Forest Soils Research: Theory Reality and its Role in Technology Transfer
1st Edition
- Selected and edited papers from the 10th North American Forest Soils Conference held in Saulte Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, July 20-24, 2003
- A unique spin-off from Elsevier's highly regarded journal, Forest Ecology and Management
- An estimated 400 pages of the latest findings in forest soil ecology from the most prominent researchers in the field
Students and researchers interested in forest management, environmentalists, agriculturalists, and ecologists
Table of Contents
Variation in Infiltration with Landscape Position: Implications for Forest Productivity and Surface Water Quality T.J. Sauer, S.D. Logsdon (Ames, IA, USA), J. Van Brahana and J.F. Murdoch (Fayetteville, AR, USA)
Soil Erodibility and Erosion Hazard: Extending these Cornerstone Soil Conservation Concepts to Headwater Streams in the Forestry Estate in Tasmania P. McIntosh and M. Laffan (Tasmania, Australia)
Soil and Foliar Phosphorus as Indicators of Sustainability for Pinus Radiata Plantation Forestry in New Zealand D.J. Palmer, D.J. Lowe (Hamilton, New Zealand), T.W. Payn, B.K. Höck (Rotorua, New Zealand), C.D.A. McLay (Hamilton East, New Zealand) and M.O. Kimberley (Rotorua, New Zealand)Section 3: Fire Effects on Soils and Ecosystems The Effects of Wildfire, Salvage Logging, and Post-Fire N-Fixation on the Nutrient Budgets of a Sierran Forest D.W. Johnson, J.F. Murphy, R.B. Susfalk, T.G. Caldwell, W.W. Miller, R.F. Walker (Reno, NV, USA) and R.F. Powers (Redding, CA, USA) Post-Fire Vegetative Dynamics as Drivers of Microbial Community Structure and Function in Forest Soils S.C. Hart (Flagstaff, AZ, USA), T.H. DeLuca (Missoula, MT, USA), G.S. Newman (Flagstaff, AZ, USA), M.D. MacKenzie (Missoula, MT, USA) and S.I. Boyle (Flagstaff, AZ, USA) The Role of Fire and Nutrient Loss in the Genesis of the Forest Soils of Tasmania and Southern New Zealand P.D. McIntosh, M.D. Laffan (Tasmania, Australia) and A.E. Hewitt (Canterbury, New Zealand) Coarse Woody Debris Dynamics in a Post-Fire Jack Pine Chronosequence and its Relation with Site Productivity S. Brais, F. Sadi, Y. Bergeron and Y. Grenier (Quebec, Canada) A Comparison of Soil Properties After Contemporary Wildfire and Fire Suppression J. Hatten, D. Zabowski, G. Scherer and E. Dolan (Seattle, WA, USA) Section 4: Forest Soils and Carbon Sequestration
Forest Soils and Carbon Sequestration R. Lal (Columbus, OH, USA)
Experience with Patterns of Change in Soil Carbon Resulting from Forest Plantation Establishment in Eastern Australia J. Turner, M.J. Lambert (Eastwood, Australia) and D.W. Johnson (Reno, NV, USA)
What the Soil Reveals: Potential Total Ecosystem C Stores of the Pacific Northwest Region, USA P.S. Homann (Bellingham, WA, USA), M. Harmon, S. Remillard (Corvallis, OR, USA) and E.A.H. Smithwick (Madison, WI,USA)
Soil Carbon Distribution and Quality in a Montane Rangeland-Forest Mosaic in Northern Utah H. Van Miegroet (Old Main Logan, UT, USA), J.L. Boettinger, M.A. Baker, J. Nielsen (Logan, UT, USA), D. Evans (Old Main Logan, UT, USA) and A. Stum (Logan, UT, USA)
Long-Term Changes in Forest Floor Processes in Southern Appalachian Forests J.D. Knoepp (Otto, NC, USA), B.C. Reynolds (Asheville NC, USA), D.A. Crossley (Athens, GA, USA) and W.T. Swank (Otto, NC, USA)
Nitrogen-Fertilization Impacts on Carbon Sequestration and Flux in Managed Coastal Douglas-Fir Stands of the Pacific Northwest A.B. Adams, R.B. Harrison, R.S. Sletten, B.D. Strahm, E.C. Turnblom and C.M. Jensen (Seattle, WA, USA)
Conference Overview and Wrap-Up
Forest Soils Research and Changing Societal Needs and Values W.W. McFee (West Lafayette, IN, USA) and J.M. Kelly (Bl
