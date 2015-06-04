Foodborne Parasites in the Food Supply Web
1st Edition
Occurrence and Control
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Part One: Perspectives
- 1: Introduction to foodborne parasites
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Parasites transmitted by food
- 1.3 Foods that transmit parasites
- 1.4 Public health and economy
- 1.5 Challenges and future trends
- 2: Trends in food production practices relative to foodborne parasites
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Parasite transmission pathways in food production
- 2.3 Illustrations of food production systems for parasite control
- 2.4 Conclusion and future trends
- 3: Foodborne parasites and climate change: Possible impacts and challenges
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Climate change: The basics
- 3.3 Food supply systems: The basics
- 3.4 Foodborne parasites: The basics
- 3.5 Climate change, food supply systems, and foodborne parasites: From producer to consumer
- 3.6 Examples of linkages between foodborne parasites and climate change
- 3.7 Direct effects of climate change during production
- 3.8 Indirect effects of climate change during production
- 3.9 Climate change and harvest
- 3.10 Climate change and food inspection
- 3.11 Climate change and food storage
- 3.12 Climate change and food processing
- 3.13 Climate change and food distribution
- 3.14 Climate change and food retailing
- 3.15 Climate change and food in the home and in food services: Storage, preparation, and consumption
- 3.16 Conclusions: Some priorities
- 3.17 Possible future developments
- 4: Role of society and culture in the epidemiology and control of foodborne parasites
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Societal and cultural practices and the transmission of foodborne parasites
- 4.3 Foodborne parasites transmitted by meat
- 4.4 Foodborne parasites transmitted by freshwater fish
- 4.5 Foodborne parasites transmitted by saltwater fish
- 4.6 Foodborne parasites transmitted by the consumption of plants
- 4.7 Foodborne parasites from consumption of invertebrate hosts
- 4.8 Environmentally transmitted parasites that can be accidentally ingested
- 4.9 Conclusions
- 4.10 Future trends
- 5: Socioeconomic burden of foodborne parasites
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 The foodborne cestode zoonoses
- 5.3 The foodborne nematode zoonoses
- 5.4 The foodborne trematode zoonoses
- 5.5 The foodborne protozoa
- 5.6 Conclusions and challenges
- Part Two: Parasites
- 6: Foodborne apicomplexan protozoa: Coccidia
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Basic biology and phylogeny
- 6.3 Cyclospora cayetanensis
- 6.4 Cryptosporidium spp
- 6.5 Cystoisospora (syn. Isospora)
- 6.6 Toxoplasma gondii
- 6.7 Sarcocystis spp
- 6.8 Conclusions and future trends
- 7: Foodborne, enteric, non apicomplexan unicellular parasites
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Giardia
- 7.3 Other flagellates
- 7.4 Entamoeba
- 7.5 Other amoebae
- 7.6 Blastocystis
- 7.7 Balantidium
- 7.8 Microsporidia
- 7.9 General discussion
- 7.10 Control and future trends
- 8: Foodborne nematodes
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Meat borne nematodes
- 8.3 Fish borne nematodes
- 8.4 Slug borne nematodes
- 8.5 Nematodes transmitted by fruits and vegetables via soil
- 8.6 Future trends
- 9: Foodborne cestodes
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Taenia solium
- 9.3 Taenia saginata
- 9.4 Taenia asiatica
- 9.5 Echinococcus spp. causing cystic echinococcosis
- 9.6 Echinococcus multilocularis (alveolar echinoccocosis)
- 9.7 Diphyllobothrium spp
- 10: Foodborne trematodes
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Vegetable borne trematodes
- 10.3 Fish borne trematodes
- 10.4 Crustacean borne trematodes
- 10.5 Other animal borne trematodes
- 10.6 Diagnosis, treatment, and control
- 10.7 Conclusions and future trends
- Part Three: Transmission dynamics in food sources
- 11: Transmission dynamics of foodborne parasites in pork (pig and wild boar)
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Toxoplasma gondii
- 11.3 Trichinella spp.
- 11.4 Taenia solium
- 11.5 Discussion and future trends
- 11.6 Conclusions
- 11.7 Sources of further information
- 12: Transmission dynamics of foodborne parasites in fish and shellfish
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Life history of parasites and transmission
- 12.3 Sampling and detection methods
- 12.4 Points of control in the food chain
- 12.5 Conclusions
- 13: Transmission dynamics of foodborne parasites on fresh produce
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Protozoan parasites on fresh produce
- 13.3 Helminth parasites on fresh produce
- 13.4 Sources of contamination and methods for control
- 13.5 Conclusions
- 13.6 Future considerations
- Part Four: Prevention and Control
- 14: Components of control for foodborne parasites and their application in the food production chain
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Components of control for foodborne parasites
- 14.3 Regulations and standards
- 14.4 Detection and diagnosis
- 14.5 Surveillance
- 14.6 Incursions and outbreak investigations
- 14.7 Treatment and inactivation
- 14.8 Prevention of infection and contamination
- 14.9 Education and training
- 14.10 Conclusions and future trends
- 15: Modeling as an approach to identify and manage food safety risks related to parasites in the food chain
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Framework for the development of models
- 15.3 Future prospects
- 16: Laboratory diagnostic methods
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Current laboratory methods for meatborne parasites
- 16.3 Current laboratory methods for the detection of parasites in fish and crustaceans
- 16.4 Current laboratory detection methods for parasite in fresh produce, herbs, and berries
- 16.5 Molecular-based laboratory detection techniques: Future options
- 16.6 Ensuring quality assurance in laboratory diagnostic testing
- 16.7 Conclusion
- 17: The role of regulatory and standard-setting organizations in the control of neglected foodborne parasites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Regulations and veterinary services (competent authority): Risk management and organization
- 17.3 Agencies, nonregulatory bodies, and experts on foodborne zoonotic parasites: From risk assessment toward risk communication
- 17.4 International standards
- 17.5 International Standards Organization
- 17.6 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
- 17.7 Reference laboratories
- 17.8 Future trends
Description
Foodborne Parasites in the Food Supply Web: Occurrence and Control provides an overview of the occurrence, transmission, and control of parasites in the food chain, including an introduction to the topic from the perspectives of various issues surrounding foodborne parasites. The text then explores the different types of foodborne parasites, the dynamics of parasite transmission in different food sources, and the prevention and control of foodborne parasites in the food chain.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the occurrence, transmission, and control of parasites in the food chain
- Explores the different types of foodborne parasites and the dynamics of parasite transmission in different food sources
- Highlights prevention and control methods to ensure the safety of the food chain
Readership
Food microbiologists and parasitologists, food safety managers in industry, regulatory and public health bodies and academics/postgraduate students with a research interest in the area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 4th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423508
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423324
About the Editors
Alvin Gajadhar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Canada