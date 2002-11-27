Formulas and Calculations for Drilling, Production and Workover - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750674522, 9780080506760

Formulas and Calculations for Drilling, Production and Workover

2nd Edition

Authors: Norton J. Lapeyrouse
eBook ISBN: 9780080506760
Paperback ISBN: 9780750674522
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 27th November 2002
Page Count: 224
Description

The most complete manual of its kind, this handy book gives you all the formulas and calculations you are likely to need in drilling operations. New updated material includes conversion tables into metric. Separate chapters deal with calculations for drilling fluids, pressure control, and engineering. Example calculations are provided throughout.

Presented in easy-to-use, step-by-step order, Formulas and Calculations is a quick reference for day-to-day work out on the rig. It also serves as a handy study guide for drilling and well control certification courses. Virtually all the mathematics required out on the drilling rig is here in one convenient source, including formulas for pressure gradient, specific gravity, pump output, annular velocity, buoyancy factor, volume and stroke, slug weight, drill string design, cementing, depth of washout, bulk density of cuttings, and stuck pipe.

Key Features

The most complete manual of its kind

New updated material includes conversion tables into metric

Example calculations are provided throughout

Readership

Drilling Engineers, Petroleum Engineers

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1: Basic Formulas

Pressure Gradient Hydrostatic Pressure Converting Pressure into Mud Weight Specific Gravity Equivalent Circulating Density Maximum Allowable Mud Weight Pump Output Annular Velocity Capacity Formulas Control Drilling Buoyancy Factor Hydrostatic Pressure Decrease When Pulling Pipe Out of the Hole Loss of Overbalance Due to Falling Mud Level Formation Temperature Hydraulic Horsepower Drill Pipe/Drill Collar Calculations Pump Pressure/Pump Stroke Relationship Cost Per Foot Temperature Conversion Formulas

Chapter 2: Basic Calculations

Volumes and Strokes Slug Calculations Accumulator Capacity Bulk Density of Cuttings Drill String Design (Limitations) Ton-Mile Calculations Cementing Calculations Weighted Cement Calculations Calculations for the Number of Sacks of Cement Required Calculations for the Number of Feet to Be Cemented Setting a Balanced Cement Plug Differential Hydrostatic Pressure Between Cement in the Annulus and Mud Inside the Casing Hydraulicing Casing Depth of a Washout Lost Returns - Loss of Overbalance Stuck Pipe Calculations Calculations Required for Spotting Pills Pressure Required to Break Circulation

Chapter 3: Drilling Fluids

Increase Mud Density Dilution Mixing Fluids of Different Densities Oil Based Mud Calculations Solids Analysis Solids Fractions Dilution of Mud System Displacement - Barrels of Water/Slurry Required Evaluation of Hydrocylone Evaluation of Centrifuge

Chapter 4: Pressure Control

Kill Sheets and Related Calculations Prerecorded Information Kick Analysis Pressure Analysis Stripping/Snubbing Calculations Subsea Considerations Workover Operations

Chapter 5: Engineering Calculations

Bit Nozzle Selection - Optimized Hydraulics Hydraulics Analysis Critical Annular Velocity and Critical Flow Rate d Exponent Cuttings Slip Velocity Surge and Swab Pressures Equivalent Circulation Density Fracture Gradient Determination - Surface Application Directional Drilling Calculations Miscellaneous Equations and Calculations

Appendix A Appendix B Index

About the Author

Norton J. Lapeyrouse

Norton J. Lapeyrouse was a technical training instructor in oilfield courses with international experience. He developed numerous training programs, courses, and manuals designed for supervisory and field personnel. He was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers of AIME., the American Society for Teaching and Development, and the IADC. subcommittee of Well Control Trainers Roundtable.

Reviews

The authors statement that, 'this handy book gives you all the formations and calculations you are likely to need drilling operations' is justified due to the completeness and easy use of the information....The entire format has clearly been made with the user in mind... (Applied Mechanics Reviews, Vol. 46 No. 1)

Ratings and Reviews

