Forest Soils Research: Theory Reality and its Role in Technology Transfer

R.F. Fisher (Diboll, TX, USA), T.R. Fox, R.B. Harrison (USA) and T. Terry (Weyerhaeuser Company, WA, USA)M.P. Curran (Nelson, Canada), R.E. Miller (Olympia, WA, USA), S.W. Howes (Portland, OR, USA), D.G. Maynard (Victoria, Canada), T.A. Terry (Centralia, WA, USA), R.L. Heninger (Springfield, OR, USA), T. Niemann (Victoria, Canada), K. van Rees (Saskatoon, Canada), R.F. Powers (Redding, CA, USA) and S.H. Schoenholtz (Corvallis, OR, USA) The North American Long-Term Soil Productivity Experiment: Findings From the First Decade of Research R.F. Powers (Redding, CA, USA), D. Andrew Scott (Pineville, LA, USA), F.G. Sanchez (Research Triangle Park, NC, USA), R.A. Voldseth (Grand Rapids, MN, USA), D. Page-Dumroese (Moscow, ID, USA), J.D. Elioff (Grand Rapids, MN, USA) and D.M. Stone (USA) Indices of Soil Nitrogen Availability for an Ecological Site Classification of British Forests S.McG. Wilson (Aberdeen, UK), D.G. Pyatt, D. Ray (Midlothian, UK), D.C. Malcolm (Edinburgh, UK) and T. Connolly (Midlothian, UK) Do Rates of Litter Decomposition Tell Us Anything We Really Need to Know? C.E. Prescott (Vancouver, Canada) Carbon and Nitrogen in Forest Soils: Potential Indicators for Sustainable Management of Eucalypt Forests in South-Eastern Australia P. Hopmans (Heidelberg, Australia), J. Bauhus (Freiburg, Germany), P. Khanna (Göttingen, Germany) and C. Weston (Creswick, Australia) Methods of Microbial Community Profiling and Their Application to Forest Soils S.E. Leckie (Vancouver, Canada) Effect of Clear-Cutting and Site Preparation on the Level and Quality of Groundwater in Some Headwater catchments in eastern Finland H. Mannerkoski, L. Finér, S. Piirainen (Joensuu, Finland) and M. Starr (Helsinki, Finland)

Variation in Infiltration with Landscape Position: Implications for Forest Productivity and Surface Water Quality T.J. Sauer, S.D. Logsdon (Ames, IA, USA), J. Van Brahana and J.F. Murdoch (Fayetteville, AR, USA)

Soil Erodibility and Erosion Hazard: Extending these Cornerstone Soil Conservation Concepts to Headwater Streams in the Forestry Estate in Tasmania P. McIntosh and M. Laffan (Tasmania, Australia)

Soil and Foliar Phosphorus as Indicators of Sustainability for Pinus Radiata Plantation Forestry in New Zealand D.J. Palmer, D.J. Lowe (Hamilton, New Zealand), T.W. Payn, B.K. Höck (Rotorua, New Zealand), C.D.A. McLay (Hamilton East, New Zealand) and M.O. Kimberley (Rotorua, New Zealand)

D.W. Johnson, J.F. Murphy, R.B. Susfalk, T.G. Caldwell, W.W. Miller, R.F. Walker (Reno, NV, USA) and R.F. Powers (Redding, CA, USA) Post-Fire Vegetative Dynamics as Drivers of Microbial Community Structure and Function in Forest Soils S.C. Hart (Flagstaff, AZ, USA), T.H. DeLuca (Missoula, MT, USA), G.S. Newman (Flagstaff, AZ, USA), M.D. MacKenzie (Missoula, MT, USA) and S.I. Boyle (Flagstaff, AZ, USA) The Role of Fire and Nutrient Loss in the Genesis of the Forest Soils of Tasmania and Southern New Zealand P.D. McIntosh, M.D. Laffan (Tasmania, Australia) and A.E. Hewitt (Canterbury, New Zealand) Coarse Woody Debris Dynamics in a Post-Fire Jack Pine Chronosequence and its Relation with Site Productivity S. Brais, F. Sadi, Y. Bergeron and Y. Grenier (Quebec, Canada) A Comparison of Soil Properties After Contemporary Wildfire and Fire Suppression J. Hatten, D. Zabowski, G. Scherer and E. Dolan (Seattle, WA, USA)

Forest Soils and Carbon Sequestration R. Lal (Columbus, OH, USA)

Experience with Patterns of Change in Soil Carbon Resulting from Forest Plantation Establishment in Eastern Australia J. Turner, M.J. Lambert (Eastwood, Australia) and D.W. Johnson (Reno, NV, USA)

What the Soil Reveals: Potential Total Ecosystem C Stores of the Pacific Northwest Region, USA P.S. Homann (Bellingham, WA, USA), M. Harmon, S. Remillard (Corvallis, OR, USA) and E.A.H. Smithwick (Madison, WI,USA)

Soil Carbon Distribution and Quality in a Montane Rangeland-Forest Mosaic in Northern Utah H. Van Miegroet (Old Main Logan, UT, USA), J.L. Boettinger, M.A. Baker, J. Nielsen (Logan, UT, USA), D. Evans (Old Main Logan, UT, USA) and A. Stum (Logan, UT, USA)

Long-Term Changes in Forest Floor Processes in Southern Appalachian Forests J.D. Knoepp (Otto, NC, USA), B.C. Reynolds (Asheville NC, USA), D.A. Crossley (Athens, GA, USA) and W.T. Swank (Otto, NC, USA)

Nitrogen-Fertilization Impacts on Carbon Sequestration and Flux in Managed Coastal Douglas-Fir Stands of the Pacific Northwest A.B. Adams, R.B. Harrison, R.S. Sletten, B.D. Strahm, E.C. Turnblom and C.M. Jensen (Seattle, WA, USA)

Conference Overview and Wrap-Up

