Foundations of Sleep Health
1st Edition
Brain and Body
Description
Sleep disorder has become an increasing problem plaguing more than 40 million Americans, according to the National Institute of Health. Sleep impacts numerous biological functions and plays a critical role in brain development, including learning and memory consolidation, cognitive functioning, and emotion regulation. Foundations of Sleep: Brain and Body is designed to provide a current overview of sleep health with an emphasis the interplay between several levels of determinants and adjacent factors that influence sleep health and the interconnections with biological factors of the body and brain. This text provides researchers with a more in-depth discussion on the theory, research, and practice of sleep health while detailing the mechanisms, the hypothesized, and determinants of sleep.
Key Features
- Discusses the current state of research, applications, reviews, and case studies in sleep health
- Contains a detailed glossary of sleep health terms to aid in the understanding of key concepts
- Explores in detail the multi-determinants of sleep
- Includes access to videos and forms created by the National Sleep Foundation
Readership
Researchers and public health professionals in sleep medicine and sleep health. Advanced students in sleep science, neurology and neuroscience
Table of Contents
- What is Sleep Health?
2. Components of Healthy Sleep
3. The Role of Biological Factors, Health Status, and Genetics in Sleep Health
4. Psychosocial Aspects of Sleep Health
5. Environment and Sleep Health: Inside the Bedroom
6. Exercise, Diet, and Nutrition: Important Players in Sleep Health
7. The Family Unit and Its Role in Sleep Health
8. The Effect of Friends and Other Social Networks on Sleep
9. The Influence of Built Environment
10. How Work Can Affect Sleep Health, and Vice Versa
11. The Role of Sleep in Early Childhood Development
12. Beyond the Sleep Doctor: The Role of Primary Care Physicians in Sleep Health
13. Sleep in Societal Health Planning and Services
14. The Socioeconomic Determinants of Sleep Health
15. Societal Security, Global Instability, and the Impact on Sleep Health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128155011
About the Author
F.Javier Nieto
Dr. Nieto completed his MD degree and a residency in Family and Community Medicine in Spain. His graduate training includes an MPH degree from University of Havana, Cuba, as well as a Master in Health Science (MHS) and a PhD degree in Epidemiology from Johns Hopkins University. From 1991 to 2001 he was a faculty member of the Department of Epidemiology in the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. Between 1993 and 2001, he served on the editorial board of the American Journal of Epidemiology. In 2002 he joined the University of Wisconsin to become Professor and Chair of the Department of Population Health Sciences in the School of Medicine and Public Health, and the inaugural Helfaer Professor of Public Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean/Professor, College of Public Health and Human Sciences, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR, USA
Michael Klag
Dr. Klag, an internationally known expert on the epidemiology and prevention of cardiovascular and kidney disease and a Johns Hopkins faculty member since 1987, became Dean of the University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2005. He previously served as the David M. Levine Professor of Medicine in the University’s School of Medicine, with joint appointments in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Epidemiology and Department of Health Policy and Management. He also was Vice Dean for Clinical Investigation in the School of Medicine. He was a founding member and interim director of the University’s Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology and Clinical Research; director of the Division of General Internal Medicine in the School of Medicine; and, in 2000-2001, interim physician-in-chief of the Johns Hopkins Hospital and interim director of the Department of Medicine in the School of Medicine. He has published more than 120 peer-reviewed articles and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean/Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, John Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA