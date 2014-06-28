Formal Models and Semantics, Volume B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Finite Automata (D. Perrin). Context-Free Languages (J. Berstel, L. Boasson). Formal Languages and Power Series (A. Salomaa). Automata on Infinite Objects (W. Thomas). Graph Rewriting: an Algebraic and Logic Approach (B. Courcelle). Rewrite Systems (N. Dershowitz, J.-P. Jouannaud). Functional Programming and Lambda Calculus (H.P. Barendregt). Type Systems for Programming Languages (J.C. Mitchell). Recursive Applicative Program Schemes (B. Courcelle). Logic Programming (K.R. Apt). Denotational Semantics (P.D. Mosses). Semantic Domains (G.A. Gunter, D.S. Scott). Algebraic Specification (M. Wirsing). Logics of Programs (D. Kozen, J. Tiuryn). Methods and Logics for Proving Programs (P. Cousot). Temporal and Modal Logic (E.A. Emerson). Elements of Relational Database Theory (P. Kanellakis). Distributed Computing: Models and Methods (L. Lamport, N. Lynch). Operational and Algebraic Semantics of Concurrent Processes (R. Milner). Subject Index.
Description
The second part of this Handbook presents a choice of material on the theory of automata and rewriting systems, the foundations of modern programming languages, logics for program specification and verification, and some chapters on the theoretic modelling of advanced information processing.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 24th October 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444880741
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933924
Reviews
@qu:Addressing the central areas of theoretical computer science, the handbook provides the student or professional with a comprehensive perspective on the main results and developments in this field. Consisting of 37 chapters, written by American and European researchers, it will be ideally suited for study and reference. @source:Current Awareness Bulletin @from:S. Bloom @qu:The editor, Jan van Leeuwen, deserves high praise for a job well done. @source:Zentralblatt für Mathematik