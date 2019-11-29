Formation Evaluation with Pre-Digital Well Logs
1st Edition
Description
Formation Evaluation with Pre-Digital Well Logs covers the practical use of legacy materials for formation evaluation using wireline logging equipment from 1927 up to the introduction of digital logging in the 1960s and ‘70s. It provides powerful interpretation techniques that can be applied today when an analyst is faced with a drawer full of old “E logs". It arms the engineer, geologist and petrophysicist with the tools needed to profitably plan re-completions or in-fill drilling in old fields that may have been acquired for modern deeper and/or horizontal drilling.
In a low oil price environment many enterprises enter bankruptcy and their assets are acquired by new owners unfamiliar with the large number of wells drilled and logged in the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. These are now low-cost candidates for re-entry for recuperation of bypassed hydrocarbons or the application of modern completion practices. Knowing which the best candidates are will be the key to the success of such programs and the ability to read the wireline well logs made during that past era will be of paramount importance.
Key Features
- Includes more than 150 figures, log examples, charts and graphs
- Provides work exercises for the reader to practice log analysis and formation evaluation
- Important for academia, oil and gas professionals, service company personnel and the banking and asset evaluation teams at consultancies involved in reserve and other property evaluation
Readership
Geologists, Geophysicists, Exploration, Geologists, Log Analysts, Petrophysicists. Economists, Managers, Bankers, Reserve Estimators and Certifiers
Table of Contents
Section I The Mechanics of reading old E-Log paper prints
1. Introduction
2. Applications
Section II Sources for Rt & Rxo
3. Resistivity Logging Tools
Section III Sources for Porosity
4. Sonic
5. Count-Rate Neutron
6. Gamma Gamma (Uncompensated) Density
7. Sidewall (Epithermal) Neutron and Compensated (Thermal) Neutron
8. Microlog
9. SP
Section IV Saturation Determination and Archie Alternatives
10. Rocky Mountain Method
11. Pickett and Hingle Plots
12. Log Analysis in Empty holes
13. Quick-look Methods (Rwa, F-Overlay)
Section V Permeability Estimates
14. Timur, Wyllie and Rose, Resistivity Gradients and SP
Section VI Lithology
15. Neutron, Density and Sonic Crossplots, Gamma Ray and SP
Section VII Miscellaneous
16. Dipmeter
17. Formation Tester
18. Early Computer Processed Interpretations (CPI)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 29th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128202326
About the Author
Richard M. Bateman
Richard M. Bateman was educated in the UK obtaining his M.A. in Natural Science, Physics from Oxford University. He began his career in the oil industry in South America as a field engineer for Schlumberger. He worked in many North and South American field locations and later spent three years at the Schlumberger Doll Research Centre in Ridgefield, Connecticut. He subsequently joined Amoco International Oil Company (now BP) and travelled extensively throughout the world from their Chicago headquarters finding oil and gas and teaching others how to do so. Richard has also held posts as Chief Petrophysicist of Halliburton Logging Services, Engineering Manager for Bridas (now Pan American Energy), Manager for Gaffney Cline and Associates’ Latin American operations, based in Buenos Aires, and as a well log interpretation and petrophysics instructor for PetroSkills/OGCI. Richard has authored four books and multiple patents and technical papers. He is a Senior and Life Member of the SPE and is also active with the SPWLA and the SCA. Richard recently retired as a member of the faculty of Texas Tech University as an Associate Professor in the Petroleum Engineering Department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Petroleum Engineering Department, Texas Tech University, USA