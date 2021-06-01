COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Forsthoffer's Proven Guidelines for Rotating Machinery Excellence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323854337, 9780323860192

Forsthoffer's Proven Guidelines for Rotating Machinery Excellence

1st Edition

Author: William Forsthoffer
Paperback ISBN: 9780323854337
eBook ISBN: 9780323860192
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 712
Description

Forsthoffer's Proven Guidelines for Rotating Machinery Excellence draws on Forsthoffer’s 60 years of industry experience to get new operatives up to speed fast. Each of the topics covered are selected based on hard-won knowledge of where problems with rotating machinery originate. This easy to use, highly-illustrated book is designed to elevate the competence of entry level personnel to enable them to immediately contribute to providing optimum rotating machinery reliability for their companies.

The first 3 chapters address practical personal rotating machinery awareness, detail how to optimize this awareness to identify "low hanging fruit" safety and reliability improvement opportunities and how to define and implement a cost-effective action plan. The remaining chapters focus on the function of key components in each type of rotating machinery and how to monitor and correct their condition before failure. The last chapter is an RCA (Root Cause Analysis) procedure chapter detailing effective Root Cause Identification before a Failure to prevent a costly failure and the need for a RCFA.

Key Features

  • Real-life examples are provided from the field of operation and maintenance of rotating machinery, helping readers to implement effectively
  • Includes important advice on monitoring approaches for different types of machines, highlighting differences between working with pumps and compressors
  • A chapter on Root Cause Identification features proven methods to help your organization to prevent machinery failures

Readership

Plant engineers, operators and maintenance personnel in the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical and Energy Industries

Table of Contents

  1. Home - Personnel Assessment of Machinery Knowledge
    2. Start of your "Trip" - Assessment of Machinery Condition on Site
    3. Project Stop
    4. Pump Stop
    5. Compressor Stop
    6. Steam Turbine Stop
    7. Gas Turbine Stop
    8. Gear Stop
    9. Auxiliary Lube System Stop
    10. Pump Seal Stop
    11. Compressor Dry Gas Seal Stop
    12. Condition Monitoring Stop
    13. RCA and RCFA Stop

Details

No. of pages:
712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780323854337
eBook ISBN:
9780323860192

About the Author

William Forsthoffer

William Forsthoffer

President of Forsthoffer and Associates USA. Bill has authored 6 successful books at Elsevier, including Machinery Best Practices in 2011. He has 60 years’ experience in the Rotating Machinery Industry as a rotating machinery designer, project leader and trouble-shooter and has visited over 500 Plants Globally. Bill has had the opportunity to be involved with all types of rotating machinery: pumps, compressors, gears, mixers, extruders, melt pumps, steam turbines gas turbines, centrifuges, spin dryers and their associated components (Rotors, Bearings, Seals and Support Systems). His involvement has consisted of total component and system centrifugal compressor design for De Laval (Siemens), specification writing for ExxonMobil, selection of all types of rotating equipment for all major vendors, design audits, shop testing, start-up and troubleshooting for all major gas processing chemical and refining companies world-wide.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Forsthoffer, Associates USA

