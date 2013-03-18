Forest Monitoring, Volume 12
1st Edition
Methods for terrestrial investigations in Europe with an overview of North America and Asia
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Forest Monitoring: An Introduction
1.1 Setting the Scene
1.2 What is Forest Monitoring?
1.3 Monitoring and Science
1.4 Forest Monitoring by Terrestrial Methods: What Has Been Done?
1.5 This Book
References
Chapter 2. Pan-European Forest Monitoring: An Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Forest Information Needs
2.3 Approaches of Assessing Forest Information
2.4 ICP Forests
2.5 Cooperations in Monitoring and Data Analyses
2.6 Results
2.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Forest and Related-Ecosystem Monitoring in Acid Deposition Monitoring Network in East Asia
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Possible Effects of Air Pollution/Acid Deposition in East Asian Forests
3.3 Monitoring Methods in Forest and Related Ecosystems
3.4 Achievements of the Monitoring Program
3.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Forest Monitoring Methods in the United States and Canada: An Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 FHM in the United States
4.3 Forest Monitoring in Canada: National Early Warning System and the AOSR Case Study
4.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. A Quality Assurance Framework for Designing Forest Monitoring Programs
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Data Requirements and Sources of Error
5.3 Promoting a QA Framework
5.4 Conclusion: A QA Perspective to Drive the Monitoring Design
References
Chapter 6. Concepts and Design Principles Adopted in the International Cooperative Program on the Assessment and Monitoring of Air Pollution Effects on Forests (ICP Forests)
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Defining Program Objectives and Implications
6.3 Nature of Monitoring Networks
6.4 Type, Number, and Characteristics of the Monitoring Plots and Sites
6.5 Measurements
6.6 Quality Assurance and Data Management
6.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Large-Scale Pan-European Forest Monitoring Network: A Statistical Perspective for Designing and Combining Country Estimates. Example for Defoliation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sampling Designs in Large-Scale Forest Monitoring in Europe
7.3 Relationship Between FCM and NFI Networks
7.4 Design-Based European Monitoring System of Forest Condition
7.5 Sampling Strategies at the Country Level
7.6 Aggregating Country Estimates at the European Level
7.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Assessment of Tree Condition
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Forest Health Indicators in Relation to Ecosystem Dynamics and Processes
8.3 Procedures for Visual Assessment of Tree Condition
8.4 Assessment of Defoliation, Apical Shoot Architecture, and Fructification
8.5 Biotic and Abiotic Damages
8.6 Assessment of Removals and Mortality
8.7 Assessment of Age
8.8 Relative Crown Distance
8.9 Examples of Results: European Survey and Specific Studies
References
Chapter 9. Tree Phenology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Objectives
9.3 Location of Measurements and Observations
9.4 Variables to be Assessed
9.5 Measurements
9.6 Quality Assurance
9.7 Examples of National Applications
9.8 Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Tree Growth Measurements in Long-Term Forest Monitoring in Europe
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Objectives
10.3 Field Measurements
10.4 QA and Quality Control
10.5 Calculation of Forest Growth
10.6 Results of Forest Growth Evaluations
10.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Assessment of Visible Foliar Injury Induced by Ozone
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Objectives
11.3 Methods
11.4 Quality Assurance and Quality Control
11.5 Data Processing
11.6 Results
References
Chapter 12. Tree Foliage: Sampling and Chemical Analyses
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Sampling
12.3 Chemical Analyses
12.4 Evaluation and Results
References
Chapter 13. Diversity and Composition of Plant and Lichen Species
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Methods and Techniques
13.3 Measurement Methods
13.4 Quality Assurance
13.5 Data Handling, Analysis, and Interpretation
13.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Litterfall—Biomass, Chemistry, Leaf Area, and Links with Wider Ecosystem Functioning
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Objectives
14.3 Field Procedures
14.4 Laboratory Procedures
14.5 An Evaluation of Litterfall Links with Wider Ecosystem Functioning
References
Chapter 15. Forest Soil: Characterization, Sampling, Physical, and Chemical Analyses
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Field Sampling and Field Measurements
15.3 Laboratory Measurements
15.4 Data Compilation and Validation
15.5 Submission of the Data to and Storage in the Central Database
15.6 Data Evaluation
References
