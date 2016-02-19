Formal Theories of Politics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080372433, 9781483297743

Formal Theories of Politics, Volume 20

1st Edition

Mathematical Modelling in Political Science

Editors: P. E. Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9781483297743
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 22nd May 1989
Page Count: 210
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
42.95
36.51
65.00
55.25
34.00
28.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Editorial foreword, E Y Rodin. Formal theories of politics: the scope of mathematical modelling in political science, P E Johnson. Multidimensional Models of Legislative Decision. Limits on agenda control in spatial voting games, S L Feld, B Grofman & N R Miller. Smooth social choice, N Schofield. Spatial Competition Among Candidates for Public Office. A model of party constraints on optimal candidate positions, J H Aldrich & M D McGinnis. Undominated candidate strategies under alternative voting rules, G W Cox. The location of American Presidential candidates: an empirical test of a new spatial model of elections, J M Enelow & M J Hinich. A model of candidate convergence under uncertainty about voter preferences, A Glazer, B Grofman & G Owen. Reputational dynamics in spatial competition, D E Ingberman. Game and Decision Theory. Political decision making with costly and imperfect information, R L Calvert. Advantageous multiple rent seeking, M Gradstein & S Nitzan. The geographical imperatives of the balance of power in 3-country systems, E M S Niou & P C Ordeshook. Dynamic Models. Noncompliance and the limits of coercion: the problematic enforcement of unpopular laws, R Huckfeldt. Coercion and revolution: variations on a predator-prey model, G Tsebelis & J Sprague. Probability Models. Mathematical contributions to the scientific understanding of war, C Cioffi-Revilla. A distribution of extreme inequality with applications to conflict behavior: a geometric derivation of the Pareto distribution, M I Midlarsky. Artificial Intelligence. Short-term prediction of international behavior using a Holland classifier, P A Schrodt.

Description

Formal Theories of Politics demonstrates the role of formal mathematical models in political science, and aims to convey a sense of the questions and methods which govern the political science research agenda. While there is still much interest in empirical patterns of voting behaviour and public opinion data, there has been substantial growth in emphasis on mathematical theory as a technique for the derivation of testable hypotheses. Topics discussed include: optimal candidate strategies and equilibria in competitive elections; voting agendas and parliamentary procedure in the multidimensional events; revolution, repression and inequality as outputs of dynamics systems. The mathematical techniques are widely varied, including game theory, functional analysis, differential equations, expert systems, stochastic processes and statistical models.

Readership

For graduates and lecturers in political science and economics, and certain undergraduates courses in political science which are mathematically oriented.

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297743

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P. E. Johnson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Political Science, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.