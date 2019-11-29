Formation Evaluation with Pre-Digital Well Logs covers the practical use of legacy materials for formation evaluation using wireline logging equipment from 1927 up to the introduction of digital logging in the 1960s and ‘70s. It provides powerful interpretation techniques that can be applied today when an analyst is faced with a drawer full of old “E logs". It arms the engineer, geologist and petrophysicist with the tools needed to profitably plan re-completions or in-fill drilling in old fields that may have been acquired for modern deeper and/or horizontal drilling.

In a low oil price environment many enterprises enter bankruptcy and their assets are acquired by new owners unfamiliar with the large number of wells drilled and logged in the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. These are now low-cost candidates for re-entry for recuperation of bypassed hydrocarbons or the application of modern completion practices. Knowing which the best candidates are will be the key to the success of such programs and the ability to read the wireline well logs made during that past era will be of paramount importance.

