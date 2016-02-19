Formulation Factors in Adverse Reactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723609230, 9781483183626

Formulation Factors in Adverse Reactions

1st Edition

Topics in Pharmacy

Editors: A. T. Florence E. G. Salole
eBook ISBN: 9781483183626
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th February 1990
Page Count: 134
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Topics in Pharmacy, Volume 1: Formulation Factors in Adverse Reactions focuses on the important aspect of drug therapy—the nature of the dosage form or its ingredients that adversely influence therapeutic outcome. This book discusses the adverse reactions to formulation excipients, immunological basis of allergic reactions to drugs, and adverse reactions to parenteral medication. The influence of the shape and size of solid medicines on esophageal transit, and effects of the physical characteristics of formulations on adverse reactions are also deliberated. This volume is intended for senior undergraduate and postgraduate students in pharmacy, medicine, nursing and allied health sciences, and practitioners in the field of drug therapy.

Table of Contents


Series Preface

Preface

List of Contributors

1 Adverse Reactions to Excipients in Pharmaceutical Formulations

Introduction: Excipients are Not Inactive

Spectrum and Incidence of Excipient Reactions

Coloring Agents

Preservatives

Sugars, Sweeteners and Flavors

Components of Ointments, Creams and Other Topical

Formulations

Alcohols

Problems and Possible Solutions

References

Recommended Further Reading

2 Drug Allergy: Chemical and Pharmaceutical Aspects

Introduction

Immunochemical Mechanisms of Drug Allergy

Routes Of Formation of Antigens from Drugs

Conclusions

References

3 Adverse Reactions to Parenterals

Introduction

Excipients

Particulates as a Cause of Adverse Reactions to Parenterals

Administration of Parenterals

Conclusions

References

Further Reading

4 Adverse Reactions to the Transit of Oral Dosage Forms

Introduction

Drug-Induced Oesophageal Ulceration

Factors Influencing Oesophageal Transit

Drug Absorption After Delayed Oesophageal Transit

Conclusions

References

5 Physical Properties of Formulations and Adverse Reactions to Medicines

Introduction

Ocular Medication

Oral Dosage Forms

Parenteral Therapy

Aerosols

Conclusions

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183626

About the Editor

A. T. Florence

E. G. Salole

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.