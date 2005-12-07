Forest Soils Research: Theory Reality and its Role in Technology Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516343, 9780080930688

Forest Soils Research: Theory Reality and its Role in Technology Transfer

1st Edition

Editors: Margaret Gale
eBook ISBN: 9780080930688
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516343
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th December 2005
Page Count: 340
Description

This collection represents a unique set of essays on the role of theory in shaping the practice of medicine across disciplinary boundaries. In the context of this volume, “theory” relates to the conceptual models, frameworks, knowledge representations, metaphors and analogies that inform the problem-solving efforts of practitioners seeking to develop novel dialogues both within and across disciplinary boundaries.

Contributors to this volume include computational scientists, chemists, medical researchers, biologists and philosophers, all drawing on personal experience in their respective fields to produce a genuinely interdisciplinary range of perspectives on the common theme of theory in medical thinking and multidisciplinary research practice.

Key Features

  • Selected and edited papers from the 10th North American Forest Soils Conference held in Saulte Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, July 20-24, 2003
  • A unique spin-off from Elsevier's highly regarded journal, Forest Ecology and Management
  • An estimated 400 pages of the latest findings in forest soil ecology from the most prominent researchers in the field

Readership

Students and researchers interested in forest management, environmentalists, agriculturalists, and ecologists

Table of Contents

Forest Soils Education and Research: Trends, Needs, and Wild Ideas R.F. Fisher (Diboll, TX, USA), T.R. Fox, R.B. Harrison (USA) and T. Terry (Weyerhaeuser Company, WA, USA) Section 1: Forest Soils Research Needs for Developing Sustainable Criteria Progress Towards More Uniform Assessment and Reporting of Soil Disturbance for Operations, Research, and Sustainability Protocols M.P. Curran (Nelson, Canada), R.E. Miller (Olympia, WA, USA), S.W. Howes (Portland, OR, USA), D.G. Maynard (Victoria, Canada), T.A. Terry (Centralia, WA, USA), R.L. Heninger (Springfield, OR, USA), T. Niemann (Victoria, Canada), K. van Rees (Saskatoon, Canada), R.F. Powers (Redding, CA, USA) and S.H. Schoenholtz (Corvallis, OR, USA) The North American Long-Term Soil Productivity Experiment: Findings From the First Decade of Research R.F. Powers (Redding, CA, USA), D. Andrew Scott (Pineville, LA, USA), F.G. Sanchez (Research Triangle Park, NC, USA), R.A. Voldseth (Grand Rapids, MN, USA), D. Page-Dumroese (Moscow, ID, USA), J.D. Elioff (Grand Rapids, MN, USA) and D.M. Stone (USA) Indices of Soil Nitrogen Availability for an Ecological Site Classification of British Forests S.McG. Wilson (Aberdeen, UK), D.G. Pyatt, D. Ray (Midlothian, UK), D.C. Malcolm (Edinburgh, UK) and T. Connolly (Midlothian, UK) Do Rates of Litter Decomposition Tell Us Anything We Really Need to Know? C.E. Prescott (Vancouver, Canada) Carbon and Nitrogen in Forest Soils: Potential Indicators for Sustainable Management of Eucalypt Forests in South-Eastern Australia P. Hopmans (Heidelberg, Australia), J. Bauhus (Freiburg, Germany), P. Khanna (Göttingen, Germany) and C. Weston (Creswick, Australia) Methods of Microbial Community Profiling and Their Application to Forest Soils S.E. Leckie (Vancouver, Canada) Effect of Clear-Cutting and Site Preparation on the Level and Quality of Groundwater in Some Headwater catchments in eastern Finland H. Mannerkoski, L. Finér, S. Piirainen (Joensuu, Finland) and M. Starr (Helsinki, Finland) Section 2: Use of Forest Soils Research for Landscape Level Management

Variation in Infiltration with Landscape Position: Implications for Forest Productivity and Surface Water Quality T.J. Sauer, S.D. Logsdon (Ames, IA, USA), J. Van Brahana and J.F. Murdoch (Fayetteville, AR, USA)

