Food Standards and Definitions In the United States - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955791, 9780323157919

Food Standards and Definitions In the United States

1st Edition

A Guidebook

Authors: Frank L. Gunderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323157919
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 280
Description

Food Standards and Definitions in the United States: A Guidebook reviews significant progress in food standards and food research in the United States. The book offers rapid, convenient, and reliable guidance to existing federal standards, definitions, and specifications and what branches of government issue them, the legal authorization on which they are based, procedures used in establishing them, and where to observe and acquire copies of standards.
This guidebook is organized into 12 chapters and begins with a historical overview of the development of federal food standards in the United States, along with the major periodicals on such standards. The next chapters introduce the reader to food standards enacted by Congress, with reference to the Butter Law of 1923, along with food standards introduced by various government agencies.
This book is a valuable source of information not only for food scientists but also for those engaged in engineering and development in the food industry, as well as professors and students, home economists, dieticians, lawyers, regulatory officials, writers, and even laymen.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Principal Periodical Publications on Food Standards of the United States

Federal Register

Code of Federal Regulations

United States Code Annotated

Food • Drug • Cosmetic Law Reports

Chapter 3. Food Standards by Acts of Congress

Chapter 4. Food Standards Established by the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare

Part A. Introduction

Part B. Definitions and Standards of Identity of Foods by the Food and Drug Administration

Part C. Food Standards by the U.S. Public Health Service

Chapter 5. Food Standards Established by the Department of Agriculture

Part A. Introduction

Part B. Agricultural Research Service

Part C. Agricultural Marketing Service

Chapter 6. Food Standards Established by the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Commercial Fisheries

Chapter 7. Food Standards Established or Used by the Department of Defense

Chapter 8. Standards for Wine, Beer, and Whisky Established by the Treasury Department

Chapter 9. Food Standards Established by the Department of Commerce

Chapter 10. Food Standards Established by the Federal Trade Commission

Chapter 11. Food Standards as Published or Used by the Veterans Administration

Chapter 12. Food Standards Established by the General Services Administration

Appendix

Code of Federal Regulations [A-1]

Proposed Standard Revision by Legislation [A-9]

Food and Drug Administration [A-10]

Public Health Service [A-24]

U. S. Department of Agriculture [A-31]

Bureau of Commercial Fisheries [A-70]

Department of Defense [A-77]

Internal Revenue Service [A-87]

National Bureau of Standards [A-94]

General Services Administration [A-98]

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157919

About the Author

Frank L. Gunderson

