Foundations of Stress Waves
1st Edition
Description
The primary objective of Foundations of Stress Waves is to give the reader an understanding of stress wave behaviour while taking into account the dynamic constitutive equations of elastic-plastic solids. The author has combined a 'materials characteristics' approach with a 'singularity surface' approach in this work, which readers will find to be a novel and unique route to solving their problems.
Key Features
- Helps engineers understand the effects and behavior of stress waves in various materials
- Aids in the process of engineering design, testing, and evaluation
Readership
Practicing engineers and researchers studying impact engineering, non-destructive testing and evaluation, earthquake engineering, and other areas related to stress waves.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Elementary Theory of One-Dimensional Stress Waves in Bars
Chapter 3. Interaction of Elastic Longitudinal Waves
Chapter 4. Interaction of Elastic-Plastic Longitudinal Waves in Bars
Chapter 5. Rigid Unloading Approximation
Chapter 6. One-Dimensional Visco-Elastic Waves and Elastic-Visco-Plastic Waves
Chapter 7. One-Dimensional Strain Plane Waves
Chapter 8. Spherical Waves and Cylindrical Waves
Chapter 9. Elastic Plastic Waves Propagating in Flexible Strings
Chapter 10. Elastic Plastic Waves Propagating in Beams under Transverse Impact (Bending Wave Theory)
Chapter 11. General Theory for Linear Elastic Waves
Chapter 12. Numerical Methods for Stress Wave Propagation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 19th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470979
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080444949
About the Author
Lili Wang
Lili WANG (Li-Li WANG, Li-Lih WANG), 1934-, Professor, Key Laboratory of Impact and Safety Engineering (Ningbo University), Ministry of Education, Ningbo University, Zhejiang, China. Research interest: stress-wave propagation, dynamic response of materials and structures, impact engineering. Experience: the professor of the University of Science and Technology of China; concurrently the doctoral supervisor of zhejiang University and China Academy of Engineering Physics; the Chairman of the Explosion Mechanics Committee of CSTAM; visiting professor/scientist of the University of Tokyo, the University of Metz, Cavendish Laboratory of the University of Cambridge, Impact Engineering Research Centre of the University of Liverpool, The Science University of Tokyo, etc. Publications: “Foundations of Stress Waves” (National Defense Industry Press, Beijing, 1st Edition, 1985, 2nd Edition, 2005, English Edition, Elsevier, 2007), “Progress in Impact Dynamics” (The Press of USTC, 1994), “Dynamics of Materials” (The Press of USTC, 2017), etc. and more than 320 papers. Award include: National Science Congress award (1978), Second prize in National Natural Science (2012)
Affiliations and Expertise
Key Laboratory of Impact and Safety Engineering, Ningbo University, Zhejiang, China