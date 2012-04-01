Formation and Properties of Clay-Polymer Complexes - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444533548, 9780080885278

Formation and Properties of Clay-Polymer Complexes, Volume 4

2nd Edition

Authors: B.K.G. Theng
eBook ISBN: 9780080885278
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444533548
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2012
Page Count: 526
Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Chapter 1 The Clay Minerals

Chapter 2 Polymer Behaviour at Clay and Solid Surfaces

Chapter 3 Uncharged (Nonionic) Polymers

Chapter 4 Negatively Charged Polymers (Polyanions)

Chapter 5 Positively Charged Polymers (Polycations)

Chapter 6 Some Practical Applications of the Clay–Polymer Interaction

Chapter 7 Polymer–Clay Nanocomposites

Chapter 8 Proteins and Enzymes

Chapter 9 Nucleic Acids

Chapter 10 Viruses and Bacteriophages

Chapter 11 Polysaccharides

Chapter 12 Humic Substances

Appendix

Index

Subject Index

Description

Formation and Properties of Clay-Polymer Complexes provides a comprehensive account of the reactions between clay minerals and organic polymers. The book opens with a discussion of the structures of common clay minerals, clays colloid chemistry, and the behaviour of organic polymers at clay surfaces. This is followed by a systematic treatment of complex formation between clay minerals and various classes of synthetic and naturally occurring polymers, a description of the properties of the resulting complexes and, wherever appropriate, their practical applications. The book will have a new separate chapter on clay-polymer nanocomposites. Each chapter is written as a self-contained review paper, giving a list of reference to the original literature.

Key Features

  • Describes the important development in clay-polymer nanocomposites
  • Contains new figures and diagrams
  • Extenisve revision of the previous edition

Readership

Clay mineralogists, materials engineers, polymer chemists, university teacher and graduate students in chemical, colloid, materials and soil sciences

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080885278
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444533548

Reviews

" Theng has made a remarkable effort to combine a voluminous source of information that exists on the interaction of clays with organic polymers and should be congratulated for this effort. The book was long awaited and indeed will be an important reference like the first edition…The overall result is definitely positive and the book should be in the shelf of any mineralogist, soil scientist, chemist and biologist who is interested in these interactions." --Clay Minerals, 2014

"Theng reviews and synthesizes the literature on clay minerals and polymer adsorption, and interactions of clay minerals with synthetic and naturally occurring polymers. His topics include polymer behavior at clay and solid surfaces, uncharged (nonionic) polymers, positively charged polymers (polycations), some practical application of the clay-polymer interaction, polymer-clay nanocomposites, proteins and enzymes, viruses and bacteriophages, and humic substances. He has updated the 1979 first edition to incorporate the substantial developments in clay science that partly result from the application of modern surface analytical, computational, and spectroscopic techniques. He has also added many new illustrations and tabulated data." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

B.K.G. Theng Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Landcare Research, Palmerston North, New Zealand

