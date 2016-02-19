Food Standards and Definitions in the United States: A Guidebook reviews significant progress in food standards and food research in the United States. The book offers rapid, convenient, and reliable guidance to existing federal standards, definitions, and specifications and what branches of government issue them, the legal authorization on which they are based, procedures used in establishing them, and where to observe and acquire copies of standards.

This guidebook is organized into 12 chapters and begins with a historical overview of the development of federal food standards in the United States, along with the major periodicals on such standards. The next chapters introduce the reader to food standards enacted by Congress, with reference to the Butter Law of 1923, along with food standards introduced by various government agencies.

This book is a valuable source of information not only for food scientists but also for those engaged in engineering and development in the food industry, as well as professors and students, home economists, dieticians, lawyers, regulatory officials, writers, and even laymen.