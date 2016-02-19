Foreign Debt and Latin American Economic Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080294117, 9781483152189

Foreign Debt and Latin American Economic Development

1st Edition

Editors: Antonio Jorge Jorge Salazar-Carillo Rene P. Higonnet
eBook ISBN: 9781483152189
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Foreign Debt and Latin American Economic Development focuses on the constructive discussion of views held by investigators and experts on the dynamic interaction between economic growth and external debt in Latin America.

The selection first offers information on a background paper on the external debt and development in Latin America and a perspective on the external debt of Latin America. The text then elaborates on external financing and debt of the Latin American countries and Latin American external debt and economic growth. Topics include debt rescheduling, external debt and development, and flow of external financial resources.

The manuscript takes a look at the economic growth and external debt of Jamaica and Commonwealth Caribbean. Discussions focus on external debt and economic growth, trends in external debt, structure and functioning of the Jamaican economy, and debt policy in the 1970’s and 1980’s. The book also ponders on the external debt and economic growth of Mexico, external debt situation of Haiti, Venezuela’s foreign public debt, and foreign debt and economic development of Costa Rica.

The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the interaction between economic progress and external debt in Latin America.

Table of Contents


List of Tables

Preface

External Debt and Development in Latin America: A Background Paper

Summary of Recent Trends

The External Debt of Developing Countries

Trade Trends

The Evolution of Balance of Payments

External Resources and Development

An Overview of the Economic Development Process: Constraints and Structural Change

Some Final Considerations and Reflections

Bibliography

Conceptual

Empirical

A Perspective on the External Debt of Latin America

External Financing and Debt of the Latin American Countries

Flow of External Financial Resources

Debt Structure and Debt Servicing

Challenges of the 1980's

Statistical Appendix

Latin American External Debt and Economic Growth: The Role of Debt Rescheduling

External Debt and Development

Debt Rescheduling

The Case of Zaire

The Case of Peru

Concluding Remarks

Latin American Debt: More Rescheduling?

Latin American External Debt and the Pessimism of the Bretton Woods Architects about International Capital Movements

Total Debt, Public and Private in Latin America

Inflation and the Arithmetic of Debt

Short Term and Long Term Views of the Losses in International Lending

The Future of Latin American Debt: Apocalypse Soon Through Massive Default, or Slow Down of Latin American Economic Growth?

How to Borrow Reasonably

Five Guidelines

The Brazilian Experience

The Peruvian Experience

Conclusion

LDC Credit Risk and Bank Regulation

Borrowers and Lenders

Sovereign or Commercial Risks

Treatment of Weak Sovereign Loans

Economic Growth and the External Debt of Jamaica

Structure and Functioning of the Jamaican Economy

The Role of Foreign Capital in Economic Development: The Manley and Seaga Perspectives

External Indebtedness in the 1970's

Debt Policy in the 1970's

Debt Policy in the 1980's

External Debt and Economic Growth in the Commonwealth Caribbean

Economic Structure and Performance

Trends in External Debt

External Debt and Economic Growth

Conclusions

The Dominican Republic External Debt: An Assessment of its Evolution Over the Last Six Years

The Assessment

Future Prospects

Problems of Economic Growth and External Indebtedness in Central America

The Problematic Nature of the Region

Evolution of External Debt in the 1970's

Current and Future Needs for External Finance

Growth and Debt: Issues and Prospects for the Brazilian Economy in the Eighties

The Arithmetic of Net External Debt Growth

The Role of Export Growth on the Internal Balance

The Sources of Growth of Brazilian Exports

Internal Sources

External Sources

Epilogue: Growth and Debt in Historical Perspective and Prospects for the Future

External Debt and Economic Growth: Mexico

The Evolution of Mexico's Foreign Debt

Mexico's Recent Economic Performance and the Foreign Debt

Economic Growth

Foreign Debt

The Sources of Foreign Savings

Macroeconomic Effects of Foreign Savings on the Mexican Economy

References

The External Debt Situation of Haiti

Haiti's External Public Debt

The Debt Burden

Other External Debt

External Debt and Economic Growth

Conclusions and Prospects

Bibliography

Venezuela's Foreign Public Debt

Foreign Public Debt in the 1970's

The Future of Venezuela's Foreign Debt

Bibliography

Latin American External Debt in the Eighties: A Case Study of Brazil

External Indebtedness in Latin America

The Brazilian Experience

Conclusions

Foreign Debt and Economic Development: The Case Study of Costa Rica

General Aspects of the Costa Rican Economy

Recent Evolution

The Current Situation

Foreign Debt Outlook

Perspectives

Final Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152189

About the Editor

Antonio Jorge

Jorge Salazar-Carillo

Rene P. Higonnet

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.