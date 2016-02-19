Foreign Language Learning, Today and Tomorrow
1st Edition
Essays in Honor of Emma M. Birkmaier
Description
Foreign Language Learning, Today and Tomorrow is a collection of papers that attempts to shed lights into the concerns and issues that will be encountered by foreign language instructors. The title first deals with the futurism in foreign language learning, and then proceeds to humanism in learning foreign languages. Next, the selection presents a thematic approach in learning a second language. The text then covers the individualization of foreign language learning. Chapter 5 cites some studies, which claim that children can learn to read far earlier. The selection also covers the system for evaluation of a foreign language program, along with the sequence of learning activities that work well in the classroom. Chapter 8 talks about possibility of language learning thrive as an elective in American schools, while Chapter 9 deals with individualizing and sequencing training for inter-cultural communication. The last two chapters detail the alternatives in education and suggestions for the continuing development of pre- and in-service programs for teachers of second languages. The book will be of great use to foreign language instructors. Individuals who are involved in the design and implementation of school curriculum will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter
1 Futurism in Foreign Language Learning
2 Humanism in Learning Foreign Languages
3 Objectives for New Programs: A Thematic Approach in Second Language Learning
4 Individualization of Foreign Language Learning
5 The "Right To Read" in Two Languages
6 From Accountability to Program Evaluation Meta Sue Reynolds
7 Communication That is Relevant, Enjoyable, and Live: Group Dynamics in the Language Classroom
8 Windmills and Dragons
9 Individualizing and Sequencing Training for Inter-Cultural Communication
10 Alternatives in Education
11 Suggestions for the Continuing Development of Pre- and In-Service Programs for Teachers of Second Languages
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189222