Forsthoffer’s Component Condition Monitoring - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128095997, 9780128097724

Forsthoffer’s Component Condition Monitoring

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Forsthoffer
eBook ISBN: 9780128097724
Paperback ISBN: 9780128095997
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th November 2018
Page Count: 204
Description

Forsthoffer's Component Conditioning Monitoring Handbook is dedicated to the condition monitoring of all rotating equipment. It describes the Forsthoffer Associates method of Component Condition Monitoring (CCM) and gives the reader detailed instructions on what to monitor for each component type. The author’s easy and approachable style makes this a very practical reference for any level of technical background. This represents the latest addition to a set that includes volumes on 1. Fundamentals of Rotating Equipment; 2. Pumps; 3. Compressors; 4. Auxiliary Systems; 5. Reliability Optimization through Component Condition Monitoring and Root Cause Analysis'.

Key Features

  • Contains separate chapters that address each of the 5 major components of all rotating machinery
  • Covers what parameters must be monitored when action is required to prevent unplanned shutdown
  • Describes how to use specific spreadsheets for condition monitoring tasks that can be downloaded from a companion website

Readership

People who take courses on rotating machinery with Fortshoffer Associates Inc. Also, other maintenance, reliability, and process engineers and operators with responsibility for rotating machinery

Table of Contents

1. What is CCM?
2. Before Not After
3. Rotor
4. Journal Bearings
5. Thrust Bearings
6. Seals
7. Auxiliary Systems
8. Trust the Method

About the Author

Michael Forsthoffer

President of Forsthoffer Associates, USA. His professional experience includes working in pump seal design and predictive field maintenance for numerous companies. In his current role he is responsible for delivering Forsthoffer Associates’ training courses on maintenance and optimization of rotating equipment internationally

Affiliations and Expertise

Forsthoffer Associates, USA

