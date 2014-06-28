Formal Models and Semantics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880741, 9780080933924

Formal Models and Semantics, Volume B

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444880741
eBook ISBN: 9780080933924
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th October 1990
Table of Contents

Finite Automata (D. Perrin). Context-Free Languages (J. Berstel, L. Boasson). Formal Languages and Power Series (A. Salomaa). Automata on Infinite Objects (W. Thomas). Graph Rewriting: an Algebraic and Logic Approach (B. Courcelle). Rewrite Systems (N. Dershowitz, J.-P. Jouannaud). Functional Programming and Lambda Calculus (H.P. Barendregt). Type Systems for Programming Languages (J.C. Mitchell). Recursive Applicative Program Schemes (B. Courcelle). Logic Programming (K.R. Apt). Denotational Semantics (P.D. Mosses). Semantic Domains (G.A. Gunter, D.S. Scott). Algebraic Specification (M. Wirsing). Logics of Programs (D. Kozen, J. Tiuryn). Methods and Logics for Proving Programs (P. Cousot). Temporal and Modal Logic (E.A. Emerson). Elements of Relational Database Theory (P. Kanellakis). Distributed Computing: Models and Methods (L. Lamport, N. Lynch). Operational and Algebraic Semantics of Concurrent Processes (R. Milner). Subject Index.

Description

The second part of this Handbook presents a choice of material on the theory of automata and rewriting systems, the foundations of modern programming languages, logics for program specification and verification, and some chapters on the theoretic modelling of advanced information processing.

Reviews

@qu:Addressing the central areas of theoretical computer science, the handbook provides the student or professional with a comprehensive perspective on the main results and developments in this field. Consisting of 37 chapters, written by American and European researchers, it will be ideally suited for study and reference. @source:Current Awareness Bulletin @from:S. Bloom @qu:The editor, Jan van Leeuwen, deserves high praise for a job well done. @source:Zentralblatt für Mathematik

