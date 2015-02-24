Forensic Evidence Field Guide
1st Edition
A Collection of Best Practices
Description
Forensic Evidence Field Guide: A Collection of Best Practices highlights the essentials needed to collect evidence at a crime scene. The unique spiral bound design is perfect for use in the day-to-day tasks involved in collecting evidence in the field. The book covers a wide range of evidence collection and management, including characteristics of different types of crime scenes (arson, burglary, homicide, hit-and-run, forensic IT, sexual assault), how to recover the relevant evidence at the scene, and best practices for the search, gathering, and storing of evidence. It examines in detail the properties of biological/DNA evidence, bullet casings and gunshot residue, explosive and fire debris, fibers and hair, fingerprint, footprint, and tire impression evidence, and much more. This guide is a vital companion for forensic science technicians, crime scene investigators, evidence response teams, and police officers.
Key Features
- Unique Pocket Guide design for field work
- Best practice for first evidence responders
- Highlights the essentials needed to collect evidence at a crime scene
- Focus on evidence handling from documentation to packaging
Readership
Forensic science technicians, crime scene investigators, evidence response teams and police officers in the field and police academies
Table of Contents
- Preface
- How to Use the Field Guide
- 27. Best Evidence Management Commandments
- Evidence first
- Evidence trail
- Evidence priorities
- Evidence risks
- Evidence toolbox
- Evidence records
- Evidence chain of custody
- Evidence guidance
- Evidence competency
- Evidence control
- PART I. Scenes of Evidence
- 1. Break and Entry: Volume Crime Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Look for
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 2. Explosion and Arson: Safety Risk Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Look for
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 3. Fraud and Forgery: Document Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Look for
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 4. Hit and Run: Automobile Accident Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Look for
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 5. Homicide and Rape: Violent Crime Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Look for
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 6. Multimedia and Electronic: Digital Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Look for
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 7. Narcotics and Drugs: Controlled Substance Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Look for
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- PART II. Seizure of Evidence
- 8. Documents
- Evidence impact
- Measures to be taken
- Protect and preserve
- Take notes
- Package and transport
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 9. Fabrics
- Evidence impact
- Measures to be taken
- Protect and preserve
- Take notes
- Package and transport
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 10. Firearms
- Evidence impact
- Measures to be taken
- Protect and preserve
- Take notes
- Package and transport
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 11. IT
- Evidence impact
- Measures to be taken
- Protect and preserve
- Take notes
- Package and transport
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 12. Unknown Substances
- Evidence impact
- Measures to be taken
- Protect and preserve
- Take notes
- Package and transport
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 13. Vehicles
- Evidence impact
- Measures to be taken
- Protect and preserve
- Take notes
- Package and transport
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- PART III. Types of Evidence
- 14. Biological/DNA Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 15. Bullet and Cartridge Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 16. Explosive Debris Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 17. Fiber Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 18. Fingerprint Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 19. Fire Debris Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 20. Footwear and Tire Print Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 21. Glass Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 22. Gunshot Residues (GSR) Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 23. Hair Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 24. Paint Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 25. Soil and Plant Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- 26. Toolmark Evidence
- Evidence impact
- Evidence assessment
- Protect and preserve
- Time factors
- Document
- Take notes
- Package carefully
- Attention
- Necessary tools
- Check for more evidence information
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 24th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999258
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124201989
About the Author
Peter Pfefferli
Peter Pfefferli has a PhD in Forensic Science, University of Lausanne (1984) and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Quantico (1987). He has 25 years of experience as senior police officer and forensic manager, as former director of the Forensic Science Division of the Zurich Canton Police respectively the Forensic Science Institute in Zurich. In his function as CID police officer he was leading many crime scene investigations. Today he is the Forensic Senior Consultant of thin Forensic Science Institute Zurich, the largest and leading forensic organization in Switzerland.
Besides his activities in operational forensic, Peter Pfefferli is a forensic lecturer at the Law Faculty of University of Zurich, teaching since many years forensic sciences to Bachelor students. He is also the forensic lecturer at the Competence Center Forensics & Economic Crime at the University of Lucerne.
Peter Pfefferli is a founding member and former chairman of the European Network of Forensic Science Institutes (ENFSI), one of the worldwide leading forensic networks. Today he is the chairman of the ENFSI standing committee on education and training.
He has also been a former chairman of the Interpol International Forensic Science Manager Symposium.
Peter Pfefferli is co-editor of the German law enforcement journal KRIMINALISTIK and he is the editor of the forensic evidence pocket guide DIE SPUR.
Since more than 30 years Peter Pfefferli is an international recognized, active forensic specialist, contributing to many major forensic science conferences.
In matter of forensic quality assurance and forensic accreditation, Peter Pfefferli is a forensic expert for a number of national accreditation services throughout Europe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Gesellschaft für Forensische Schriftuntersuchung, INTERPOL Forensic Science Symposium, European Network of Forensic Science Institutes, and member of the International Association for Identification.
Reviews
"a valuable addition to a crime scene examiner’s ‘tool box’...also an asset for inclusion in any forensic science laboratories/facilities library; crime scene and forensic scientist’s personal collection and the libraries of legal practitioners working in the criminal law." --Cseye