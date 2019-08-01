Formulas and Calculations for Petroleum Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Formulas and Calculations for Petroleum Engineering unlocks the capability for any petroleum engineering individual, experienced or not, to solve problems and locate quick answers, eliminating non-productive time spent searching for that right calculation. Enhanced with lab data experiments, practice examples, and a complimentary online software toolbox, the book presents the most convenient and practical reference for all oil and gas phases of a given project. Covering the full spectrum, this reference gives single-point reference to all critical modules, including drilling, production, reservoir engineering, well testing, well logging, enhanced oil recovery, well completion, fracturing, fluid flow, and even petroleum economics.
Key Features
- Presents single-point access to all petroleum engineering equations, including calculation of modules covering drilling, completion and fracturing
- Helps readers understand petroleum economics by including formulas on depreciation rate, cashflow analysis, and the optimum number of development wells
Readership
Reservoir engineers; production engineers; drilling engineers; geologists; petrophysicists; geophysicists; engineering and geotechnicians along with engineers without a petroleum engineering background throughout the world in oil and service companies
Table of Contents
- Reservoir Engineering Formulas and Calculations
2. Drilling Engineering Formulas and Calculations
3. Well Test Analysis Formulas and Calculations
4. Production Engineering Formulas and Calculations
5. Fluid Flow and Transport Phenomena Formulas and Calculations
6. Well Log Analysis, Geophysics, Petrophysical Formulas and Calculations
7. Petroleum Economics Formulas and Calculations
8. Phase Behavior and Thermodynamics Formulas and Calculations
9. Petroleum Engineering Laboratory Formulas and Calculations
10. Enhanced Oil Recovery Formulas and Calculations
11. Geomechanics and Fracture Formulas and Calculations
12. Facilities and Process Engineering Formulas and Calculations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165089
About the Author
Cenk Temizel
Cenk Temizel is a reservoir engineer with 15 years of experience in the industry on reservoir simulation, smart fields, heavy oil, optimization, geomechanics, integrated asset modeling, unconventionals and enhanced oil recovery at Aera Energy LLC (a Shell-ExxonMobil Affiliate) in Bakersfield; Schlumberger and Halliburton in the Middle East, the US and the UK. He was a teaching/research assistant at the University of Southern California and Stanford University before joining the industry. He won the 2nd place at SPE Global R&D Competition at SPE ATCE 2014 in Amsterdam and the 2nd place in Technical Excellence Awards at 22nd World Petroleum Congress in 2017 in Istanbul. He received the Halliburton Award in Innovation in 2012. He serves as a technical reviewer for petroleum engineering journals. His interests include reaction kinetics/dynamics of fluid flow in porous media and enhanced oil recovery processes. He served as a session chair and member of organizing committees for several SPE conferences. He has published more than 75 publications in the area of reservoir management, production optimization, enhanced oil recovery processes and smart fields along with US patents. He holds a BS degree (Honors) from Middle East Technical University – Ankara (2003) and an MS degree (2005) from University of Southern California (USC), Los Angeles, CA both in petroleum engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reservoir Engineering, Aera Energy LLC, USA
Tayfun Tuna
Tayfun Tuna is a data scientist and software developer who holds a MS and a PhD Degree in Computer Science from the University of Houston. His graduate research focus was on text mining; applying machine learning techniques to lecture videos in order to segment video content for a better learning experience. He is a co-founder of Videopoints LLC, previously known as ICS Video Project, an interactive educational video platform which have been used more than 50K users across multiple university campuses. While he was the chief operating officer and principal investigator his project is rewarded by National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (NSF SBIR) Phase I Grant. In his professional career, Tayfun has worked with Halliburton to develop a patented machine learning based web based interface that predicts chance of getting of stuck while drilling for oil. Tayfun Tuna has two patents and 20 research paper publications on educational technology, social networks and oil&gas field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doc Fellow, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, University of Houston, and Data Scientist, Blue Barrel Solutions, USA
Mehmet Melih Oskay
M. Melih Oskay earned his PhD from UT Austin, and he has been in academia and industry as advisors and managerial positions for more than 30 years at Kuwait Oil Company, Shell and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company. He has represented KOC and KGOC at Joint Operations Committee and Joint Operations Tender Committees. Getty, Texaco, and Chevron have been the Operator for Saudi Arabia at Wafra Joint Operations at various periods. Dr. Oskay has also worked closely with Total experts during Total - KGOC Technical Support Agreement period. He has taught at University of Texas - Austin, TX, Louisiana Tech University-Ruston, Louisiana, Middle East Technical University – Ankara, Turkiye and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Dr. Oskay has hold Organizing Committee, Session Chairmanship positions at many SPE Oil Show and Technical Conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia
Luigi Saputelli
Luigi Saputelli is a Reservoir Engineering Senior Advisor to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Frontender with over 28 years of experience. He worked in various operators and services companies around the world. He is a founding member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Real-time Optimization Technical Interest Group and the Petroleum Data-driven Analytics technical section. He is the recipient of the 2015 SPE International Production and Operations Award. He has published more than 90 industry papers on applied technologies related to reservoir management, real-time optimization, and production operations. Saputelli holds a .BSc. in Electronic Engineer from Universidad Simon Bolivar (1990), with a Master in petroleum engineering from Imperial College (1996), and a PhD in chemical engineering from University of Houston (2003). He is also serves as managing partner in Frontender, a petroleum engineering services firm based in Houston.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reservoir Engineering Consultant, ADNOC, and Reservoir Engineering Technologist, Frontender Corp, USA