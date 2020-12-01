This updated second edition of Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies, Industrial Techniques, and Applications provides information on developing strategies for the recapture of value compounds from food wastes in an economical and safe way, and explores their re-utilization to fortify foods and as ingredients in commercial products. Beginning with an exploration of the management options, different sources, and the Universal Recovery Strategy in the first part, the book then discusses conventional and emerging technologies in parts two and three, respectively. The fourth and final part addresses commercialization issues in new chapters that discuss target applications of recovered compounds in the food and cosmetics industries.

Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies, Industrial Techniques, and Applications, Second Edition is a valuable resource for food scientists, technologists, engineers, and chemists working in the whole food science field, as well as product developers, researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry.