Formulas and Calculations for Drilling, Production and Workover
2nd Edition
Description
The most complete manual of its kind, this handy book gives you all the formulas and calculations you are likely to need in drilling operations. New updated material includes conversion tables into metric. Separate chapters deal with calculations for drilling fluids, pressure control, and engineering. Example calculations are provided throughout.
Presented in easy-to-use, step-by-step order, Formulas and Calculations is a quick reference for day-to-day work out on the rig. It also serves as a handy study guide for drilling and well control certification courses. Virtually all the mathematics required out on the drilling rig is here in one convenient source, including formulas for pressure gradient, specific gravity, pump output, annular velocity, buoyancy factor, volume and stroke, slug weight, drill string design, cementing, depth of washout, bulk density of cuttings, and stuck pipe.
Key Features
The most complete manual of its kind
New updated material includes conversion tables into metric
Example calculations are provided throughout
Readership
Drilling Engineers, Petroleum Engineers
Table of Contents
PrefaceChapter 1: Basic Formulas
Pressure Gradient Hydrostatic Pressure Converting Pressure into Mud Weight Specific Gravity Equivalent Circulating Density Maximum Allowable Mud Weight Pump Output Annular Velocity Capacity Formulas Control Drilling Buoyancy Factor Hydrostatic Pressure Decrease When Pulling Pipe Out of the Hole Loss of Overbalance Due to Falling Mud Level Formation Temperature Hydraulic Horsepower Drill Pipe/Drill Collar Calculations Pump Pressure/Pump Stroke Relationship Cost Per Foot Temperature Conversion FormulasChapter 2: Basic Calculations
Volumes and Strokes Slug Calculations Accumulator Capacity Bulk Density of Cuttings Drill String Design (Limitations) Ton-Mile Calculations Cementing Calculations Weighted Cement Calculations Calculations for the Number of Sacks of Cement Required Calculations for the Number of Feet to Be Cemented Setting a Balanced Cement Plug Differential Hydrostatic Pressure Between Cement in the Annulus and Mud Inside the Casing Hydraulicing Casing Depth of a Washout Lost Returns - Loss of Overbalance Stuck Pipe Calculations Calculations Required for Spotting Pills Pressure Required to Break CirculationChapter 3: Drilling Fluids
Increase Mud Density Dilution Mixing Fluids of Different Densities Oil Based Mud Calculations Solids Analysis Solids Fractions Dilution of Mud System Displacement - Barrels of Water/Slurry Required Evaluation of Hydrocylone Evaluation of CentrifugeChapter 4: Pressure Control
Kill Sheets and Related Calculations Prerecorded Information Kick Analysis Pressure Analysis Stripping/Snubbing Calculations Subsea Considerations Workover OperationsChapter 5: Engineering Calculations
Bit Nozzle Selection - Optimized Hydraulics Hydraulics Analysis Critical Annular Velocity and Critical Flow Rate d Exponent Cuttings Slip Velocity Surge and Swab Pressures Equivalent Circulation Density Fracture Gradient Determination - Surface Application Directional Drilling Calculations Miscellaneous Equations and CalculationsAppendix A Appendix B Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 27th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080506760
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750674522
About the Author
Norton J. Lapeyrouse
Norton J. Lapeyrouse was a technical training instructor in oilfield courses with international experience. He developed numerous training programs, courses, and manuals designed for supervisory and field personnel. He was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers of AIME., the American Society for Teaching and Development, and the IADC. subcommittee of Well Control Trainers Roundtable.
Reviews
The authors statement that, 'this handy book gives you all the formations and calculations you are likely to need drilling operations' is justified due to the completeness and easy use of the information....The entire format has clearly been made with the user in mind... (Applied Mechanics Reviews, Vol. 46 No. 1)