COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Food Waste Recovery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128205631

Food Waste Recovery

2nd Edition

Processing Technologies, Industrial Techniques, and Applications

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Charis Michel Galanakis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128205631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 532
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
143.00
126.00
264.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This updated second edition of Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies, Industrial Techniques, and Applications provides information on developing strategies for the recapture of value compounds from food wastes in an economical and safe way, and explores their re-utilization to fortify foods and as ingredients in commercial products. Beginning with an exploration of the management options, different sources, and the Universal Recovery Strategy in the first part, the book then discusses conventional and emerging technologies in parts two and three, respectively. The fourth and final part addresses commercialization issues in new chapters that discuss target applications of recovered compounds in the food and cosmetics industries.

Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies, Industrial Techniques, and Applications, Second Edition is a valuable resource for food scientists, technologists, engineers, and chemists working in the whole food science field, as well as product developers, researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry.

Key Features

  • Covers food waste management within the food industry by developing recovery strategies
  • Provides coverage of processing technologies and industrial techniques for the recovery of valuable compounds from food processing by-products
  • Explores the different applications of compounds recovered from food processing using three approaches: targeting by-products, targeting ingredients, and targeting bioactive applications

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in the whole food science field, new product developers, researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry as well as researchers working on the edge of food and environment. Students studying food engineering, waste management, and related topics will also benefit from this reference

Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction
1. Food waste management, valorization, and sustainability in the food industry
2. Classification and target compounds
3. The universal recovery strategy

Part II: Conventional Techniques
4. Conventional macroscopic pretreatment
5. Conventional macro and micromolecules separation
6. Conventional extraction
7. Conventional purification and isolation
8. Conventional Product formation

Part III: Emerging Technologies
9. Emerging Macroscopic Pre-treatment
10. Emerging Macro- and micro-molecules separation
11. Emerging Extraction
12. Emerging Purification and isolation
13. Emerging Product formation

Part IV: Commercialized aspects and applications
14. Cost and safety issues of emerging technologies against conventional techniques
15. Recovery and applications of enzymes from food wastes
16. Applications of compounds recovered from olive mill waste
17. Application of compounds from grape processing by-products: Formulation of dietary fibre and encapsuled bioactive compounds
18. Plant-based by-products
19. Applications in bakery products
20. Valorization of meat by-products
21. Potential applications of food industrial by-products in the dairy industry
22. Antimicrobial compounds improve foods shelf-life
23. Foods and supplements
24. Cosmetics

Details

No. of pages:
532
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2023
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128205631

About the Editor

Charis Michel Galanakis

Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work that balances between food and environment, industry and academia. His research targets mainly the separation and recovery of functional macro- and micro-molecules from different food by-products, as well as their implementation as additives in food and other products. He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International, whereas he has published dozens research articles, reviews, monographs and conference proceedings. He has edited 4 books entitled "Food Waste Recovery" (Academic Press, 2015), "Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry" (Academic Press, 2016), “Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components” (Academic Press, 2017) and “Olive Mill Waste” (Academic Press, 2017).

Follow Dr. Galanakis via Twitter, LinkedIn, ResearchGate or Blog. Join his open discussion forums at the Food Waste Recovery & Innovation 2020 LinkedIn group or the Food Waste Recovery FB Page.

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.