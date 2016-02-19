Fourier Transform Infrared Spectra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122541018, 9780323140171

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectra

1st Edition

Applications to Chemical Systems

Editors: John Ferraro Louis Basile
eBook ISBN: 9780323140171
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1978
Page Count: 311
Description

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy: Applications to Chemical Systems presents the chemical applications of the Fourier transform interferometry (FT-IR).

The book contains discussions on the applications of FT-IR in the fields of chromatography FT-IR, polymers and biological macromolecules, emission spectroscopy, matrix isolation, high-pressure interferometry, and far infrared interferometry. The final chapter is devoted to the presentation of the use of FT-IR in solving national technical problems such as air pollution, space exploration, and energy related subjects.

Research and analytical chemists will find the book insightful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Matrix-Isolation Studies with Fourier Transform Infrared

I. Introduction

II. Matrix-Isolation Technique

III. Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy

IV. Application of Fourier Transform Infrared to Matrix-Isolation Studies

References

2 Applications of Fourier Transform Infrared to Synthetic Polymers and Biological Macromolecules

I. Introduction

II. Application to Synthetic Polymers

III. Application to Biological Macromolecules

IV. Conclusion

References

3 Infrared Emission Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Background

III. General Experimental Procedures

IV. Survey of Results and Applications

References

4 Gas Chromatography and Fourier Transform Infrared

I. Introduction

II. Sampling Considerations

III. Light-Pipe Design

IV. Single-Beam Gas Chromatography Infrared Systems

V. Dual-Beam Fourier Transform Infrared

VI. Gas Chromatography Infrared Software

VII. Applications of Gas Chromatography Infrared

References

5 High-Pressure Infrared Interferometry

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation for Containing Samples under Pressure

III. Advantages of Interferometers over Dispersive Instrumentation in High-Pressure Studies

IV. Applications

References

6 Current and Past Research in Far-Infrared Interferometry

I. Historical Development of Far-Infrared Interferometry

II. Initial Applications in the Far-Infrared Spectral Region

III. Current Research in the Far Infrared

IV. Summary

References

7 Fourier Transform Infrared: Applications to National Technical Problems

I. Introduction

II. Atmospheric Pollution

III. Applications in Space Exploration

IV. Applications to Energy Related Problems

References

Index

About the Editor

John Ferraro

Affiliations and Expertise

Argonne National Laboratory

Louis Basile

Affiliations and Expertise

Argonne National Laboratory

