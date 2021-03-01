Food Security, Poverty and Nutrition Policy Analysis
3rd Edition
Statistical Methods and Applications
Description
This (third) edition of Food Security, Poverty and Nutrition Policy Analysis continues to impart the combined skills of statistical data analysis and computer literacy, and apply these results to develop policy alternatives through a series of statistical methods for real world food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty problems.
Now fully revised and updated, Food Security, Poverty and Nutrition Policy Analysis presents the latest uses of statistical methods for policy analysis using the open source statistical environment R, in addition to having the original Stata files and applications. A new chapter on obesity will bring in new datasets for analysis and effectively demonstrate the use of such data for addressing policy issues related to the issue. In addition, the third edition will have an expanded chapter on program evaluation methods which can be directly applied to the data on food security, nutrition, and poverty indicators and causal factors.
The empirical analysis contained in this book applies detailed real-world data from several sources, including USDA and IFPRI, to illustrate the various statistical concepts and methods. Data for the US and for developing countries provides an important global perspective. All statistical aspects of multivariate equations, testing of quasi-experiments, and instrumental variables are placed within each topic.
This unique real-world data takes the reader through a "hands-on" approach toward econometric practice. The reader can also test the effects of policy and program interventions. Further this is the first book to explore actual data with STATA and R statistical packages, and provides a line-by-line guide to programming and interpretation of results, making it a practical and applicable resource.
Key Features
- Fully revised and updated with the latest technology, assessment advances and policy insights
- Combines case-studies with data-based analysis
- Self-contained with downloadable dataset, statistical appendices, computer programs, and interpretation of the results for policy application
Readership
Food scientists and nutritionists, consultants, professionals and advanced students involved in the development and implementation of successful policies and programs for addressing the concerns of adequate food supply to the world
Table of Contents
Section I: Food Security Policy Analysis
1. Introduction to food security: concepts and measurement
2. Implications of technological change, post-harvest technology and technology adoption for improved food security - application of t-statistic
3. Effects of commercialization of agriculture (shift from traditional crop to cash crop) on food consumption and nutrition - application of chi-square statistic
4. Effects of technology adoption and gender of household head: The issue, its importance in food security - application of Cramer's V and phi coefficient
5. Changes in food consumption patterns: its importance to food security - application of one-way ANOVA
6. Impact of market access on food security - application of factor analysis
Section II: Nutrition Policy Analysis
7. Impact of maternal education and care on preschoolers’ nutrition - application of two-way ANOVA
8. Indicators and causal factors of nutrition - application of correlation analysis
9. Effects of individual, household and community indicators on child's nutritional status - application of simple linear regression
10. Maternal education and community characteristics as indicators of nutritional status of children - application of multivariate regression
Section III: Special Topics on Poverty, Nutrition and Food Policy Analysis
11. Predicting child nutritional status using related socioeconomic variables – application of discriminant function analysis
12. Measurement and determinants of poverty - application of logistic regression models
13. Classifying households on food security and poverty dimensions - application of K-mean cluster analysis
14. Household care as a determinant of nutritional status - application of instrumental variable estimation
15: Achieving an ideal diet - modeling with linear programming
16. Food and Nutrition Program Evaluation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128204832
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128204771
About the Authors
Suresh Babu
Suresh C Babu is a Senior Research Fellow and Head of Capacity Strengthening at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington D.C. Before joining IFPRI in 1992 as a Research Fellow, Dr. Babu was a Research Economist at the Division of Nutritional Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. Between 1989 and 1994 he spent 5 years in Malawi, Southern Africa on various capacities. He was Senior Food Policy Advisor to the Malawi Ministry of Agriculture on developing a national level Food and Nutrition Information System; an Evaluation Economist for the UNICEF-Malawi working on designing food and nutrition intervention programs; Coordinator of UNICEF/IFPRI food security program in Malawi; and a Senior Lecturer at the Bunda College of Agriculture, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANR). He has been coordinator of IFPRI’s South Asia Initiative and Central Asia Program. His past research covers a range of developmental issues including nutrition economics and policy, economics of soil fertility, famine prevention, market integration, migration, pesticide pollution, groundwater depletion, and gender bias in development. He has published more than 18 books and monographs and 80 peer reviewed journal papers. He has been on the advisory board of World Agricultural Forum and a Coordinating Lead Author of Millennium Ecosystem Assessment. He currently conducts research on Capacity Development including Economic Analysis of Extension and Advisory Services; Reforming of National agricultural Research Systems; Understanding Policy Process; and Institutional Innovations for Agricultural Transformation. He is or has been a Visiting as Honorary Professor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, India, American University, Washington DC, University of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, and Zhejiang University, China. He currently serves or has served on the editorial boards of the following journals – Food Security, Food and Nutrition Bulletin, Agricultural Economics Research Review, African Journal of Agricultural and Resource Economics, African Journal of Management, and African Journal of Food, Nutrition, and Development. Dr. Babu was educated at Agricultural Universities in Tamil Nadu, India (B.S. Agriculture; M.S. Agriculture) and at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa (M.S. Economics and PhD Economics).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow and Head of Capacity Strengthening, International Food Policy Research Institute, Washington, DC, USA
Shailendra N. Gajanan
Shailendra Gajanan is a Professor in the Department of Economics, and is the Chair of the Department of Business Management and Education at the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford. He received his BA and MA in Economics from the Presidency College and the Loyola College, University of Madras, India. He received and MA (1985) from the University of Akron, Ohio and PhD (1991) in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh. He joined the faculty of the Social Sciences Division at the University of Pittsburgh in 1991. He served previously as the Chair of the Social Sciences Division. Dr. Gajanan has served as the Program Director for Economics and has taught lower and upper level theory and policy classes in economic theory, econometrics, game theory, as well as applied classes in global hunger and environmental economics. He has also taught courses in India and West Germany. He supervises and directs International Study Abroad Programs and is slated to coordinate the Pitt-in-Himalayas in the summer of 2016. He has also served as an external evaluator on several thesis committees from universities in India and Malaysia. Dr. Gajanan’s research focuses on applied microeconomics dealing with water depletion within the commons, capacity utilization in manufacturing, the premium in the labor market for skills with English, and the impact of Category Management on product assortment in retail. He is the co-author of Food Security, Poverty and Nutrition Policy Analysis: Statistical Methods and Applications (Elsevier 2014).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Economics, Department of Business Management and Education, University of Pittsburgh, Bradford, USA
Ratings and Reviews
