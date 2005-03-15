Foundations of Chiropractic

Now updated in its 2nd edition, the first research-based book on this topic examines the direct link between joint dysfunction, the theories of its effects, and the clinical syndromes seen in practice. Scientific evidence is presented for indications and contraindications of subluxation, along with term definitions, basic science and anatomy, subluxation causes, radiographic evidence, manipulable and nonmanipulable subluxation, a theoretical model, and subluxation syndromes.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Subluxation

Chapter 1. What’s in a word?

Chapter 2. Chiropractic Paradigms

Chapter 3. Anatomy Related to Spinal Subluxation

Chapter 4. Animal Models in the Study of Subluxation and Manipulation 1964-2004

Chapter 5. Palpatory Diagnosis of Subluxation

Chapter 6. The Role of Radiography in Evaluating Subluxation

Chapter 7. Chiropractic Technique

Chapter 8. The Non-manipulable Subluxation



Part 2: The Subluxation Complex

Chapter 9. The Vertabral Subluxation Complex

Chapter 10. Theoretical Models of Subluxation

Chapter 11. Kinesiology; An Essential Approach Toward Understanding the Chiropractic Subluxation

Chapter 12. Buckling: A Biomedical Model of Subluxation

Chapter 13. Three Neurophysiologic Theories on the Chiropractic Subluxation

Chapter 14. Vertebral Subluxation and the Anatomic Relationships of the Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter 15. Review of the Systemic Effects of Spinal Manipulation

Chapter 16. Spinal Cord Mechanisms of Refferred Pain and Related Neuroplasticity



Part 3: Subluxation Syndromes

Chapter 17. Cervicogenic Headache

Chapter 18. Cervicogenic Sympathetic Syndromes

Chapter 19. The Cerebral Dysfunction Syndrome

Chapter 20. Whiplash

Chapter 21. Cervicogenic Dorsalgia

Chapter 22. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: First Rib Subluxation Syndrome

Chapter 23. Thoracic and Costovertabral Subluxation Syndromes

Chapter 24. Facet Subluxation Syndromes

Chapter 25. Intervertebral Disc Syndrome

Chapter 26. Sacroiliac Subluxation Syndrome

Chapter 27. Coccygeal Subluxation Syndrome



Appendix A Subluxation Syndromes

Appendix B: Spinal Subluxation and Visceral Disorders

Glossary