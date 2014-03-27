Forensic Document Examination
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Current Trends
Description
Forensic Document Examination enlightens forensic document examiners, forensic investigators, attorneys and others using the services of forensic document examiners with the basic principles and current trends in the area. Standards and methodologies apply now, which were non-existent 20 years ago. Instrumentation has moved beyond the microscope and the magnifying glass to digital cameras, digital microscopes, video spectral comparators, electrostatic detection devices for the development of indented writing on paper, scanners, and software programs like Write-On 2.0 and Photoshop.
Key Features
- Covers basic principles and methodologies used in forensic document examination
- Contains state-of-the-art techniques and new trends
- Includes research over the last ten years and describes the future direction of forensic document examination
Readership
Primary: Forensic document examiners and forensic investigators. Secondary: Attorneys and forensic science students.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. A Brief History of Writing
- Cave Paintings
- Cuneiform Writing
- Egyptian Writing
- Phoenician Writing
- Greek Alphabet
- Etruscan Alphabet
- Roman Alphabet
- Word Separation in Manuscripts
- Carolingian Minuscule
- Gothic Script
- Italic Script
- Copperplate Handwriting
- Calligraphy
- Modern Handwriting
- Modern Pictograms
- Chapter 2. The History of Forensic Document Examination
- Daniel T. Ames
- Albert S. Osborn
- Other Pioneers of Forensic Document Examination
- Questioned Document Organizations
- Forensic Laboratories Established with Questioned Document Sections
- Chapter 3. Forensic Document Examination Defined
- Forensic Document Examination
- Graphology
- Training of Forensic Document Examiners
- Certification
- Chapter 4. Handwriting Individuality
- Individuality in Handwriting
- Research
- Chapter 5. Basic Methodology
- Methodology in Forensic Document Examination
- ACE Method
- Elements of Writing in Forensic Document Examination
- Other Ways to Articulate FDE Methodology
- Natural Variation in Handwriting
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Instrumentation
- Stereo Microscope
- Magnifiers
- Light Panels
- MiScope
- Video Spectral Comparators
- Hyperspectral Imaging
- Electrostatic Detection Devices
- Photography and Imaging
- Specialized Grids
- Chapter 7. Case Examples
- Introduction
- John Waters Will Case
- Medical Records Case
- Original Contract Case
- Irene V. Vander Zee Will Case
- Cases with Low Resolution Images of Checks
- Typewriter Defect Case
- Alteration Case
- Alteration to a Letter
- Check Alterations
- Simulated Signature Case
- Conclusion
- Chapter 8. Standards for Forensic Document Examiners
- Introduction
- Standardization in Questioned Document Literature
- ASTM International Standards
- SWGDOC
- American Board of Forensic Document Examiners (ABFDE) Certification
- Chapter 9. Forensic Document Examination in the Courts
- Before 1900
- The 20th-Century Courts
- The Critics
- The American Board of Forensic Document Examiners
- Forensic Document Examiners Meet Each Daubert Factor
- Early Court Challenges
- 21st-Century Courts
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10. Court Preparation in Questioned Document Cases
- Introduction
- Pretrial Conference
- Assess Credentials
- Mainstream Forensic Science Organizations
- Court Charts
- Direct and Cross-Examination
- Review Case File
- Make Court Chart
- Chapter 11. Court Charts
- Photoshop Chart
- PowerPoint Chart
- Write-on 2 Chart
- PowerPoint with Hyperlinks
- Conclusion
- Chapter 12. Questioned Document Research Present and Future
- Introduction
- NAS Report
- NIST Conference 2013
- Digital Signatures
- Future Forensic Document Examination Research
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 27th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104198
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124166936
About the Author
Jane Lewis
1985 was a good year. Jane Lewis finished an internship in the Questioned Document section of the Secret Service Lab in Washington, DC. She graduated with a Master of Forensic Sciences degree from George Washington University and got a job as a document analyst with the FBI in the Hoover Building in Washington DC. She soon moved up the mall to the Secret Service Lab. But the lure of beer and bratwurst was too strong and Jane found herself back home at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Milwaukee. Twenty-three years later Jane retired from the Milwaukee Lab and moved on to greener pastures working in private practice in Milwaukee.
She is certified by the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners. Jane is a member of the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners (ASQDE), Assistant Editor of the Journal of the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners, a Director representing the Questioned Document Section of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS), a fellow in the Questioned Document Section of AAFS and a member of the Midwestern Association of Forensic Scientists (MAFS).
Jane has testified more than 50 times as a forensic document examiner. She has presented her research at the annual scientific sessions of AAFS, ASQDE and MAFS. Her research has been published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences and the Journal of the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners. Jane along with three colleagues wrote a chapter on Forensic document examination in the book Forensic Science Current Issues, Future Directions, edited by Douglas H. Ubelaker, published in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified by American Board of Forensic Document Examiners, director representing AAFS Questioned Document Section, member ASQDE, and MAFS, George Washington University MFS
Reviews
"The layout of the book is extremely well thought out and makes it very easy to read, due to the chapter division by colors, the font size, type and spacing….it contains excellent colored illustrations…"--Interfaces, Forensic Document Examination