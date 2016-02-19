Fourier Transform Infrared Spectra
1st Edition
Applications to Chemical Systems
Editors: John Ferraro Louis Basile
eBook ISBN: 9780323140171
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1978
Page Count: 311
Description
Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy: Applications to Chemical Systems presents the chemical applications of the Fourier transform interferometry (FT-IR).
The book contains discussions on the applications of FT-IR in the fields of chromatography FT-IR, polymers and biological macromolecules, emission spectroscopy, matrix isolation, high-pressure interferometry, and far infrared interferometry. The final chapter is devoted to the presentation of the use of FT-IR in solving national technical problems such as air pollution, space exploration, and energy related subjects.
Research and analytical chemists will find the book insightful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Matrix-Isolation Studies with Fourier Transform Infrared
I. Introduction
II. Matrix-Isolation Technique
III. Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
IV. Application of Fourier Transform Infrared to Matrix-Isolation Studies
References
2 Applications of Fourier Transform Infrared to Synthetic Polymers and Biological Macromolecules
I. Introduction
II. Application to Synthetic Polymers
III. Application to Biological Macromolecules
IV. Conclusion
References
3 Infrared Emission Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Background
III. General Experimental Procedures
IV. Survey of Results and Applications
References
4 Gas Chromatography and Fourier Transform Infrared
I. Introduction
II. Sampling Considerations
III. Light-Pipe Design
IV. Single-Beam Gas Chromatography Infrared Systems
V. Dual-Beam Fourier Transform Infrared
VI. Gas Chromatography Infrared Software
VII. Applications of Gas Chromatography Infrared
References
5 High-Pressure Infrared Interferometry
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation for Containing Samples under Pressure
III. Advantages of Interferometers over Dispersive Instrumentation in High-Pressure Studies
IV. Applications
References
6 Current and Past Research in Far-Infrared Interferometry
I. Historical Development of Far-Infrared Interferometry
II. Initial Applications in the Far-Infrared Spectral Region
III. Current Research in the Far Infrared
IV. Summary
References
7 Fourier Transform Infrared: Applications to National Technical Problems
I. Introduction
II. Atmospheric Pollution
III. Applications in Space Exploration
IV. Applications to Energy Related Problems
References
Index
About the Editor
John Ferraro
Affiliations and Expertise
Argonne National Laboratory
Louis Basile
Affiliations and Expertise
Argonne National Laboratory
