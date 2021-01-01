Foundations of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Bioscience

SECTION ONE: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI): UNDERSTANDING THE TECHNOLOGY

Introduction

A. Human adaptability

B. Disruptive technology

C. “Top 10 Lists”

Chapter 1. The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

A. Human intelligence

B. Artificial intelligence

1. Definition

2. Background

3. Turing Test

4. Chronology

5. Moore’s Law

6. Controversies in AI

Chapter 2. The Basic computer

A. Layers of basic computers

1. Input layer

2. Inner (hidden) layer

3. Output layer

B. Basic computer language and programming

1. Language (binary code)

2. Framework

3. Programming

a. Front-end

b. Back-end

C. Basic Computer Hardware

1. Input devices

2. Processing devices or microprocessors

a. Central processing unit (CPU)

b. Graphic processing unit (GPU)

3. Output devices

4. Storage devices

5. I/O Units

D. Basic Computer Software

1. System software

a. Operating system or “OS” (e.g., MacOS, Windows)

b. Compilers

c. Application programming interfaces (APIs)

d. Device drivers

e. File management utilities

f. Servers

2. Application software (“Apps”)

E. Servers, the Internet and World Wide Web (WWW)

1. Servers

a. The hypertext transfer protocol, or HTTP

b. Domain names (www.Name.com)

c. File name ("web-server.html")

2. The Internet

a. Internet protocol (IP) address

b. Internet service provider (ISP)

c. Uniform resource locator (URL) address

3. The World Wide Web (WWW)

Chapter 3. The science and technologies of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

A. The theory and science of artificial intelligence (AI)

1. Comparisons to basic computing

2. Definitions

3. Comparison to human intelligence (human brain)

B. Artificial neural network (ANN) model of AI

1. Definition

2. Neuroscience analogy

a) Human brain model

b) AI model

3. “Machine learning” (Supervised learning)

4. “Deep learning” Convolutional neural network (CNN)

a) Unsupervised (and semi-supervised) learning

b) Reinforcement learning

C. AI Software (Algorithms)

1. Application Programming Interface (API)

2. Machine learning and Deep learning frameworks

a. Supervised (Labeled) data

1) Regression analysis

2) Decision trees

3) Naïve Bayes

b. Deep learning (Unsupervised – unlabeled) data

1) K-means clustering

2) Hierarchical clustering

3) Hidden Markov models (HMM)

c. Reinforcement learning

1) Markov Decision Processes (MDPs)

2) SARSA (State-Action-Reward-State-Action)

3) Deep Q-Networks (DQN)

4) DDPG (Deep Deterministic Policy Gradient)

D. AI Hardware

1. Ram (Random Access Memory)

2. Computer Servers (file, mail, print, web, game, apps)

3. Central Processing Units (CPUs)

4. Graphic Processing Units (GPUs)

5. Accelerators

6. Quantum processors using “qubits” (vs binary code)

7. Neuromorphic chips (“self-learning” microchips)

8. Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

9. Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA) integrated circuit with Hardware Description Language (HDL)

E. Specialized AI systems

1. Natural language processing (NLP)

2. Natural language generation (NLG)

3. Expert Systems

a. Knowledge base

b. Inference engine

4. “Internet of Things” (IoT)

5. Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS)

6. Big data analytics

a. Volume

b. Velocity

c. Variety

d. Veracity

e. Validity

f. Viability

g. Volatility

h. Vulnerability

i. Visualization

j. Value

7. Blockchain

8. Robotics

a. Programmable machines

b. Autonomous or semi-autonomous

F. Sample AI scenarios

1. “Why is Mona Lisa smiling?”

a. Sensory (visual) input with cognitive inquiry

b. Probabilities and explanation facility output

2. The “Great Steak” experience

a. Information input

b. If/then deductions and decision-making output

SECTION TWO: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI): APPLICATIONS IN HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Introduction

A. Personal health and wellness

B. Public Health

Chapter 4. AI Applications in the Business of Health Care

A. Health care administration (Governmental and non-governmental)

1. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for GOVs, NGOs and third-party health insurers (1 through 3)

2. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for GOVs, NGOs and third-party health insurers (4 through 6)

B. Big Data Analytics in health care

1. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for big data analytics (1 through 3)

2. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for big data analytics (4 through 6)

C. Blockchain in health care

1. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for blockchain (1 through 3)

2. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for blockchain (4 through 6)

D. Health information and records (Electronic Health Record – EHR) Integration of services

1. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for Health information and records (Electronic Health Record – EHR) (1 through 3)

2. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for Health information and records (Electronic Health Record – EHR) (4 through 6)

E. Population health (Demographics and Epidemiology)

1. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for population health (1 through 3)

2. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for population health (4 through 6)

F. Healthcare Analytics

1. Descriptive Analytics

2. Diagnostic Analytics

3. Predictive analytics

4. Prescriptive Analytic

5. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for health analytics (1 through 3)

6. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for health analytics (6 through 6)

G. Precision health (aka Precision medicine/Personalized Health)

1. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for precision medicine/ health (1 through 3)

2. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for precision medicine/health (4 through 6)

H. Preventive Medicine/Healthcare

1. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for preventive medicine/ healthcare (1 through 3)

2. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for preventive medicine/healthcare (4 through 6)

I. Public Health

1. Primary AI applications and literature reviews for public health (1 through 3)

2. Additional AI applications and literature reviews for public health (4 through 6)

Chapter 5. AI Applications in Diagnostic Technologies and Services

A. Popular diagnostic technologies and their AI applications

1. Diagnostic Imaging:

a. X-Rays (Conventional radiography)

1) AI’s influence on conventional radiography

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on conventional radiography

b. Mammography

1) AI’s influence on mammography

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on mammography

c. Fluoroscopy

1) AI’s influence on fluoroscopy

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on fluoroscopy

d. Radiomics

1) AI’s influence on conventional radiomiics

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on radiomics

e. Computer Tomography (CT or CAT) Scan

1) AI’s influence on computer tomography (CT/CAT) scan

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on computer tomography (CT/CAT) scan

f. MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Scan

1) AI’s influence on MRI scan

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on MRI scan

g. Nuclear Medicine Scan

1) AI’s influence on nuclear medicine scan

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on nuclear medicine scan

h. Ultrasound (Sonography)

1) AI’s influence on ultrasound (sonography)

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on ultrasound (sonography)

i. Endoscopy

1) AI’s influence on endoscopy

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on endoscopy

j. Fundus imaging (Fundoscopy or Ophthalmoscopy)

1) AI’s influence on conventional fundus imaging

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on fundus imaging

k. Medical (clinical) photography

1) AI’s influence on conventional medical (clinical) photography

2) Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on medical (clinical) photography

2. Laboratory (Clinical Diagnostic) Testing

a. Tests and procedures

b. AI’s influence on laboratory testing

3. Genetic and Genomic screening and diagnosis:

a. The science

b. Cytogenetics

c. Genetic testing

d. Big Data Analytics in Genomics

e. AI in Genetic Cancer Screening

f. AI in Immunogenetics

g. Genetic, Precision Medicine and AI

h. Literature Reviews re: AI’s influence on genetics and genomic

B. Additional Diagnostic Technologies and their AI applications:

1. Vital signs:

a. Blood pressure;

b. Heart rate;

c. Respiratory rate;

d. Temperature

2. Electrodiagnosis;

3. Telemedicine (aka Telehealth)

a. Synchronous:

1) Transmits stored diagnostic medical imagery;

b. Asynchronous:

1) Real-time interactive technologies (e.g., CCTV);

c. Remote patient monitoring:

1) Information gathered, transmitted and stored;

d. Mobile health care services:

1) Smartphone usage or

2) Forms of telemedicine

4. Chatbots;

a. Provider to patient dialogue

b. Patient to provider dialogue

c. Provider to provider dialogue

5. Expert Systems

Chapter 6. AI Applications in Medical Therapies and Services

Topics to be discussed for each medical therapy or service listed below:

1. Big data analytics

2. Health information and records (EHR)

3. Research/clinical trials

4. Blockchain

5. Internet of Things (IoT)

6. Telehealth

7. Chatbots

8. Natural language processing (NLP)

9. Expert Systems

10. Robotics

11. Population health (Demographics and Epidemiology)

12. Precision medicine/health (Personalized Health)

13. Healthcare analytics

14. Preventive health

15. Public Health

16. Access and availability

A. Medical care (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary, Quarternary Care)

B. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical care

C. Hospital care

D. Nursing care:

E. Home health care, nursing and hospice care

F. Concurrent medical conditions (“Comorbidity”)

G. Medical/surgical Robotics

H. Stem cells and regenerative medicine

I. Genetic and genomic therapies

Chapter 7. AI Applications in Prevalent Diseases and Disorders

A. Immunological and autoimmune disease

1. Description and etiologies of immunology and autoimmune disease

2. Clinical presentations in immunology and autoimmune disease

3. Current treatment approaches to immunology and autoimmune disease

4. Research and future AI considerations in immunology and autoimmune disease

a. Stem cell transplantation

b. CRISPR Cas9 (Gene editing)

c. CAR-T Cell (Gene replacement)

