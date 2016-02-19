Food Science and Human Nutrition, Volume 29

Preface. List of Contributors. Evaluation of Urtica Species as Potential Sources of Important Nutrients (H. Wetherilt). Alternates to Synthetic Antioxidants (R.J. Evans and G.S. Reynhout). Utilization of Cottonseed Protein in Preparing New Edible Food Products (Y.G. Moharram and N.S. Abu-Foul). Computer-Aided Organic Synthesis Applied to the Study of Formation of Aroma Compounds. Thermal Degradation of Diallyl Disulfide (G. Vernin, J. Metzger et al.). Flavor Compounds in Maple Syrup (I. Alli, E. Akochi-k and S. Kermasha). Analysis of the Volatile Constituents of a Special Type of White Bread (M.E. Komaitis, G. Angelousis and N. Giannonits-Argyriadis). Defining Roasted Peanut Flavor Quality. Part I. Correlation of GC Volatiles with Roast Color as an Estimate of Quality (J.R. Vercellotti, K.L. Crippen et al.). Growth Response of the Mushroom Agaricus campestris to Nitrogen Sources when Cultivated in Submerged Fermentation (A.M. Martin). Improved Retention of Mushroom Flavor in Microwave-Hot Air Drying (L.F. Di Cesare, M. Riva and A. Schiraldi). Water Sorption Hysteresis in Potato Starch and Egg Albumin (M. Lagoudaki and P.G. Demertzis). Soluble Coffee's New Biotechnology (R.L. Colton). Sensory and Analytical Evaluation of Beers Brewed with Three Varieties of Hops and an Unhopped Beer (N.B. Sanchez, C.L. Lederer et al.). Low-Alcohol Content Wine-Like Beverages. Storage Stability of those Obtained from Dealcoholized Wines (M.D. Salvador, R. Perez et al.). Synthesis of Optically Active Whisky Lactone (Y. Noda and M. Kikuchi). Microbiological Changes During the Ripening of Turkish White Pickled Cheese (M. Karakus and I. Alperden). Problems Associated with the Processing of Cucumber Pickles: Softening, Bloater Formation and Environmental Pollution (A.A. Guillou and J.D. Floros). Retention of Added Acids During the Extrusion of Corn Starch/Isolated Soy Protein Blends (J.A. Maga and C.H. Kim). Capsaicinoids: Analogue Composition of Commercial Products (J.A. Maga and H. Bel-Haj). Influence of Cultivar and Processing on Peach Drink Acceptability and Yield (J.A. Maga and R.A. Renquist). Investigation of the Properties Influencing Popcorn Popping Quality (J.A. Maga and B. Blach). Spaghetti Products Containing Dried Distillers Grains (K. Van Everen, J.A. Maga and K. Lorenz). Potential Applications of Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Separations in Soybean Processing (Z.L. Nikolov, P. Maheshwari et al.). Effects of Glucose Oxidase-Catalase on the Flavor Stability of Model Salad Dressings (D.B. Min and B.S. Mistry). Fatty Acid Composition of the Total, Neutral and Phospholipids of the Brazilian Freshwater Fish

Colossoma macropomum (E.L. Maia and D.B. Rodriguez- Amaya). Carotenoid Composition of the Tropical Fruits Eugenia uniflora and Malpighia glabra (M.L. Cavalcante and D.B. Rodriquez-Amaya). An Overview of Aseptic Processing of Particulate Foods (N.G. Stoforos). Diabetes: Food Nutrition, Diet and Weight Control (A.A. Khan). Current Approaches to the Study of Meat Flavor Quality (A.M. Spanier). Consumer Acceptability of Algin Restructured Beef (J.A. Maga, L. Dwyer and G.R. Schmidt). Formation of Dialkylthiophenes in Maillard Reactions Involving Cysteine (G.P. Rizzi, A.R. Steimle and D.R. Patton). Listeria monocytogenes and its Fate in Meat Products (J.N. Sofos). Subject Index.