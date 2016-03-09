Foundations of Quantum Programming
1st Edition
Description
Foundations of Quantum Programming discusses how new programming methodologies and technologies developed for current computers can be extended to exploit the unique power of quantum computers, which promise dramatic advantages in processing speed over currently available computer systems. Governments and industries around the globe are now investing vast amounts of money with the expectation of building practical quantum computers. Drawing upon years of experience and research in quantum computing research and using numerous examples and illustrations, Mingsheng Ying has created a very useful reference on quantum programming languages and important tools and techniques required for quantum programming, making the book a valuable resource for academics, researchers, and developers.
Key Features
- Demystifies the theory of quantum programming using a step-by-step approach
- Covers the interdisciplinary nature of quantum programming by providing examples from many different fields including, engineering, computer science, medicine, and life sciences
- Includes techniques and tools to solve complex control flow patterns and synchronize computations
- Presents a coherent and self-contained treatment that will be valuable for academics and industrial researchers and developers
Readership
Software engineers in high performance computing, researchers in the areas of programming languages and quantum computing
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Part I: Introduction and Preliminaries
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Brief history of quantum programming research
- 1.2 Approaches to quantum programming
- 1.3 Structure of the book
- Chapter 2: Preliminaries
- Abstract
- 2.1 Quantum mechanics
- 2.2 Quantum circuits
- 2.3 Quantum algorithms
- 2.4 Bibliographic remarks
- Part II: Quantum Programs with Classical Control
- Chapter 3: Syntax and semantics of quantum programs
- Abstract
- 3.1 Syntax
- 3.2 Operational Semantics
- 3.3 Denotational semantics
- 3.4 Classical recursion in quantum programming
- 3.5 Illustrative example: Grover quantum search
- 3.6 Proofs of lemmas
- 3.7 Bibliographic remarks
- Chapter 4: Logic for quantum programs
- Abstract
- 4.1 Quantum predicates
- 4.2 Floyd-Hoare logic for quantum programs
- 4.3 Commutativity of quantum weakest preconditions
- 4.4 Bibliographic remarks
- Chapter 5: Analysis of quantum programs
- Abstract
- 5.1 Termination analysis of quantum while-loops
- 5.2 Quantum graph theory
- 5.3 Reachability analysis of quantum markov chains
- 5.4 Proofs of technical lemmas
- 5.5 Bibliographic remarks
- Part III: Quantum Programs with Quantum Control
- Chapter 6: Quantum case statements
- Abstract
- 6.1 Case statements: from classical to quantum
- 6.2 QuGCL: a language with quantum case statement
- 6.3 Guarded compositions of quantum operations
- 6.4 Semantics of QuGCL programs
- 6.5 Quantum choice
- 6.6 Algebraic laws
- 6.7 Illustrative examples
- 6.8 Discussions
- 6.9 Proofs of lemmas, propositions and theorems
- 6.10 Bibliographic remarks
- Chapter 7: Quantum recursion
- Abstract
- 7.1 Syntax of quantum recursive programs
- 7.2 Motivating examples: recursive quantum walks
- 7.3 Second quantization
- 7.4 Solving recursive equations in the free fock space
- 7.5 Recovering symmetry and antisymmetry
- 7.6 Principal system semantics of quantum recursion
- 7.7 Illustrative examples: Revisit recursive quantum walks
- 7.8 Quantum while-loops (with quantum control)
- 7.9 Bibliographic remarks
- Part IV: Prospects
- Chapter 8: Prospects
- Abstract
- 8.1 Quantum programs and quantum machines
- 8.2 Implementation of quantum programming languages
- 8.3 Functional quantum programming
- 8.4 Categorical semantics of quantum programs
- 8.5 From concurrent quantum programs to quantum concurrency
- 8.6 Entanglement in quantum programming
- 8.7 Model-checking quantum systems
- 8.8 Quantum programming applied to physics
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2016
- Published:
- 9th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025468
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023068
About the Author
Mingsheng Ying
Mingsheng Ying (h-index: 34) is currently a Distinguished Professor at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and Research Director of the Center for Quantum Computation and Intelligent Systems, at UTS. He was the Cheung Kong Chair Professor, in the Department of Computer Science and the Scientific Director of the National Key Laboratory of Intelligent Technology and Systems at Tsinghua University. His research interests are quantum computation and quantum information, programming language theory and artificial intelligence. In 2008 he received The National Science and Technology Award for contributions in computer science from China.
He is an Associate Editor of Artificial Intelligence (Elsevier) and he has published more than 100 papers in top international journals and conferences such as ACM Transactions on Programming Languages and Systems, Artificial Intelligence, IEEE Transactions on Information Theory, IEEE Transactions on Software Engineering, Information and Computation, Journal of Computer and System Sciences, Physical Review Letters, POPL, CONCUR, IJCAI. He is also the author of the book Topology in Process Calculus - Approximate Correctness and Infinite Evolution of Concurrent Programs (Springer 2001).
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and Research Director, Center for Quantum Computation and Intelligent Systems, UTS, Australia; also Cheung Kong Professor of Computer Science, Tsinghua University, China