Food Science Reviews - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732742, 9780857093035

Food Science Reviews

1st Edition

Food Hygiene and Safety

Editors: David Watson
eBook ISBN: 9780857093035
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855732742
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 1996
Page Count: 88
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
75.44
64.12
70.00
59.50
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
70.00
59.50
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Bridging the gap between journal articles and specialised books, Food Science Reviews provides expert coverage of key areas of food science. Drawing solely on contributions from leading scientists, the collated essays established themselves as a standard reference on the most interesting current work in the field. This topical first volume covers an area which is increasingly in the public and scientific eye. Expert contributions on all aspects of the microbiological and chemical safety of food provide a key review of food hygiene and safety.

Readership

Food scientists

Table of Contents

Part 1 Microbiological safety of food: Hazard analysis critical control point system: Application in the food industry for microbial safety; Escherichia coli and shigella; Fodborne campylobacter enteritis; Listeriosis. Part 2 Chemical safety of food: Antimicrobial agents in fermented and non-fermented fruit beverages; Chemical contamination of food.

Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093035
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855732742

About the Editor

David Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Food Standards Agency, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.