Forsthoffer's Best Practice Handbook for Rotating Machinery
1st Edition
Description
Optimize plant asset safety and reliability while minimizing operating costs with this invaluable guide to the engineering, operation and maintenance of rotating equipment
Based upon his multi-volume Rotating Equipment Handbooks, Forsthoffer’s Best Practice Handbook for Rotating Machinery summarises, expands and updates the content from these previous books in a convenient all-in-one volume. Offering comprehensive technical coverage and insider information on best practices derived from lessons learned in the engineering, operation and maintenance of a wide array of rotating equipment, this new title presents:
- A unique "Best Practice" and "Lessons Learned" chapter framework, providing bite-sized, troubleshooting instruction on complex operation and maintenance issues across a wide array of industrial rotating machinery.
- Five chapters of completely new material combined with updated material from earlier volumes, making this the most comprehensive and up-to-date handbook for rotary equipment currently available.
Intended for maintenance, engineering, operation and management, Forsthoffer’s Best Practice Handbook for Rotating Machinery is a one-stop resource, packed with a lifetime’s rotating machinery experience, to help you improve efficiency, safety, reliability and cost.
Key Features
- A unique "Lessons Learned/Best Practices" component opens and acts as a framework for each chapter. Readers not only become familiar with a wide array of industrial rotating machinery; they learn how to operate and maintain it by adopting the troubleshooting perspective that the book provides
- Five chapters of completely new material combined with totally updated material from earlier volumes of Forsthoffer’s Handbook make this the most comprehensive and up-to-date handbook for rotary equipment currently
- Users of Forsthoffer’s multi-volume Rotating Equipment Handbooks now have an updated set, with expanded coverage, all in one convenient, reasonably-priced volume
Readership
This book is relevant to you if you are an operator, maintenance engineer or technician, especially in gas, oil, water, mining, chemical, power and other process industries. Alternatively, if you are a middle manager you will appreciate the "best practices" framework of this book, which allows for quick and easy reference of tested and proven best practices in global equipment
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgements
About the Author
How to use this book
List of Best Practices
List of Lessons Learnt
Chapter 1 Project Best Practices
Chapter 2 Pump Best Practices
Chapter 3 Compressor Best Practices
Chapter 4 Gear and Coupling Best Practices
Chapter 5 Steam Turbine Best Practices
Chapter 6 Gas Turbine Best Practices
Chapter 7 Lube, Seal & Control Oil System Best Practices
Chapter 8 Pump Mechanical Seal Flush Best Practices
Chapter 9 Dry Gas Seal Best Practices
Chapter 10 The Post Shipment Phase: Installation, Pre- Commissioning, Commissioning & Start-up Best Practices
Chapter 11 Preventive and Predictive Maintenance Best Practices
Chapter 12 Implementation and Communication Best Practices
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 1st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080966779
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080966762
About the Author
William Forsthoffer
President of Forsthoffer and Associates USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Reviews
"Plant engineers, operators, millwrights, and anyone associated with the safe and reliable operation of rotating machinery in a plant will find this book to be a very useful reference. The listing of best practices, lessons learned, and supporting materials obtained by the author over a 48-year time span during which he worked as a designer, end user, and consultant in the rotating machinery industry will be invaluable to those mentioned above." --IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, March/April