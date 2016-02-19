Foreign Language Learning, Today and Tomorrow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246284, 9781483189222

Foreign Language Learning, Today and Tomorrow

1st Edition

Essays in Honor of Emma M. Birkmaier

Editors: Jermaine D. Arendt Dale L. Lange Pamela J. Myers
eBook ISBN: 9781483189222
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 214
Description

Foreign Language Learning, Today and Tomorrow is a collection of papers that attempts to shed lights into the concerns and issues that will be encountered by foreign language instructors. The title first deals with the futurism in foreign language learning, and then proceeds to humanism in learning foreign languages. Next, the selection presents a thematic approach in learning a second language. The text then covers the individualization of foreign language learning. Chapter 5 cites some studies, which claim that children can learn to read far earlier. The selection also covers the system for evaluation of a foreign language program, along with the sequence of learning activities that work well in the classroom. Chapter 8 talks about possibility of language learning thrive as an elective in American schools, while Chapter 9 deals with individualizing and sequencing training for inter-cultural communication. The last two chapters detail the alternatives in education and suggestions for the continuing development of pre- and in-service programs for teachers of second languages. The book will be of great use to foreign language instructors. Individuals who are involved in the design and implementation of school curriculum will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter

1 Futurism in Foreign Language Learning

2 Humanism in Learning Foreign Languages

3 Objectives for New Programs: A Thematic Approach in Second Language Learning

4 Individualization of Foreign Language Learning

5 The "Right To Read" in Two Languages

6 From Accountability to Program Evaluation Meta Sue Reynolds

7 Communication That is Relevant, Enjoyable, and Live: Group Dynamics in the Language Classroom

8 Windmills and Dragons

9 Individualizing and Sequencing Training for Inter-Cultural Communication

10 Alternatives in Education

11 Suggestions for the Continuing Development of Pre- and In-Service Programs for Teachers of Second Languages

Index

About the Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189222

About the Editor

Jermaine D. Arendt

Dale L. Lange

Pamela J. Myers

