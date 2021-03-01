This (third) edition of Food Security, Poverty and Nutrition Policy Analysis continues to impart the combined skills of statistical data analysis and computer literacy, and apply these results to develop policy alternatives through a series of statistical methods for real world food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty problems.

Now fully revised and updated, Food Security, Poverty and Nutrition Policy Analysis presents the latest uses of statistical methods for policy analysis using the open source statistical environment R, in addition to having the original Stata files and applications. A new chapter on obesity will bring in new datasets for analysis and effectively demonstrate the use of such data for addressing policy issues related to the issue. In addition, the third edition will have an expanded chapter on program evaluation methods which can be directly applied to the data on food security, nutrition, and poverty indicators and causal factors.

The empirical analysis contained in this book applies detailed real-world data from several sources, including USDA and IFPRI, to illustrate the various statistical concepts and methods. Data for the US and for developing countries provides an important global perspective. All statistical aspects of multivariate equations, testing of quasi-experiments, and instrumental variables are placed within each topic.

This unique real-world data takes the reader through a "hands-on" approach toward econometric practice. The reader can also test the effects of policy and program interventions. Further this is the first book to explore actual data with STATA and R statistical packages, and provides a line-by-line guide to programming and interpretation of results, making it a practical and applicable resource.