Soil Erodibility and Erosion Hazard: Extending these Cornerstone Soil Conservation Concepts to Headwater Streams in the Forestry Estate in Tasmania P. McIntosh and M. Laffan (Tasmania, Australia)

Soil and Foliar Phosphorus as Indicators of Sustainability for Pinus Radiata Plantation Forestry in New Zealand D.J. Palmer, D.J. Lowe (Hamilton, New Zealand), T.W. Payn, B.K. Höck (Rotorua, New Zealand), C.D.A. McLay (Hamilton East, New Zealand) and M.O. Kimberley (Rotorua, New Zealand)

Section 3: Fire Effects on Soils and Ecosystems The Effects of Wildfire, Salvage Logging, and Post-Fire N-Fixation on the Nutrient Budgets of a Sierran Forest D.W. Johnson, J.F. Murphy, R.B. Susfalk, T.G. Caldwell, W.W. Miller, R.F. Walker (Reno, NV, USA) and R.F. Powers (Redding, CA, USA) Post-Fire Vegetative Dynamics as Drivers of Microbial Community Structure and Function in Forest Soils S.C. Hart (Flagstaff, AZ, USA), T.H. DeLuca (Missoula, MT, USA), G.S. Newman (Flagstaff, AZ, USA), M.D. MacKenzie (Missoula, MT, USA) and S.I. Boyle (Flagstaff, AZ, USA) The Role of Fire and Nutrient Loss in the Genesis of the Forest Soils of Tasmania and Southern New Zealand P.D. McIntosh, M.D. Laffan (Tasmania, Australia) and A.E. Hewitt (Canterbury, New Zealand) Coarse Woody Debris Dynamics in a Post-Fire Jack Pine Chronosequence and its Relation with Site Productivity S. Brais, F. Sadi, Y. Bergeron and Y. Grenier (Quebec, Canada) A Comparison of Soil Properties After Contemporary Wildfire and Fire Suppression J. Hatten, D. Zabowski, G. Scherer and E. Dolan (Seattle, WA, USA) Section 4: Forest Soils and Carbon Sequestration

Forest Soils and Carbon Sequestration R. Lal (Columbus, OH, USA)

Experience with Patterns of Change in Soil Carbon Resulting from Forest Plantation Establishment in Eastern Australia J. Turner, M.J. Lambert (Eastwood, Australia) and D.W. Johnson (Reno, NV, USA)

What the Soil Reveals: Potential Total Ecosystem C Stores of the Pacific Northwest Region, USA P.S. Homann (Bellingham, WA, USA), M. Harmon, S. Remillard (Corvallis, OR, USA) and E.A.H. Smithwick (Madison, WI,USA)

Soil Carbon Distribution and Quality in a Montane Rangeland-Forest Mosaic in Northern Utah H. Van Miegroet (Old Main Logan, UT, USA), J.L. Boettinger, M.A. Baker, J. Nielsen (Logan, UT, USA), D. Evans (Old Main Logan, UT, USA) and A. Stum (Logan, UT, USA)

Long-Term Changes in Forest Floor Processes in Southern Appalachian Forests J.D. Knoepp (Otto, NC, USA), B.C. Reynolds (Asheville NC, USA), D.A. Crossley (Athens, GA, USA) and W.T. Swank (Otto, NC, USA)

Nitrogen-Fertilization Impacts on Carbon Sequestration and Flux in Managed Coastal Douglas-Fir Stands of the Pacific Northwest A.B. Adams, R.B. Harrison, R.S. Sletten, B.D. Strahm, E.C. Turnblom and C.M. Jensen (Seattle, WA, USA)

Conference Overview and Wrap-Up

Forest Soils Research and Changing Societal Needs and Values W.W. McFee (West Lafayette, IN, USA) and J.M. Kelly (Bl

About the Editor

Margaret Gale

Affiliations and Expertise

Science Michigan Technological University, Houghton, USA

