).