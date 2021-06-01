Forsthoffer's Proven Guidelines for Rotating Machinery Excellence draws on Forsthoffer’s 60 years of industry experience to get new operatives up to speed fast. Each of the topics covered are selected based on hard-won knowledge of where problems with rotating machinery originate. This easy to use, highly-illustrated book is designed to elevate the competence of entry level personnel to enable them to immediately contribute to providing optimum rotating machinery reliability for their companies.

The first 3 chapters address practical personal rotating machinery awareness, detail how to optimize this awareness to identify "low hanging fruit" safety and reliability improvement opportunities and how to define and implement a cost-effective action plan. The remaining chapters focus on the function of key components in each type of rotating machinery and how to monitor and correct their condition before failure. The last chapter is an RCA (Root Cause Analysis) procedure chapter detailing effective Root Cause Identification before a Failure to prevent a costly failure and the need for a RCFA.