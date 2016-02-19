Formulation Factors in Adverse Reactions
Topics in Pharmacy, Volume 1: Formulation Factors in Adverse Reactions focuses on the important aspect of drug therapy—the nature of the dosage form or its ingredients that adversely influence therapeutic outcome. This book discusses the adverse reactions to formulation excipients, immunological basis of allergic reactions to drugs, and adverse reactions to parenteral medication. The influence of the shape and size of solid medicines on esophageal transit, and effects of the physical characteristics of formulations on adverse reactions are also deliberated. This volume is intended for senior undergraduate and postgraduate students in pharmacy, medicine, nursing and allied health sciences, and practitioners in the field of drug therapy.
1 Adverse Reactions to Excipients in Pharmaceutical Formulations
Introduction: Excipients are Not Inactive
Spectrum and Incidence of Excipient Reactions
Coloring Agents
Preservatives
Sugars, Sweeteners and Flavors
Components of Ointments, Creams and Other Topical
Formulations
Alcohols
Problems and Possible Solutions
2 Drug Allergy: Chemical and Pharmaceutical Aspects
Introduction
Immunochemical Mechanisms of Drug Allergy
Routes Of Formation of Antigens from Drugs
Conclusions
3 Adverse Reactions to Parenterals
Introduction
Excipients
Particulates as a Cause of Adverse Reactions to Parenterals
Administration of Parenterals
Conclusions
4 Adverse Reactions to the Transit of Oral Dosage Forms
Introduction
Drug-Induced Oesophageal Ulceration
Factors Influencing Oesophageal Transit
Drug Absorption After Delayed Oesophageal Transit
Conclusions
5 Physical Properties of Formulations and Adverse Reactions to Medicines
Introduction
Ocular Medication
Oral Dosage Forms
Parenteral Therapy
Aerosols
Conclusions
Index
- 134
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- 16th February 1990
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483183626