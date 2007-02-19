Forecasting Volatility in the Financial Markets

1 Volatility modeling and forecasting in finance, by L. Xiao and A. Aydemir; 2 What good is a volatility model?, by R.F.Engle and A. J. Patton; 3 Applications of portfolio Variety, by D. diBartolomeo;

4 A comparison of the properties of realized variance for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 equity indices, by R. Cornish; 5 An investigation of the relative performance of GARCH models versus simple rules in forecasting volatility, by T. A. Silvey; 6 Stochastic volatility and option pricing, by G. J. Jiang; 7 Modelling slippage: an application to the bund futures contract, by E.Acar and E. Petitdidier; 8 Real trading volume and price action in the foreign exchange markets, by P. Lequeux; 9 Implied risk-neutral probability density functions from option prices: a central bank perspective, by B. Bahra; 10 Hashing GARCH: a reassessment of volatility forecasting performance, by G. A. Christodoulakis and S. E. Satchell; 11 Implied volatility forecasting: a comparison of different procedures including fractionally integrated models with applications to UK equity options, by S. Hwang and S. E. Satchell; 12 GARCH predictions and the predictions of option prices, by J. Knight and S. E. Satchell 13 Volatility forecasting in a tick data model, by L. C. G. Rogers; 14 An econometric model of downside risk, by S. Bond;

15 Variations in the mean and volatility of stock returns around turning points of the business cycle, by G. Perez-Quiros and A. Timmermann; 16 Long memory in stochastic volatility, by A. C. Harvey; 17 GARCH processes – some exact results, some difficulties and a suggested remedy, by J. L. Knight and S. E. Satchell; 18 Generating composite volatility forecasts with random factor betas, by G. A. Christodolakis