Chapter 16. Soil Solution: Sampling and Chemical Analyses
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Objectives
16.3 Soil Solution Sampling Techniques
16.4 Storage, Preparation, and Chemical Analyses
16.5 Examples of Published Leaching Fluxes and Critical Limit Exceedances
16.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Meteorology
17.1 Importance of Meteorological Variables on Vitality and Development of Forests
17.2 Components of Meteorological Monitoring
17.3 Measurement Design and Techniques
17.4 Data Collection, Transmission, and Storage
17.5 Quality Assurance and Quality Control
17.6 Application of Meteorological Monitoring in Water Budget Modeling
References
Chapter 18. Atmospheric Deposition to Forest Ecosystems
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Objectives
18.3 The Deposition Process: Terms and Definitions
18.4 Precipitation and Throughfall Sampling
18.5 Interpretation of Atmospheric Deposition
18.6 Gaps in Knowledge and Future Work
18.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 19. Methods for Measuring Gaseous air Pollutants in Forests
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Measuring Air Pollutants in Forests
19.3 Results
References
Chapter 20. Quality Assurance in International Forest Monitoring in Europe
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Components of the QA Program
20.3 Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter 21. Data Quality in Field Surveys: Methods and Results for Tree Condition, Phenology, Growth, Plant Diversity and Foliar Injury due to Ozone
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Methods to Evaluate Data Quality in Field Surveys
21.3 Design and Organization of Comparison Exercises
21.4 Results
21.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 22. Data Quality in Laboratories: Methods and Results for Soil, Foliar, and Water Chemical Analyses
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Components of a Laboratory QA Program
22.3 Reference Methods
22.4 Control Charts
22.5 Reference Materials
22.6 Validation of Analytical Data
22.7 Interlaboratory QA
22.8 Quality Indicators
22.9 Quality Reports
References
Chapter 23. Methods for Database Quality Assessment
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Data Providers, Database Managers, and Data Users
23.3 Quality Control in Databases
23.4 Documentation of Data Quality
23.5 The Pan-European Forest Monitoring Database: A Prominent Example
23.6 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter 24. Reporting Forest Monitoring
24.1 Introduction
24.2 A Communications Strategy for Monitoring Programs
24.3 Ways of Reporting
24.4 Use of the Internet
24.5 Data Access
24.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 25. Terrestrial Methods in Forest Monitoring: Toward the Next Generation?
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Achievements
25.3 Questions to be Solved
25.4 Future Perspectives
25.5 Conclusions: Toward a New Generation of Forest Monitoring Programs
References
Index
Description
The demand for comparable, long-term, high quality data on forest ecosystems' status and changes is increasing at the international and global level. Yet, sources for such data are limited and in many case it is not possible to compare data from different monitoring initiatives across space and time because of methodological differences. Apart from technical manuals, there is no comprehensive multidisciplinary, scientific, peer-reviewed reference for forest monitoring methods that can serve and support the user community. This book provides in a single reference the state-of-the-art of monitoring methods as applied at the international level.
The book present scientific concepts and methods that form the basis of the transnational, long-term forest monitoring in Europe and looks at other initiatives at the global level. Standardized methods that have been developed over two decades in international forest monitoring projects are presented. Emphasis is put on trans-nationally harmonized methods, related data quality issues, current achievements and on remaining open questions.
Key Features
- A comprehensive overview of needs, requirements, organization and possible outcomes of an integrated monitoring program
- Tested and quality assured, internationally harmonized methodologies based on a complete revision of existing methods carried out in 2009-2011
- Connection with monitoring results allows assessment of the potential of the monitoring method
Readership
The forest research and monitoring community, as well as environmental protection agencies and environmental organizations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 18th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982250
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080982229
About the Series Volume Editors
Marco Ferretti Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
TerraData Environmetrics, Monterotondo Marittimo (Gr), Italy
Richard Fischer Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Johann Heinrich von Thünen Institute for World Forestry, Hamburg, Germany