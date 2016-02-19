Foreign Debt and Latin American Economic Development
1st Edition
Description
Foreign Debt and Latin American Economic Development focuses on the constructive discussion of views held by investigators and experts on the dynamic interaction between economic growth and external debt in Latin America.
The selection first offers information on a background paper on the external debt and development in Latin America and a perspective on the external debt of Latin America. The text then elaborates on external financing and debt of the Latin American countries and Latin American external debt and economic growth. Topics include debt rescheduling, external debt and development, and flow of external financial resources.
The manuscript takes a look at the economic growth and external debt of Jamaica and Commonwealth Caribbean. Discussions focus on external debt and economic growth, trends in external debt, structure and functioning of the Jamaican economy, and debt policy in the 1970’s and 1980’s. The book also ponders on the external debt and economic growth of Mexico, external debt situation of Haiti, Venezuela’s foreign public debt, and foreign debt and economic development of Costa Rica.
The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the interaction between economic progress and external debt in Latin America.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
Preface
External Debt and Development in Latin America: A Background Paper
Summary of Recent Trends
The External Debt of Developing Countries
Trade Trends
The Evolution of Balance of Payments
External Resources and Development
An Overview of the Economic Development Process: Constraints and Structural Change
Some Final Considerations and Reflections
Bibliography
Conceptual
Empirical
A Perspective on the External Debt of Latin America
External Financing and Debt of the Latin American Countries
Flow of External Financial Resources
Debt Structure and Debt Servicing
Challenges of the 1980's
Statistical Appendix
Latin American External Debt and Economic Growth: The Role of Debt Rescheduling
External Debt and Development
Debt Rescheduling
The Case of Zaire
The Case of Peru
Concluding Remarks
Latin American Debt: More Rescheduling?
Latin American External Debt and the Pessimism of the Bretton Woods Architects about International Capital Movements
Total Debt, Public and Private in Latin America
Inflation and the Arithmetic of Debt
Short Term and Long Term Views of the Losses in International Lending
The Future of Latin American Debt: Apocalypse Soon Through Massive Default, or Slow Down of Latin American Economic Growth?
How to Borrow Reasonably
Five Guidelines
The Brazilian Experience
The Peruvian Experience
Conclusion
LDC Credit Risk and Bank Regulation
Borrowers and Lenders
Sovereign or Commercial Risks
Treatment of Weak Sovereign Loans
Economic Growth and the External Debt of Jamaica
Structure and Functioning of the Jamaican Economy
The Role of Foreign Capital in Economic Development: The Manley and Seaga Perspectives
External Indebtedness in the 1970's
Debt Policy in the 1970's
Debt Policy in the 1980's
External Debt and Economic Growth in the Commonwealth Caribbean
Economic Structure and Performance
Trends in External Debt
External Debt and Economic Growth
Conclusions
The Dominican Republic External Debt: An Assessment of its Evolution Over the Last Six Years
The Assessment
Future Prospects
Problems of Economic Growth and External Indebtedness in Central America
The Problematic Nature of the Region
Evolution of External Debt in the 1970's
Current and Future Needs for External Finance
Growth and Debt: Issues and Prospects for the Brazilian Economy in the Eighties
The Arithmetic of Net External Debt Growth
The Role of Export Growth on the Internal Balance
The Sources of Growth of Brazilian Exports
Internal Sources
External Sources
Epilogue: Growth and Debt in Historical Perspective and Prospects for the Future
External Debt and Economic Growth: Mexico
The Evolution of Mexico's Foreign Debt
Mexico's Recent Economic Performance and the Foreign Debt
Economic Growth
Foreign Debt
The Sources of Foreign Savings
Macroeconomic Effects of Foreign Savings on the Mexican Economy
References
The External Debt Situation of Haiti
Haiti's External Public Debt
The Debt Burden
Other External Debt
External Debt and Economic Growth
Conclusions and Prospects
Bibliography
Venezuela's Foreign Public Debt
Foreign Public Debt in the 1970's
The Future of Venezuela's Foreign Debt
Bibliography
Latin American External Debt in the Eighties: A Case Study of Brazil
External Indebtedness in Latin America
The Brazilian Experience
Conclusions
Foreign Debt and Economic Development: The Case Study of Costa Rica
General Aspects of the Costa Rican Economy
Recent Evolution
The Current Situation
Foreign Debt Outlook
Perspectives
Final Conclusions
