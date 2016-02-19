Foreign Debt and Latin American Economic Development

Table of Contents



List of Tables

Preface

External Debt and Development in Latin America: A Background Paper

Summary of Recent Trends

The External Debt of Developing Countries

Trade Trends

The Evolution of Balance of Payments

External Resources and Development

An Overview of the Economic Development Process: Constraints and Structural Change

Some Final Considerations and Reflections

Bibliography

Conceptual

Empirical

A Perspective on the External Debt of Latin America

External Financing and Debt of the Latin American Countries

Flow of External Financial Resources

Debt Structure and Debt Servicing

Challenges of the 1980's

Statistical Appendix

Latin American External Debt and Economic Growth: The Role of Debt Rescheduling

External Debt and Development

Debt Rescheduling

The Case of Zaire

The Case of Peru

Concluding Remarks

Latin American Debt: More Rescheduling?

Latin American External Debt and the Pessimism of the Bretton Woods Architects about International Capital Movements

Total Debt, Public and Private in Latin America

Inflation and the Arithmetic of Debt

Short Term and Long Term Views of the Losses in International Lending

The Future of Latin American Debt: Apocalypse Soon Through Massive Default, or Slow Down of Latin American Economic Growth?

How to Borrow Reasonably

Five Guidelines

The Brazilian Experience

The Peruvian Experience

Conclusion

LDC Credit Risk and Bank Regulation

Borrowers and Lenders

Sovereign or Commercial Risks

Treatment of Weak Sovereign Loans

Economic Growth and the External Debt of Jamaica

Structure and Functioning of the Jamaican Economy

The Role of Foreign Capital in Economic Development: The Manley and Seaga Perspectives

External Indebtedness in the 1970's

Debt Policy in the 1970's

Debt Policy in the 1980's

External Debt and Economic Growth in the Commonwealth Caribbean

Economic Structure and Performance

Trends in External Debt

External Debt and Economic Growth

Conclusions

The Dominican Republic External Debt: An Assessment of its Evolution Over the Last Six Years

The Assessment

Future Prospects

Problems of Economic Growth and External Indebtedness in Central America

The Problematic Nature of the Region

Evolution of External Debt in the 1970's

Current and Future Needs for External Finance

Growth and Debt: Issues and Prospects for the Brazilian Economy in the Eighties

The Arithmetic of Net External Debt Growth

The Role of Export Growth on the Internal Balance

The Sources of Growth of Brazilian Exports

Internal Sources

External Sources

Epilogue: Growth and Debt in Historical Perspective and Prospects for the Future

External Debt and Economic Growth: Mexico

The Evolution of Mexico's Foreign Debt

Mexico's Recent Economic Performance and the Foreign Debt

Economic Growth

Foreign Debt

The Sources of Foreign Savings

Macroeconomic Effects of Foreign Savings on the Mexican Economy

References

The External Debt Situation of Haiti

Haiti's External Public Debt

The Debt Burden

Other External Debt

External Debt and Economic Growth

Conclusions and Prospects

Bibliography

Venezuela's Foreign Public Debt

Foreign Public Debt in the 1970's

The Future of Venezuela's Foreign Debt

Bibliography

Latin American External Debt in the Eighties: A Case Study of Brazil

External Indebtedness in Latin America

The Brazilian Experience

Conclusions

Foreign Debt and Economic Development: The Case Study of Costa Rica

General Aspects of the Costa Rican Economy

Recent Evolution

The Current Situation

Foreign Debt Outlook

Perspectives

Final Conclusions