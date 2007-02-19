Foundations of Stress Waves - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444949, 9780080470979

Foundations of Stress Waves

1st Edition

Authors: Lili Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780080470979
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444949
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th February 2007
Page Count: 548
Description

The primary objective of Foundations of Stress Waves is to give the reader an understanding of stress wave behaviour while taking into account the dynamic constitutive equations of elastic-plastic solids. The author has combined a 'materials characteristics' approach with a 'singularity surface' approach in this work, which readers will find to be a novel and unique route to solving their problems.

Key Features

  • Helps engineers understand the effects and behavior of stress waves in various materials
  • Aids in the process of engineering design, testing, and evaluation

Readership

Practicing engineers and researchers studying impact engineering, non-destructive testing and evaluation, earthquake engineering, and other areas related to stress waves.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Elementary Theory of One-Dimensional Stress Waves in Bars
Chapter 3. Interaction of Elastic Longitudinal Waves
Chapter 4. Interaction of Elastic-Plastic Longitudinal Waves in Bars
Chapter 5. Rigid Unloading Approximation
Chapter 6. One-Dimensional Visco-Elastic Waves and Elastic-Visco-Plastic Waves
Chapter 7. One-Dimensional Strain Plane Waves
Chapter 8. Spherical Waves and Cylindrical Waves
Chapter 9. Elastic Plastic Waves Propagating in Flexible Strings
Chapter 10. Elastic Plastic Waves Propagating in Beams under Transverse Impact (Bending Wave Theory)
Chapter 11. General Theory for Linear Elastic Waves
Chapter 12. Numerical Methods for Stress Wave Propagation

Details

No. of pages:
548
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080470979
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080444949

About the Author

Lili Wang

Lili WANG (Li-Li WANG, Li-Lih WANG), 1934-, Professor, Key Laboratory of Impact and Safety Engineering (Ningbo University), Ministry of Education, Ningbo University, Zhejiang, China. Research interest: stress-wave propagation, dynamic response of materials and structures, impact engineering. Experience: the professor of the University of Science and Technology of China; concurrently the doctoral supervisor of zhejiang University and China Academy of Engineering Physics; the Chairman of the Explosion Mechanics Committee of CSTAM; visiting professor/scientist of the University of Tokyo, the University of Metz, Cavendish Laboratory of the University of Cambridge, Impact Engineering Research Centre of the University of Liverpool, The Science University of Tokyo, etc. Publications: “Foundations of Stress Waves” (National Defense Industry Press, Beijing, 1st Edition, 1985, 2nd Edition, 2005, English Edition, Elsevier, 2007), “Progress in Impact Dynamics” (The Press of USTC, 1994), “Dynamics of Materials” (The Press of USTC, 2017), etc. and more than 320 papers. Award include: National Science Congress award (1978), Second prize in National Natural Science (2012)

Affiliations and Expertise

Key Laboratory of Impact and Safety Engineering, Ningbo University, Zhejiang, China

Ratings and Reviews

