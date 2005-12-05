Foodborne Infections and Intoxications
FOODBORNE DISEASES AND POPULATION HEALTH EPIDEMIOLOGY OF FOODBORNE DISEASESRISK ASSESSMENT IN RELATION TO FOODBORNE DISEASES ECONOMIC ASPECTS OF FOODBORNE DISEASES
FOODBORNE INFECTIONS SALMONELLA CLOSTRIDIUM PERFRINGENS VIBRIO ESCHERICHIA COLI CAMPYLOBACTER JEJUNI & RELATED ORGANISMS YERSINIA ENTEROCOLITICA LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES OTHER BACTERIA VIRUSES & PRIONS PARASITES
INTOXICATIONS OF MICROBIAL ORIGIN BOTULISM STAPHYLOCOCCAL INTOXICATIONS BACILLUS CEREUS GASTROENTERITIS MYCOTOXINS AND ALIMENTARY MYCOTOXICOSES OTHER NATURAL INTOXICATIONS
CONTROL EFFECT OF FOOD PROCESSING ON FOODBORNE DISEASE AGENTS PREHARVEST OR ANIMAL PRODUCTION FOOD SAFETY POSTHARVEST FOOD SAFETY
The accelerated globalization of the food supply, coupled with toughening government standards, is putting global food production, distribution, and retail industries under a high-intensity spotlight. High publicity cases about foodborne illnesses over recent years have heightened public awareness of food safety issues, and momentum has been building to find new ways to detect and identify foodborne pathogens and eliminate food-related infections and intoxications. This extensively revised Third Edition covers how the incidence and impact of foodborne diseases is determined, foodborne intoxications with an introduction that notes common features among these diseases and control measures that are applicable before and after the basic foodstuff is harvested.
- A summary of the foods most association with human infections
- A discussion of the principles of laboratory detection of the agent considering the advantages and disadvantages of various procedure
- A 'historical to present-day' section
- A description of the infection in humans and animals, including reservoirs and the mode of transmission
Professionals in food safety and the prevention of foodborne illness; food scientists, microbiologists, production supervisors, quality assurance directors, advanced undergraduate, graduate and professional students, health professionals, public health workers, and government advisors in related fields
Dean Cliver Series Volume Editor
University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, U.S.A.
Morris Potter Series Volume Editor
Consultant, Chamblee, GA, USA
Hans Riemann Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, U.S.A.