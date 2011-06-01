Optimize plant asset safety and reliability while minimizing operating costs with this invaluable guide to the engineering, operation and maintenance of rotating equipment

Based upon his multi-volume Rotating Equipment Handbooks, Forsthoffer’s Best Practice Handbook for Rotating Machinery summarises, expands and updates the content from these previous books in a convenient all-in-one volume. Offering comprehensive technical coverage and insider information on best practices derived from lessons learned in the engineering, operation and maintenance of a wide array of rotating equipment, this new title presents:

A unique "Best Practice" and "Lessons Learned" chapter framework, providing bite-sized, troubleshooting instruction on complex operation and maintenance issues across a wide array of industrial rotating machinery.

Five chapters of completely new material combined with updated material from earlier volumes, making this the most comprehensive and up-to-date handbook for rotary equipment currently available.

Intended for maintenance, engineering, operation and management, Forsthoffer’s Best Practice Handbook for Rotating Machinery is a one-stop resource, packed with a lifetime’s rotating machinery experience, to help you improve efficiency, safety, reliability and cost.