B. Genetic and genomic disorders

1. Description and/or etiology of genetic and genomic disorders

2. Clinical presentations in genetic and genomic disorders

3. Current treatment approaches to genetic and genomic disorders

4. Research and future AI considerations in genetic and genomic disorders

C. Cancers

1. Description and/or etiology of cancers

2. Clinical presentations in cancers

3. Current treatment approaches in cancers

4. Research and future AI considerations in cancers

D. Vascular (Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular) Disorders

1. Description and etiologies of the cardio and cerebrovascular systems

a. Structures and functions of the cardiovascular systems

b. Structures and functions of the cardiovascular systems

c. Diseases and disorders of the cardiovascular system

d. Diseases and disorders of the cerebrovascular system

2. Clinical presentations in vascular disorders

3. Current treatment approaches in vascular disorders

4. Research and future AI considerations in vascular care

a. Diagnostic and screening considerations in vascular care

b. Emerging AI applications in vascular treatment and prevention

E. Diabetes (Type 1 and 2)

1. Description and/or etiology of diabetes (type 1 and 2)

2. Clinical presentations in diabetes (type 1 and 2)

3. Current treatment approaches to diabetes (type 1 and 2)

4. Research and future ai applications in diabetes (type 1 and 2)

F. Neurological and sensory disorders and diseases

1. Neuroanatomy, etiologies, clinical considerations associated with neurological and sensory disorders

a. Central nervous system (CNS) neuroanatomy

b. Central nervous system (CNS) clinical considerations (by etiology)

c. Peripheral nervous system (PNS) neuroanatomy

d. Peripheral nervous system (PNS) clinical considerations (by etiology)

e. Sensory systems clinical considerations (by system)

2. Research and AI considerations in neurological and sensory disorders

G. Musculoskeletal Disorders

1. Musculoskeletal Disorders and Diseases and Associated AI Applications

H. Integumentary System and Exocrine Glands

1. Dermatology of skin, hair, nails and exocrine glands

2. Integumentary System Disorders and Diseases and Associated AI Applications

I. Endocrine Glands

1. Gland systems

2. Endocrine Disorders and Diseases and Associated AI Applications

J. Digestive and Excretory Systems

1. Digestive system

2. Excretory system

3. Digestive and Excretory Disorders and Diseases and Associated AI Applications

K. Renal and Urinary Systems

1. Renal system (kidneys)

2. Urinary track

3. Renal and Urinary Disorders and Diseases and Associated AI Applications

L. Respiratory (Pulmonary) System

1. Lung function

2. Respiratory (Lung) System Disorders and Diseases and Associated AI Applications

M. Reproductive Systems

1. Female Reproductive System

2. Male Reproductive System

3. Reproductive Systems Disorders and Diseases and Associated AI Applications

N. Physical injuries, wounds and disabilities

1. Fatal injuries

a. Intentional

b. Unintentional

2. Nonfatal injuries

a. Intentional

b. Unintentional (undetermined)

3. Disabilities

O. Infectious Disease

1. Bacterial diseases

2. Viral Diseases

3. Fungal Disease

4. Parasitic Diseases

5. Protozoan Diseases

P. Human Development, Aging, Degeneration and Death

1. Fertilization

2. Embryonic development

3. Fetal development

4. Infancy

5. Childhood and adolescence

6. Adulthood

7. Aging

8. Degeneration

9. Death

Q. Chronic Disease

1. Causes

2. Socioeconomic, cultural and political issues in chronic illnesses

3. Environmental factors in chronic illnesses

4. Population health

5. Precision health

R. Mental and Behavioral disorders

1. Biological “organic” brain dysfunction

2. Genetic factors

3. Depression

4. Emotional trauma, anxiety and stress

5. Abusive life experiences

S. Nutrition and Exercise (Preventive Care)

1. Physical exercise

2. Nutrition

EPILOGUE

A. The broadest view of “AI in health and wellness”

B. Perceived negative implications

1. Depersonalization of care

2. “Replacement” by evolving AI and robotic technologies

C. “Explainable AI” (XAI)

D. Weaknesses of AI in health and wellness care

E. Strengths of AI in health and wellness care

F. A partnership between humans and AI

G. This book is only the beginning