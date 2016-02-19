Food Standards and Definitions In the United States
1st Edition
A Guidebook
Description
Food Standards and Definitions in the United States: A Guidebook reviews significant progress in food standards and food research in the United States. The book offers rapid, convenient, and reliable guidance to existing federal standards, definitions, and specifications and what branches of government issue them, the legal authorization on which they are based, procedures used in establishing them, and where to observe and acquire copies of standards.
This guidebook is organized into 12 chapters and begins with a historical overview of the development of federal food standards in the United States, along with the major periodicals on such standards. The next chapters introduce the reader to food standards enacted by Congress, with reference to the Butter Law of 1923, along with food standards introduced by various government agencies.
This book is a valuable source of information not only for food scientists but also for those engaged in engineering and development in the food industry, as well as professors and students, home economists, dieticians, lawyers, regulatory officials, writers, and even laymen.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Principal Periodical Publications on Food Standards of the United States
Federal Register
Code of Federal Regulations
United States Code Annotated
Food • Drug • Cosmetic Law Reports
Chapter 3. Food Standards by Acts of Congress
Chapter 4. Food Standards Established by the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare
Part A. Introduction
Part B. Definitions and Standards of Identity of Foods by the Food and Drug Administration
Part C. Food Standards by the U.S. Public Health Service
Chapter 5. Food Standards Established by the Department of Agriculture
Part A. Introduction
Part B. Agricultural Research Service
Part C. Agricultural Marketing Service
Chapter 6. Food Standards Established by the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Commercial Fisheries
Chapter 7. Food Standards Established or Used by the Department of Defense
Chapter 8. Standards for Wine, Beer, and Whisky Established by the Treasury Department
Chapter 9. Food Standards Established by the Department of Commerce
Chapter 10. Food Standards Established by the Federal Trade Commission
Chapter 11. Food Standards as Published or Used by the Veterans Administration
Chapter 12. Food Standards Established by the General Services Administration
Appendix
Code of Federal Regulations [A-1]
Proposed Standard Revision by Legislation [A-9]
Food and Drug Administration [A-10]
Public Health Service [A-24]
U. S. Department of Agriculture [A-31]
Bureau of Commercial Fisheries [A-70]
Department of Defense [A-77]
Internal Revenue Service [A-87]
National Bureau of Standards [A-94]
General Services Administration [A-98]
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157919