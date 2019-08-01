Formulas and Calculations for Petroleum Engineering

Cenk Temizel is a reservoir engineer with 15 years of experience in the industry on reservoir simulation, smart fields, heavy oil, optimization, geomechanics, integrated asset modeling, unconventionals and enhanced oil recovery at Aera Energy LLC (a Shell-ExxonMobil Affiliate) in Bakersfield; Schlumberger and Halliburton in the Middle East, the US and the UK. He was a teaching/research assistant at the University of Southern California and Stanford University before joining the industry. He won the 2nd place at SPE Global R&D Competition at SPE ATCE 2014 in Amsterdam and the 2nd place in Technical Excellence Awards at 22nd World Petroleum Congress in 2017 in Istanbul. He received the Halliburton Award in Innovation in 2012. He serves as a technical reviewer for petroleum engineering journals. His interests include reaction kinetics/dynamics of fluid flow in porous media and enhanced oil recovery processes. He served as a session chair and member of organizing committees for several SPE conferences. He has published more than 75 publications in the area of reservoir management, production optimization, enhanced oil recovery processes and smart fields along with US patents. He holds a BS degree (Honors) from Middle East Technical University – Ankara (2003) and an MS degree (2005) from University of Southern California (USC), Los Angeles, CA both in petroleum engineering.