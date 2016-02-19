Foundations of Helicopter Flight
1st Edition
The unique design problems which helicopters produce are many and complex. Through practical examples and illustrated case studies, supported by all the relevant theory, this primer text provides an accessible introduction which guides the reader through the theory, design, construction and operation of helicopters. Fundamental performance and control equations are developed, from which the book explores the rotor aerodynamic and dynamic characteristics of helicopters. Example calculations and performance predictions, reflecting current practice, show how to assess the feasibility of a design.
- Tackles the theory, design, construction and operation of helicopters
- Illustrated with many practical examples and case studies
- Provides the fundamental equations describing performance and dynamic behaviour
Advanced undergraduates and postgraduates in mechanical and aeronautical engineering. Professional engineers in the helicopter design industry. Engineering officers and pilots in the armed forces.
Preface Abbreviations Introduction Rotocraft configurations The rotor in hover The rotor in axial flight - climb and descent The rotor in forward flight Dynamics of the rotor Autorotative performance Blade dynamics Helicopter trim Vibration and its transmission Tail rotors Ground resonance Rotor speed governing Methods of calculating helicopter power, fuel consumption and mission performance Epilogue - the windmill References Bibliography * Index.
- 320
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- 7th April 1994
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780080928548
- 9780340587027
S. Newman
Lecturer in Helicopter Engineering, Department of Aeronautics & Astronautics, Southampton University
"I consider that is it one of the best and most useful books available for the purpose of instructing undergraduate students or engineers about helicopters, their flight mechanics and design. It is a very readable book considering that the subject matter is scientific and basically quite complicated, and it covers areas that are not to be found in other helicopter texts." Professor, City University, London, UK.