Foodborne Infections and Intoxications - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780125883658, 9780080454115

Foodborne Infections and Intoxications

3rd Edition

Series Volume Editors: Dean Cliver Morris Potter Hans Riemann
eBook ISBN: 9780080454115
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2005
Page Count: 928
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
124.00
105.40
165.00
140.25
100.00
85.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

FOODBORNE DISEASES AND POPULATION HEALTH EPIDEMIOLOGY OF FOODBORNE DISEASESRISK ASSESSMENT IN RELATION TO FOODBORNE DISEASES ECONOMIC ASPECTS OF FOODBORNE DISEASES

FOODBORNE INFECTIONS SALMONELLA CLOSTRIDIUM PERFRINGENS VIBRIO ESCHERICHIA COLI CAMPYLOBACTER JEJUNI & RELATED ORGANISMS YERSINIA ENTEROCOLITICA LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES OTHER BACTERIA VIRUSES & PRIONS PARASITES

INTOXICATIONS OF MICROBIAL ORIGIN BOTULISM STAPHYLOCOCCAL INTOXICATIONS BACILLUS CEREUS GASTROENTERITIS MYCOTOXINS AND ALIMENTARY MYCOTOXICOSES OTHER NATURAL INTOXICATIONS

CONTROL EFFECT OF FOOD PROCESSING ON FOODBORNE DISEASE AGENTS PREHARVEST OR ANIMAL PRODUCTION FOOD SAFETY POSTHARVEST FOOD SAFETY

Description

The accelerated globalization of the food supply, coupled with toughening government standards, is putting global food production, distribution, and retail industries under a high-intensity spotlight. High publicity cases about foodborne illnesses over recent years have heightened public awareness of food safety issues, and momentum has been building to find new ways to detect and identify foodborne pathogens and eliminate food-related infections and intoxications. This extensively revised Third Edition covers how the incidence and impact of foodborne diseases is determined, foodborne intoxications with an introduction that notes common features among these diseases and control measures that are applicable before and after the basic foodstuff is harvested.

Key Features

  • A summary of the foods most association with human infections
  • A discussion of the principles of laboratory detection of the agent considering the advantages and disadvantages of various procedure
  • A 'historical to present-day' section
  • A description of the infection in humans and animals, including reservoirs and the mode of transmission

Readership

Professionals in food safety and the prevention of foodborne illness; food scientists, microbiologists, production supervisors, quality assurance directors, advanced undergraduate, graduate and professional students, health professionals, public health workers, and government advisors in related fields

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080454115

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Dean Cliver Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, U.S.A.

Morris Potter Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Chamblee, GA, USA

Hans Riemann Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.